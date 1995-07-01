Veterinary Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780801632099

Veterinary Medicine

1st Edition

An Illustrated History

Authors: Robert Dunlop David Williams
Hardcover ISBN: 9780801632099
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 1st July 1995
Page Count: 704
Description

Veterinary Medicine: An Illustrated History is a comprehensive historical work focusing on three primary themes: the evolution of veterinary medicine, the role of animals throughout recorded history, and the unique human-animal bond. Largely organized by world regions, this book also includes chapters on specific time periods such as the Dark Ages and Renaissance, which heralded important strides in the development of veterinary medicine. This beautiful, illustrated account of the rich heritage of veterinary medicine includes 500 art pieces in a variety of media, approximately half in full color.

Details

No. of pages:
704
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
Hardcover ISBN:
9780801632099

About the Author

Robert Dunlop

David Williams

Affiliations and Expertise

Member, Association of Medical Illustrators, Associate Professor of Medical Art, Associate Director of Medical Illustration and Communications, School of Veterinary Medicine, Purdue, University

