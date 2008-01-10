Veterinary Practice Management - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780702029202, 9780702059582

Veterinary Practice Management

2nd Edition

A Practical Guide

Authors: Maggie Shilcock Georgina Stutchfield
eBook ISBN: 9780702059582
eBook ISBN: 9780702032967
Paperback ISBN: 9780702029202
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 10th January 2008
Page Count: 256
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Veterinary Practice Management provides all the practical tips for managing and improving the financial performance of a veterinary practice. Mandatory reading for all owners and veterinary practice managers, it also proves indispensable for commercial veterinary companies and independent outlets alike as well as for all members of the veterinary practice team and representatives who visit veterinary practice managers.

Key Features


  • Helps the new manager whether from a veterinary background or elsewhere

  • Includes issues around staff recruitment and training, recommending specific pet insurance to clients, new RCVS standards, RCVS Code of Professional Conduct and Medicines Regulations

  • Contains new information on energy and environmental waste management both essential to modern practices

  • Relates theory to practice through practical advice and top tips

  • Provides essential reading for all those taking practice management examinations or continuing professional development courses

Details

No. of pages:
256
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders Ltd. 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders Ltd.
eBook ISBN:
9780702059582
eBook ISBN:
9780702032967
Paperback ISBN:
9780702029202

About the Author

Maggie Shilcock

Affiliations and Expertise

Veterinary Practice Project Manager, Norfolk, UK; Veterinary Management & Training Consultant

Georgina Stutchfield

Affiliations and Expertise

Veterinary Computer Consultant

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.