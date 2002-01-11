Veterinary Oncology - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780750672962, 9780702038648

Veterinary Oncology

4th Edition

The Practical Veterinarian Series

Authors: Kevin Hahn
eBook ISBN: 9780702038648
Paperback ISBN: 9780750672962
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 11th January 2002
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

  • Provides practical information on the diagnosis and treatment of tumors Includes guidelines on providing supportive care for patients and their owners Ideal for student use during clinical rotations

Table of Contents

Three Rules for Managing the Cancer Patient; Getting a Diagnosis; Tumor Tidbits; Principles of Chemotherapy; Chemotherapy Dosages, Indications, and Adverse Reactions; Chemotherapy Dosage Conversion Chart; Ten Commonly Used Chemotherapy Protocols; Supportive Care and Rehabilitation; Case Illustrations; Recommended Reading

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780702038648
Paperback ISBN:
9780750672962

About the Author

Kevin Hahn

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Oncologist, Gulf Coast Veterinary Oncology, Houston, TX

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.