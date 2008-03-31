Veterinary Medical Terminology

Organized by body system, this user-friendly textbook helps you quickly gain a solid understanding of veterinary terminology. Essential word parts and terms are presented in the context of basic anatomy, physiology, and disease conditions, enabling you to immediately apply new terms to practical clinical situations. A companion Evolve website features interactive exercises that reinforce your master of veterinary terminology, as well as audio clips to help you learn proper pronunciation. Crossword puzzles at the end of each chapter test your knowledge, challenging you to go beyond simple memorization and become fluent in the language of veterinary medicine.