Veterinary Oncology
4th Edition
The Practical Veterinarian Series
Authors: Kevin Hahn
eBook ISBN: 9780702038648
Paperback ISBN: 9780750672962
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 11th January 2002
Description
- Provides practical information on the diagnosis and treatment of tumors Includes guidelines on providing supportive care for patients and their owners Ideal for student use during clinical rotations
Table of Contents
Three Rules for Managing the Cancer Patient; Getting a Diagnosis; Tumor Tidbits; Principles of Chemotherapy; Chemotherapy Dosages, Indications, and Adverse Reactions; Chemotherapy Dosage Conversion Chart; Ten Commonly Used Chemotherapy Protocols; Supportive Care and Rehabilitation; Case Illustrations; Recommended Reading
About the Author
Kevin Hahn
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Oncologist, Gulf Coast Veterinary Oncology, Houston, TX
