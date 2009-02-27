Veterinary Public Health, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437705614

Veterinary Public Health, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice, Volume 39-2

1st Edition

Authors: Rosalie Trevejo
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437705614
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 27th February 2009
Page Count: 240
Description

Guest editor Rosalie Trevejo highlights important areas in veterinary public health for all small animal practitioners. Topics include emerging tick-borne diseases, animal bites and rabies risk, influenza, animals as sentinels, antibiotic resistance, feral cat populations, border health, the human-animal bond, zoonotic diseases, disaster preparedness, reporting of animal diseases, and much more!

About the Authors

Rosalie Trevejo Author

