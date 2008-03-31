Veterinary Medical Terminology
2nd Edition
Description
Organized by body system, this user-friendly textbook helps you quickly gain a solid understanding of veterinary terminology. Essential word parts and terms are presented in the context of basic anatomy, physiology, and disease conditions, enabling you to immediately apply new terms to practical clinical situations. A companion Evolve website features interactive exercises that reinforce your master of veterinary terminology, as well as audio clips to help you learn proper pronunciation. Crossword puzzles at the end of each chapter test your knowledge, challenging you to go beyond simple memorization and become fluent in the language of veterinary medicine.
Key Features
- A logical body-systems approach and consistent chapter format make it fun and easy to learn veterinary terminology.
- Goals, objectives, and self-study sections at the beginning of each chapter help you focus your study time and allow you to check your recall and understanding of key facts and terminology.
- Crossword puzzles at the end of each chapter reinforce important concepts and correspond to an answer key at the end of the book where you can check your responses and assess your progress.
- A complete glossary of word parts gives you quick access to the spelling and meaning of every prefix, suffix, root, and combining form covered in the book.
Table of Contents
- Introduction to Veterinary Medical Terminology
2. The Cell
3. Body Structure and Organization
4. The Hematopoietic System
5. The Lymphatic System
6. The Musculoskeletal
7. The Cardiovascular System
8. The Respiratory System
9. The Neurologic System
10. The Eye
11. The Ear
12. The Alimentary System
13. The Urinary System
14. The Reproductive System
15. The Endocrine System
16. The Integumentary System
17. Pharmacology
Appendix A: Chemical Symbol–Element Cross Reference
Appendix B: Answer Key
Glossary of Word Parts
Details
- No. of pages:
- 408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 31st March 2008
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780721697260
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781416069348
About the Author
Dawn Christenson
Affiliations and Expertise
Instructor, College of Veterinary Medicine, Michigan State University, East Lansing, MI
Dawn Christenson
Affiliations and Expertise
Instructor, College of Veterinary Medicine, Michigan State University, East Lansing, MI