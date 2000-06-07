Veterinary Practice Management Secrets
1st Edition
Authors: Thomas Catanzaro Philip Seibert
eBook ISBN: 9781437711349
Paperback ISBN: 9781560534006
Imprint: Hanley & Belfus
Published Date: 7th June 2000
Page Count: 174
Description
This textbook is presented in an engaging question-and-answer format that is the hallmark of The Secrets Series®. It offers the nuts and bolts necessary to help veterinarians effectively manage a practice, open a new business, lead employees, and focus on clients. Topics covered include marketing, staffing, regulatory matters, computerization, and customer service. The authors have based their careers on counseling veterinary practice owners, and they have visited over 2000 such establishments.
About the Authors
Thomas Catanzaro Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Diplomate, American College of Healthcare Executives, President and Chief Executive Officer
Philip Seibert Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant, Vice President for Support Services, Veterinary Practice Consultants, Golden, CO
