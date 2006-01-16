Veterinary Radiography
1st Edition
A Workbook for Students
Authors: Suzanne Easton
eBook ISBN: 9780702032486
Paperback ISBN: 9780750688383
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 16th January 2006
Page Count: 132
Description
This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. Radiography can seem a daunting subject to tackle but this book provides an exciting and unique approach to revising a difficult subject. Each chapter introduces its topic with a list of learning objectives clearly pinpointing the essential information. A variety of exercises and activities take the student through a comprehensive revision programme and this book is an excellent complement to the veterinary nursing student's own study programme.
Key Features
- A variety of exercises and activities help readers review key concepts.
- The interactive approach provides a fun new way to study this sometimes difficult subject.
- Mnemonics, hints, tips, and key points help readers with memory and recall for exam success.
- Includes diagrams and radiographs that users can annotate to reinforce learning.
Table of Contents
- Basic Physics
2. Electromagnetic Spectrum
3. X-ray Tube
4. X-ray Production
5. Exposure Factors
6. X-ray Film
7. Intensifying Screens, Cassettes and Grids
8. Processing Cycle
9. Processors and the Darkroom
10. Image Quality
11. Film Faults
12. Radiation Safety
13. Principles of Radiographic Positioning
14. Radiography of the Forelimb
15. Radiography of the Hind Limb
16. Radiography of the Axial Skeleton, Chest and Abdomen
17. Contrast Studies
18. Alternative Imaging Modalities
Useful Reading
Answers to Exercises
About the Author
Suzanne Easton
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, University of the West of England, UK
