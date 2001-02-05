Veterinary Pediatrics - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780721676654, 9781437713213

Veterinary Pediatrics

3rd Edition

Dogs and Cats from Birth to Six Months

Authors: Johnny Hoskins
Hardcover ISBN: 9780721676654
eBook ISBN: 9781437713213
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 5th February 2001
Page Count: 594
Description

This concise, informative book is still the only one of its kind, and remains an indispensable resource for veterinarians and veterinary students worldwide. It is a unique combination of state-of-the-art information from previous editions and new information from the latest developments in clinical veterinary medicine. Each topic is described in a succinct manner so that the text can serve as a quick reference resource of dogs and cats from birth to six months of age, whether healthy or afflicted with a congenital or acquired illness.

Table of Contents

The Physical Examination and Diagnostic. Radiology/ Ultrasonography. Behavior Development and Behavioral Disorders. Drug and Blood Component Therapy. Fading Puppies and Kittens: Diagnosis and Management. Sepsis in Puppies and Kittens. The Preventive Health Program. TheRespiratory System. The Cardiovascular System. Dental Disease and Care. The Digestive System. The Liver and Pancreas. The Skin. The Ear. The Eye. The Hematopoietic System, Lymph Nodes, And Spleen. Endocrine and Metabolic Systems. The Urinary System. The Musculoskeletal System. The Nervous System. The Reproductive System. Nutrition and Nutritional Disorders. Toxicology. Environmental Injuries. Anesthesia and Surgical Considerations. Appendices.

About the Author

Johnny Hoskins

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Veterinary Clinical Medicine, School of Veterinary Medicine, Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, LA

