Veterinary Pediatrics
3rd Edition
Dogs and Cats from Birth to Six Months
Description
This concise, informative book is still the only one of its kind, and remains an indispensable resource for veterinarians and veterinary students worldwide. It is a unique combination of state-of-the-art information from previous editions and new information from the latest developments in clinical veterinary medicine. Each topic is described in a succinct manner so that the text can serve as a quick reference resource of dogs and cats from birth to six months of age, whether healthy or afflicted with a congenital or acquired illness.
Table of Contents
The Physical Examination and Diagnostic. Radiology/ Ultrasonography. Behavior Development and Behavioral Disorders. Drug and Blood Component Therapy. Fading Puppies and Kittens: Diagnosis and Management. Sepsis in Puppies and Kittens. The Preventive Health Program. TheRespiratory System. The Cardiovascular System. Dental Disease and Care. The Digestive System. The Liver and Pancreas. The Skin. The Ear. The Eye. The Hematopoietic System, Lymph Nodes, And Spleen. Endocrine and Metabolic Systems. The Urinary System. The Musculoskeletal System. The Nervous System. The Reproductive System. Nutrition and Nutritional Disorders. Toxicology. Environmental Injuries. Anesthesia and Surgical Considerations. Appendices.
Details
594
- 594
English
- English
© Saunders 2001
- © Saunders 2001
5th February 2001
- 5th February 2001
Saunders
- Saunders
9780721676654
- 9780721676654
9781437713213
- 9781437713213
About the Author
Johnny Hoskins
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Veterinary Clinical Medicine, School of Veterinary Medicine, Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, LA