Veterinary Oncology Secrets

General Principles

Epidemiology, Etiology, and Public Health

Richard Weller, DVM, Dipl ACVIM

Cancer Biology (molecular biology, metastasis, paraneoplasia)

Phillip J. Bergman, DVM, MS, PhD, Dipl ACVIM

Clinical Trials, Statistics, and Evidence-Based Medicine

Robert Rosenthal, DVM, PhD, Dipl ACVIM, Dipl ACVR

Psychsocial Issues

Barbara Norton, MSW, CSW-R, and Steve Cooper, MSW, CSW-R, BCD



Diagnosis

History, Physical Examination, and Diagnostic Testing

Robert Rosenthal, DVM, PhD, Dipl ACVIM, Dipl ACVR

Cytologic Evaluation of Neoplasia

Karen E. Dorsey, DVM, Rick L. Cowell, DVM, Dipl ACVP, and Stacy B. Smith, DVM

Role of the Pathologist in Veterinary Oncology

Peter Rowland, DVM, Dipl ACVp

Imaging of the Oncology Patient

David Biller, DVM, Dipl ACVR, and Laura Armbrust, DVM

Tumor Markers

Richard Weller, DVM, Dipl ACVM



Therapy

Principles of Surgical Oncology

Jim Flanders, DVM, Dipl ACVS

Radiation Oncology

G. Neal Mauldin, DVM, Dipl ACVIM, Dipl ACVR

Theory of Chemotherapy

Ruthann Chun, DVM, Dipl ACVIM

Chemotherapeutic Agents

Carolyn Henry, DVM, MS, Dipl ACVIM

Safe Handling of Cytotoxic Agents

Mary Lynn Higginbotham, DVM

Biologic Response Modification

Philip J. Bergman, DVM, MS, PhD, Dipl ACVIM

Hyperthermia

J. Paul Woods, DVM, Dipl ACVIM

Photodynamic Therapy

Dudley McCaw, DVM, Dipl ACVIM

Complementary and Alternative Cancer Therapy: Cure or Quackery?

Gregory K. Ogilvie, DVM, Dipl ACVIM

Nutritional Considerations

Glenna Mauldin, DVM, MMS, Dipl ACVIM



Tumors by Major Site

Oncologic Emergencies and Chemotherapeutic Complications

Gregory K. Ogilvie, DVM, Dipl ACVIM

Gastrointestinal Tumors

Ruthanne Chun, DVM, Dipl ACVIM

Tumors of the Skin and Subcutis in Dogs and Cats

Linda S. Fineman, DVM, Dipl ACVIM

Endocrine and Neuroendocrine Neoplasms

Steven E. Crow, DVM, Dipl ACVIM

Bone Tumors

Gregory K. Ogilvie, DVM, Dipl ACVIM

Tumors of the Respiratory Tract

Kevin A. Hahn, DVM, PhD, Dipl ACVIM

Tumors of the Reproductive Tract

Jeffrey C. Philibert, DVM

Tumors of the Urinary Tract

Jeffrey C. Philibert, DVM

Neoplasia of the Nervous System

John Speciale, DVM, Dipl ACVIM

Ocular Tumors

Kimberly M. Stanz, DVM, DACVO

Hemolymphatic Disorders:

Lymphoma in Dogs

Robert Rosenthal, DVM, PhD, Dipl ACVIM, Dipl ACVR

Myeloproliferative Disease

Kevin A. Hahn, DVM, PhD, Dipl ACVIM

Multiple Myeloma

Robert Rosenthal, DVM, PhD, Dipl ACVIM, Dipl ACVR

Oral Tumors in Cats and Dogs

Linda S. Fineman, DVM, Dipl ACVIM



Miscellaneous Tumors and Special Considerations

Mast Cell Disease

Kevin A. Hahn, DVM, PhD, Dipl ACVIM

Hemangiosarcoma

Alan Hammer, DVM, Dipl ACVIM

Canine Transmissible Venereal Tumor

Steven Susaneck, DVM, Dipl ACVIM

Thymoma

Karelle A. Meleo, DVM, Dipl ACVIM, Dipl ACVR

Mesothelioma

Karelle A. Meleo, DVM, Dipl ACVIM, Dipl ACVR

Feline Leukemia Virus (FeLV)

Dennis Macy, DVM, Dipl ACVIM

Vaccine-Associated Sarcomas

Dennis Macy, DVM, Dipl ACVIM

Malignant Histiocytosis

Alan Hammer, DVM, Dipl ACVIM