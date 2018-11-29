Veterinary Reproduction & Obstetrics

Section I: Basic Physiology

1. Reproductive physiology of female animals

2. Reproductive physiology of male animals

3. Puberty and Seasonality

4. Fertilisation and development of the conceptus

5. Pregnancy and its diagnosis

6. Partution and care of the newborn

7. Physiology of the puerperium

8. Pharmacological agents in the control of reproduction

Section II: Gestation and Pathology of Gestation

9. Abnormalities of development and pregnancy

10. Prolapse of vagina, cervix and rectum

Section III: Obstetrics and surgery of the reproductive system

11. Approach to an obstetrical case

12. Prevalence, causes and consequences of dystocia

13. Maternal dystocia: causes and treatment

14. Fetal dystocia in livestock: delivery per vaginam

15. Defects of presentation, position and posture in livestock; delivery by foetotomy

16. Defects of presentation, position and posture in livestock; delivery by caesarean section

17. Dystocia and disoders of pregnancy in pigs

18. Manipulative delivery per vaginam in dogs and cats

19. Caesarean section in dogs and cats

20. Injuries and diseases consequent upon partutition

21. Castration and cryptorchid surgery

Section IV: Subfertility

22. Infertility in the cow due to functional and management deficiencies

23. The metritis complex in cattle

24. Specific infectious diseases causing infertility and subfertility in cattle

25. Veterinary control of herd fertility in intensively-managed dairy herds

26. Veterinary control of herd fertility in pastoral dairy herds

27. Veterinary control of reproduction in beef herds

28. Fertility and infertility in Bos indicus

29. Infertility and abortion in sheep and goats

30. Management of breeding in small-scale poultry production

31. Equine infertility and stud medicine practice

32. Infertility in the pig and the control of pig herd fertility

33. Infertility in the bitch and queen

34. Pharmacological control of reproduction in the dog and cat

Section V: Male animal

35. Evaluation of the fertility of breeding males

36. Abnormalities affecting reproductive function of male animals

Section VI: Less common domestic species

37. Old and New World camelids

38. Buffalo and related species

39. Deer

40. Laboratory and pet rodents and lagomorphs

41. Veterinary control of reproduction in rodent colonies

42. Asian Elephant

Section VII: Assisted Reproduction

43. Artificial Insemination

44. Embryo transfer