Veterinary Oncology Secrets
1st Edition
Table of Contents
General Principles
Epidemiology, Etiology, and Public Health
Richard Weller, DVM, Dipl ACVIM
Cancer Biology (molecular biology, metastasis, paraneoplasia)
Phillip J. Bergman, DVM, MS, PhD, Dipl ACVIM
Clinical Trials, Statistics, and Evidence-Based Medicine
Robert Rosenthal, DVM, PhD, Dipl ACVIM, Dipl ACVR
Psychsocial Issues
Barbara Norton, MSW, CSW-R, and Steve Cooper, MSW, CSW-R, BCD
Diagnosis
History, Physical Examination, and Diagnostic Testing
Robert Rosenthal, DVM, PhD, Dipl ACVIM, Dipl ACVR
Cytologic Evaluation of Neoplasia
Karen E. Dorsey, DVM, Rick L. Cowell, DVM, Dipl ACVP, and Stacy B. Smith, DVM
Role of the Pathologist in Veterinary Oncology
Peter Rowland, DVM, Dipl ACVp
Imaging of the Oncology Patient
David Biller, DVM, Dipl ACVR, and Laura Armbrust, DVM
Tumor Markers
Richard Weller, DVM, Dipl ACVM
Therapy
Principles of Surgical Oncology
Jim Flanders, DVM, Dipl ACVS
Radiation Oncology
G. Neal Mauldin, DVM, Dipl ACVIM, Dipl ACVR
Theory of Chemotherapy
Ruthann Chun, DVM, Dipl ACVIM
Chemotherapeutic Agents
Carolyn Henry, DVM, MS, Dipl ACVIM
Safe Handling of Cytotoxic Agents
Mary Lynn Higginbotham, DVM
Biologic Response Modification
Philip J. Bergman, DVM, MS, PhD, Dipl ACVIM
Hyperthermia
J. Paul Woods, DVM, Dipl ACVIM
Photodynamic Therapy
Dudley McCaw, DVM, Dipl ACVIM
Complementary and Alternative Cancer Therapy: Cure or Quackery?
Gregory K. Ogilvie, DVM, Dipl ACVIM
Nutritional Considerations
Glenna Mauldin, DVM, MMS, Dipl ACVIM
Tumors by Major Site
Oncologic Emergencies and Chemotherapeutic Complications
Gregory K. Ogilvie, DVM, Dipl ACVIM
Gastrointestinal Tumors
Ruthanne Chun, DVM, Dipl ACVIM
Tumors of the Skin and Subcutis in Dogs and Cats
Linda S. Fineman, DVM, Dipl ACVIM
Endocrine and Neuroendocrine Neoplasms
Steven E. Crow, DVM, Dipl ACVIM
Bone Tumors
Gregory K. Ogilvie, DVM, Dipl ACVIM
Tumors of the Respiratory Tract
Kevin A. Hahn, DVM, PhD, Dipl ACVIM
Tumors of the Reproductive Tract
Jeffrey C. Philibert, DVM
Tumors of the Urinary Tract
Jeffrey C. Philibert, DVM
Neoplasia of the Nervous System
John Speciale, DVM, Dipl ACVIM
Ocular Tumors
Kimberly M. Stanz, DVM, DACVO
Hemolymphatic Disorders:
Lymphoma in Dogs
Robert Rosenthal, DVM, PhD, Dipl ACVIM, Dipl ACVR
Myeloproliferative Disease
Kevin A. Hahn, DVM, PhD, Dipl ACVIM
Multiple Myeloma
Robert Rosenthal, DVM, PhD, Dipl ACVIM, Dipl ACVR
Oral Tumors in Cats and Dogs
Linda S. Fineman, DVM, Dipl ACVIM
Miscellaneous Tumors and Special Considerations
Mast Cell Disease
Kevin A. Hahn, DVM, PhD, Dipl ACVIM
Hemangiosarcoma
Alan Hammer, DVM, Dipl ACVIM
Canine Transmissible Venereal Tumor
Steven Susaneck, DVM, Dipl ACVIM
Thymoma
Karelle A. Meleo, DVM, Dipl ACVIM, Dipl ACVR
Mesothelioma
Karelle A. Meleo, DVM, Dipl ACVIM, Dipl ACVR
Feline Leukemia Virus (FeLV)
Dennis Macy, DVM, Dipl ACVIM
Vaccine-Associated Sarcomas
Dennis Macy, DVM, Dipl ACVIM
Malignant Histiocytosis
Alan Hammer, DVM, Dipl ACVIM
Description
Written in the popular question-and-answer format of The Secrets Series®, this handy resource provides an in-depth overview of the latest diagnostic and therapeutic approaches to small animal veterinary oncology. Coverage includes such important areas as: skin, endocrine, skeletal, respiratory, and ocular tumors; mast cell disease; FeLV; vaccine-associated sarcomas; and much more.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 235
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Hanley & Belfus 2001
- Published:
- 30th October 2000
- Imprint:
- Hanley & Belfus
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781560534167
About the Authors
Robert Rosenthal Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of Medicine, Veterinary Specialists of Rochester and Adjunct Assistant Professor, Department of Radiation Oncology, University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, Rochester, NY