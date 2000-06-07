Veterinary Practice Management Secrets - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781560534006, 9781437711349

Veterinary Practice Management Secrets

1st Edition

Authors: Thomas Catanzaro Philip Seibert
eBook ISBN: 9781437711349
Paperback ISBN: 9781560534006
Imprint: Hanley & Belfus
Published Date: 7th June 2000
Page Count: 174
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This textbook is presented in an engaging question-and-answer format that is the hallmark of The Secrets Series®. It offers the nuts and bolts necessary to help veterinarians effectively manage a practice, open a new business, lead employees, and focus on clients. Topics covered include marketing, staffing, regulatory matters, computerization, and customer service. The authors have based their careers on counseling veterinary practice owners, and they have visited over 2000 such establishments.

Details

No. of pages:
174
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Hanley & Belfus 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Hanley & Belfus
eBook ISBN:
9781437711349
Paperback ISBN:
9781560534006

About the Authors

Thomas Catanzaro Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Diplomate, American College of Healthcare Executives, President and Chief Executive Officer

Philip Seibert Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant, Vice President for Support Services, Veterinary Practice Consultants, Golden, CO

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.