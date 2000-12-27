Veterinary Parasitology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750672610, 9780702038617

Veterinary Parasitology

1st Edition

The Practical Veterinarian Series

Authors: Lora Ballweber
eBook ISBN: 9780702038617
Paperback ISBN: 9780750672610
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 27th December 2000
Page Count: 328
Description

  • Concise review that focuses on the most common parasites Written in outline format for quick reference Ideal for student use during clinical rotations * Quintessential resource for veterinarians with new practice

Table of Contents

Introduction; Arthropods; Introduction to the Endoparasites; Parasites of the Gastrointestinal Tract I - Nematodes; Parasites of the Gastrointestinal Tract II - Acanthocephalans, Cestodes and Trematodes; Parasites of the Gastrointestinal Tract III - Protozoans; Parasites of the Cardiopulmonary System; Parasites of Other Organs; Glossary; References and Suggested Reading

About the Author

Lora Ballweber

Associate Professor of Veterinary Medicine, College of Veterinary Medicine, Mississippi State University, Mississippi State

