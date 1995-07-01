Veterinary Medicine
1st Edition
An Illustrated History
Description
Veterinary Medicine: An Illustrated History is a comprehensive historical work focusing on three primary themes: the evolution of veterinary medicine, the role of animals throughout recorded history, and the unique human-animal bond. Largely organized by world regions, this book also includes chapters on specific time periods such as the Dark Ages and Renaissance, which heralded important strides in the development of veterinary medicine. This beautiful, illustrated account of the rich heritage of veterinary medicine includes 500 art pieces in a variety of media, approximately half in full color.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 704
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 1995
- Published:
- 1st July 1995
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780801632099
About the Author
Robert Dunlop
David Williams
Affiliations and Expertise
Member, Association of Medical Illustrators, Associate Professor of Medical Art, Associate Director of Medical Illustration and Communications, School of Veterinary Medicine, Purdue, University