Veterinary Reproduction & Obstetrics
10th Edition
Description
As the standard theriogenology text for veterinary students, Veterinary Reproduction and Obstetrics is also a great reference to keep post-graduation. The 10th edition of this book has been thoroughly updated to include normal reproduction and reproductive disorders, as well as diseases in the common and less common domestic species (dogs, cats, pigs, and horses as well as llamas, alpacas, and camels). This sorely needed information is vital for practicing in underdeveloped countries which lack the technology, equipment, and personnel offered in the U.S. With many international contributing authors, this one-of-a-kind text includes developments in reproductive biology and endocrinology from across the globe.
Key Features
- Only textbook covering all major domestic mammalian species ensures you get consistent, authoritative advice on all species that experience challenges related to reproduction and obstetrics.
- Only book available that covers all aspects of theriogenology in all major domestic mammalian species recognizes the importance of species from every inch of the globe.
- A practical, clinical approach to the content provides you with the instruction you need to improve your clinical proficiency.
- Comparative aspects of theriogenology and obstetrics helps you to see beyond your species of immediate interest, and broaden your scope of knowledge and understanding of the discipline.
- Consistent leadership of David Noakes through nine previous editions makes this the most highly regarded text worldwide in this genre.
Table of Contents
Section I: Basic Physiology
1. Reproductive physiology of female animals
2. Reproductive physiology of male animals
3. Puberty and Seasonality
4. Fertilisation and development of the conceptus
5. Pregnancy and its diagnosis
6. Partution and care of the newborn
7. Physiology of the puerperium
8. Pharmacological agents in the control of reproduction
Section II: Gestation and Pathology of Gestation
9. Abnormalities of development and pregnancy
10. Prolapse of vagina, cervix and rectum
Section III: Obstetrics and surgery of the reproductive system
11. Approach to an obstetrical case
12. Prevalence, causes and consequences of dystocia
13. Maternal dystocia: causes and treatment
14. Fetal dystocia in livestock: delivery per vaginam
15. Defects of presentation, position and posture in livestock; delivery by foetotomy
16. Defects of presentation, position and posture in livestock; delivery by caesarean section
17. Dystocia and disoders of pregnancy in pigs
18. Manipulative delivery per vaginam in dogs and cats
19. Caesarean section in dogs and cats
20. Injuries and diseases consequent upon partutition
21. Castration and cryptorchid surgery
Section IV: Subfertility
22. Infertility in the cow due to functional and management deficiencies
23. The metritis complex in cattle
24. Specific infectious diseases causing infertility and subfertility in cattle
25. Veterinary control of herd fertility in intensively-managed dairy herds
26. Veterinary control of herd fertility in pastoral dairy herds
27. Veterinary control of reproduction in beef herds
28. Fertility and infertility in Bos indicus
29. Infertility and abortion in sheep and goats
30. Management of breeding in small-scale poultry production
31. Equine infertility and stud medicine practice
32. Infertility in the pig and the control of pig herd fertility
33. Infertility in the bitch and queen
34. Pharmacological control of reproduction in the dog and cat
Section V: Male animal
35. Evaluation of the fertility of breeding males
36. Abnormalities affecting reproductive function of male animals
Section VI: Less common domestic species
37. Old and New World camelids
38. Buffalo and related species
39. Deer
40. Laboratory and pet rodents and lagomorphs
41. Veterinary control of reproduction in rodent colonies
42. Asian Elephant
Section VII: Assisted Reproduction
43. Artificial Insemination
44. Embryo transfer
Details
- No. of pages:
- 848
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders Ltd. 2019
- Published:
- 29th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Saunders Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702072383
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702072376
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702072338
About the Editor
David Noakes
Affiliations and Expertise
Royal Veterinary College, University of London, North Mymms, Hatfield, UK
Timothy Parkinson
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Veterinary, Animal & Biomedical Science, Massey University, Palmerson North, New Zealand Professor of Farm Animal Reproduction and Health
Gary England
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Foundation Dean, School of Veterinary Medicine & Science, University of Nottingham, Sutton Bonington Campus, Loughborough, Leicestershire, UK