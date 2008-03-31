Veterinary Medical Terminology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780721697260, 9781416069348

Veterinary Medical Terminology

2nd Edition

Authors: Dawn Christenson
Paperback ISBN: 9780721697260
eBook ISBN: 9781416069348
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 31st March 2008
Page Count: 408
Description

Organized by body system, this user-friendly textbook helps you quickly gain a solid understanding of veterinary terminology. Essential word parts and terms are presented in the context of basic anatomy, physiology, and disease conditions, enabling you to immediately apply new terms to practical clinical situations. A companion Evolve website features interactive exercises that reinforce your master of veterinary terminology, as well as audio clips to help you learn proper pronunciation. Crossword puzzles at the end of each chapter test your knowledge, challenging you to go beyond simple memorization and become fluent in the language of veterinary medicine.

Key Features

  • A logical body-systems approach and consistent chapter format make it fun and easy to learn veterinary terminology.
  • Goals, objectives, and self-study sections at the beginning of each chapter help you focus your study time and allow you to check your recall and understanding of key facts and terminology.
  • Crossword puzzles at the end of each chapter reinforce important concepts and correspond to an answer key at the end of the book where you can check your responses and assess your progress.
  • A complete glossary of word parts gives you quick access to the spelling and meaning of every prefix, suffix, root, and combining form covered in the book.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to Veterinary Medical Terminology

    2. The Cell

    3. Body Structure and Organization

    4. The Hematopoietic System

    5. The Lymphatic System

    6. The Musculoskeletal

    7. The Cardiovascular System

    8. The Respiratory System

    9. The Neurologic System

    10. The Eye

    11. The Ear

    12. The Alimentary System

    13. The Urinary System

    14. The Reproductive System

    15. The Endocrine System

    16. The Integumentary System

    17. Pharmacology

    Appendix A: Chemical Symbol–Element Cross Reference

    Appendix B: Answer Key

    Glossary of Word Parts

About the Author

Dawn Christenson

Instructor, College of Veterinary Medicine, Michigan State University, East Lansing, MI

