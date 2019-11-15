Veterinary Medical Terminology
3rd Edition
Description
Reader-friendly and organized by body system, Veterinary Medical Terminology, 3rd Edition helps you quickly gain a solid understanding of veterinary terminology. Essential word parts and terms are presented in the context of basic anatomy, physiology, and disease conditions, giving you the tools to immediately apply new terminology to practical clinical situations. This new edition features learning exercises at the end of each chapter to reinforce content and test your knowledge, challenging you to go beyond simple memorization and become fluent in the language of veterinary medicine. Updated coverage includes advancements in the vet tech field, new medications, treatments of today’s most prevalent diseases, and the latest procedures in orthopedics. With additional online material that reinforces the text, this third edition is an essential resource for learning the medical terms and basic principles of veterinary medicine.
Key Features
- A logical body-systems approach and consistent chapter format help students find information quickly and learn more effectively.
- UNIQUE! Goals and objectives at the beginning of each chapter help students focus their study time and check their recall and understanding of key facts and terminology.
- Over 200 illustrations clearly demonstrate key anatomy and physiology concepts and terminology.
- Helpful appendices in text provide information on chemical symbols and elements and common veterinary medical abbreviations.
- A complete glossary of word parts gives students quick access to the spelling and meaning of every prefix, suffix, root, and combining form covered in the book.
- Presentation of anatomic, physiologic, and/or pathophysiologic concepts and principles in all chapters enhances your students’ ability to quickly apply newly learned terms.
- Self-test exercises at the end of each chapter allow students to thoroughly review content.
Table of Contents
1. Fundamentals and Applied Directional Terminology
2. Body Building: Applied Atomic, Molecular and Cellular Terminology
3. Applied Terminology for Blood, Lymphatics and Immunity
4. Applied Musculoskeletal Terminology
5. Applied Cardiovascular and Respiratory Terminology
6. Applied Urinary Terminology
7. Applied Digestive Terminology
8. Applied Terminology for the Integumentary System
9. Applied Reproductive Terminology
10. Applied Endocrine Terminology
11. Applied Terminology for Neurology and Special Senses
12. Applied Terminology for Pharmacology
Appendix A: Chemical Symbol-Element Cross Reference
Appendix B: Case Study Answer Keys
Appendix C: Table of Introductory Terms
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2020
- Published:
- 15th November 2019
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323612074
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323612104
About the Author
Dawn Christenson
Affiliations and Expertise
Instructor, College of Veterinary Medicine, Michigan State University, East Lansing, MI