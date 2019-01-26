Veterinary Instruments and Equipment
4th Edition
A Pocket Guide
Description
Learn the names and uses of veterinary instruments in details textbooks alone can't provide! Veterinary Instruments and Equipment: A Pocket Guide, 4th Edition shows hundreds of detailed, full-color photographs of instruments and describes how and when each is used. A flashcard-style format makes it easy to flip through the pages, so you will quickly become familiar with commonly used equipment. This new edition features updated photographs, new instruments, and an all-new appendix with the author’s recommended list of instruments essential for the most-common veterinary surgical kits, including ambulatory, orthopedic, and major surgery packs. Plus, an Evolve companion website includes instrument photographs that may be rotated 360 degrees, so you can zoom in to see close-ups of the different tips.
Key Features
- Accompanying Evolve site uses an interactive format giving you the ability to conveniently study and learn instruments to which you’d normally have only limited access
- Instruments and equipment shown for common procedures for small and large animals, including bovine, equine, sheep, pigs, and goats, and include procedures such as dehorning, hoof care, castration, and teat and obstetrical procedures.
- Coverage of surgical instruments includes general instruments such as hemostats, forceps, and scissors, and describes orthopedic, ophthalmic, and dental instruments used in veterinary specialty surgeries.
- Coverage of restraint equipment includes proper restraint techniques for all species of large and small animals.
- Handy pocket size and spiral binding allows the book to lay flat or fold over so that only the instrument or description is visible.
- 400 high-quality color photographs help you to quickly become familiar with instruments.
- A flip book, flashcard format makes it easy for you to learn veterinary instruments and equipment.
Table of Contents
Part 1: General Medical Instruments and Restraint Equipment
1. Instruments for the Administration of Medicine
2. Diagnostic Instruments
3. Instruments for Small Animals
4. Instruments for the Identification of Animals
5. Instruments Used for Bovines
6. Instruments for Dehorning Animals
7. Catheters and Tubes
8. Instruments for Castration of Large Animals
9. Obstetrical Instruments
10. Instruments for Hoof Care
11. Instruments Used in Equines
12. Instruments Used for Pigs, Sheep, and Goats
13. Restraint Equipment for Canines and Felines
14. Diagnostic Imaging Instruments and Equipment
15. NEW! Anesthesiology and Surgical Suite Equipment
Part 2: Surgical Instruments
16. Hemostats and Forceps
17. Instruments in Surgical Packs
18. Needle Holders and Scissors
19. Retractors and Rib Spreaders
20. Orthopedic Instruments
21. Ophthalmic Instruments
22. Dental Instruments
23. Teat Instruments
24. NEW! Surgical Instrument Packs
25. Care of Instruments
Appendix A: Veterinary Equipment and Instruments
Photo Credits
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 912
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2020
- Published:
- 26th January 2019
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323511322
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323511292
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323511278
About the Author
Teresa Sonsthagen
Affiliations and Expertise
Instructor, Veterinary Technology Program, Department of Animal and Range of Sciences; North Dakota State University, Fargo, ND