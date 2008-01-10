Veterinary Practice Management
2nd Edition
A Practical Guide
Authors: Maggie Shilcock Georgina Stutchfield
eBook ISBN: 9780702059582
eBook ISBN: 9780702032967
Paperback ISBN: 9780702029202
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 10th January 2008
Page Count: 256
Description
Veterinary Practice Management provides all the practical tips for managing and improving the financial performance of a veterinary practice. Mandatory reading for all owners and veterinary practice managers, it also proves indispensable for commercial veterinary companies and independent outlets alike as well as for all members of the veterinary practice team and representatives who visit veterinary practice managers.
Key Features
- Helps the new manager whether from a veterinary background or elsewhere
- Includes issues around staff recruitment and training, recommending specific pet insurance to clients, new RCVS standards, RCVS Code of Professional Conduct and Medicines Regulations
- Contains new information on energy and environmental waste management both essential to modern practices
- Relates theory to practice through practical advice and top tips
- Provides essential reading for all those taking practice management examinations or continuing professional development courses
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders Ltd. 2008
- Published:
- 10th January 2008
- Imprint:
- Saunders Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702059582
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702032967
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702029202
About the Author
Maggie Shilcock
Affiliations and Expertise
Veterinary Practice Project Manager, Norfolk, UK; Veterinary Management & Training Consultant
Georgina Stutchfield
Affiliations and Expertise
Veterinary Computer Consultant
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.