Veterinary Public Health, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice, Volume 39-2
1st Edition
Authors: Rosalie Trevejo
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437705614
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 27th February 2009
Page Count: 240
Description
Guest editor Rosalie Trevejo highlights important areas in veterinary public health for all small animal practitioners. Topics include emerging tick-borne diseases, animal bites and rabies risk, influenza, animals as sentinels, antibiotic resistance, feral cat populations, border health, the human-animal bond, zoonotic diseases, disaster preparedness, reporting of animal diseases, and much more!
About the Authors
Rosalie Trevejo Author
