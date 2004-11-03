Veterinary Microbiology
1st Edition
Bacterial and Fungal Agents of Animal Disease
Description
Containing the latest information on pathogenesis and diagnosis, Veterinary Microbiology addresses both specific, defined problems, as well as trends in host/parasite interaction. This book is a complete reference on microbial biology, diseases, diagnosis, prevention, and control. It also provides a foundation of knowledge on pathogens and how they interact with hosts.
Key Features
- Contains a comprehensive, up-to-date overview of bacterial and fungal agents that cause animal disease, including recently identified organisms as well as the pathogenesis of emerging diseases.
- Features more than 100 full-color illustrations to visually reinforce key concepts.
- The book is logically organized for ease of use and quick reference in the clinical setting.
- Addresses diseases that can affect animal productivity, both for individual animals as well as herd health.
- Discusses the implications of various organisms in biological warfare and bioterrorism.
Table of Contents
SECTION 1: INTRODUCTION
1. Evolution of virulence
2. General principles of diagnosis
3. Antimicrobial susceptibility testing and principles of antimicrobial therapy
SECTION 2: VETERINARY BACTERIOLOGY
Gram positive aerobic cocci
4. Staphylococcus
5. Streptococcus and Enterococcus
Gram positive aerobic rods
6. Actinomyces and Arcanobacterium
7. Bacillus
8. Corynebacterium
9. Dermatophilus and Nocardia
10. Listeria and Erysipelothrix
11. Mycobacterium
12. Rhodococcus
Gram negative bacteria
Enterobacteriaceae
13. Escherichia and Shigella
14. Klebsiella
15. Proteus
16. Salmonella
17. Yersinia
18. Bordetella
19. Burkholderia and Pseudomonas
20. Aeromonas and Vibrio
21. Moraxella and Neisseria
22. Actinobacillus
23. Mannheimia and Pasteurella
24. Haemophilus and Taylorella
25. Brucella
26. Francisella
27. Infrequently-encountered Gram-negative rods: Ornithobacterium rhinotracheale, Streptobacillus moniliformis, Legionella spp, Riemerella spp, Bartonella spp, and Chromobacterium spp
Curved and spiral-shaped bacteria
28. Campylobacter, Helicobacter, and Arcobacter
29. Brachyspira and Serpulina
30. Lawsonia
31. Leptospira
32. Treponema and Borrelia
Anaerobic bacteria
Anaerobic Gram positive rods and cocci
33. Clostridium
34. Other Gram-positive anaerobes
Anaerobic Gram negative rods
35. Bacteroides
36. Dichelobacter
37. Fusobacterium
38. Prevotella and Porphyromonas
Bacteria without cell walls
39. Mycoplasma and Ureaplasma
Obligate intracellular bacteria
40. Anaplasma, Eperythrozoon, and Hemobartonella
41. Chlamydia and Chlamydophila
42. Coxiella and Cowdria
43. Ehrlichia
44. Rickettsia and Neorickettsia
SECTION 3: VETERINARY MYCOLOGY
45. Introduction to veterinary mycology
46. Cutaneous mycoses
47. Subcutaneous mycoses
48. Systemic mycoses
49. Opportunistic mycoses
50. Fungal-like agents
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2005
- Published:
- 3rd November 2004
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455757220
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781416065012
About the Author
J. Songer
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Arizona