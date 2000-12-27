Veterinary Parasitology

Introduction; Arthropods; Introduction to the Endoparasites; Parasites of the Gastrointestinal Tract I - Nematodes; Parasites of the Gastrointestinal Tract II - Acanthocephalans, Cestodes and Trematodes; Parasites of the Gastrointestinal Tract III - Protozoans; Parasites of the Cardiopulmonary System; Parasites of Other Organs; Glossary; References and Suggested Reading

