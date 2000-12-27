Veterinary Parasitology
1st Edition
The Practical Veterinarian Series
Authors: Lora Ballweber
eBook ISBN: 9780702038617
Paperback ISBN: 9780750672610
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 27th December 2000
Page Count: 328
Description
- Concise review that focuses on the most common parasites Written in outline format for quick reference Ideal for student use during clinical rotations * Quintessential resource for veterinarians with new practice
Table of Contents
Introduction; Arthropods; Introduction to the Endoparasites; Parasites of the Gastrointestinal Tract I - Nematodes; Parasites of the Gastrointestinal Tract II - Acanthocephalans, Cestodes and Trematodes; Parasites of the Gastrointestinal Tract III - Protozoans; Parasites of the Cardiopulmonary System; Parasites of Other Organs; Glossary; References and Suggested Reading
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2000
- Published:
- 27th December 2000
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702038617
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750672610
About the Author
Lora Ballweber
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Veterinary Medicine, College of Veterinary Medicine, Mississippi State University, Mississippi State
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.