Veterinary Practice Management Secrets

This textbook is presented in an engaging question-and-answer format that is the hallmark of The Secrets Series®. It offers the nuts and bolts necessary to help veterinarians effectively manage a practice, open a new business, lead employees, and focus on clients. Topics covered include marketing, staffing, regulatory matters, computerization, and customer service. The authors have based their careers on counseling veterinary practice owners, and they have visited over 2000 such establishments.