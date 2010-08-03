Veterinary Instruments and Equipment - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323072038, 9780323168762

Veterinary Instruments and Equipment

2nd Edition

A Pocket Guide

Authors: Teresa Sonsthagen Teresa Sonsthagen
eBook ISBN: 9780323168762
eBook ISBN: 9780323072021
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 3rd August 2010
Page Count: 768
Description

Use this pocket guide to memorize and identify instruments at a glance! Written by well-known vet tech expert Teresa F. Sonsthagen, BS, LVT, Veterinary Instruments and Equipment, 2nd Edition shows hundreds of detailed, full-color photographs of instruments and describes how and when each is used. A flashcard-style design makes it easier to flip through the pages, so you'll quickly become familiar with all commonly used instruments. An Evolve website includes interactive exercises that let you practice creating setups for surgical procedures, and ask you to identify and compare veterinary instruments. With the information in this book and on Evolve, you'll become a valuable member of the clinical team, care for instruments so they last longer, and prevent injuries from improper use. It's great for exam review, and with its compact size and spiral binding, a great reference to use on the job!

Key Features

  • Comprehensive coverage addresses restraint, medical, and diagnostic instruments in the first section and surgical instruments in the second.
  • 780 high-quality color photographs help you to quickly recognize and identify instruments.
  • A flip-book, flash-card format makes it easier to memorize instruments and to quiz yourself or others.
  • Instruments and equipment are shown for common procedures for small and large animals including bovine, equine, sheep, pigs, and goats, and including procedures such as dehorning, hoof care, castration, and teat and obstetrical procedures.
  • Two pages are allotted to each instrument, with the top page including a photo and the bottom page including the instrument's name, functions, characteristics, a practice note, and sterilization note -- it's easy to quiz yourself by folding the book to show only the photo page, then identifying the instrument name and functions.
  • A handy pocket size makes it easy to carry and use at any time.

Table of Contents

Part 1: General Medical Instruments and Restraint Equipment

1. Administration of Medication and Biopsy Instruments

2. Diagnostic Instruments

3. Small Animal Instruments

4. Identification Instruments

5. Bovine Instruments

6. Dehorning Instruments

7. Teat Instruments

8. Large Animal Castration Instruments

9. Large Animal Obstetrical Instruments

10. Hoof Care Instruments

11. Equine Instruments

12. Pig, Sheep, and Goat Instruments

13. Canine and Feline Restraint Instruments

Part 2: Surgical Instruments

14. Hemostats and Forceps

15. Surgical Pack Instruments

16. Needle Holders and Scissors

17. Miscellaneous Surgical Instruments and Equipment

18. Retractors

19. Orthopedic Instruments

20. Ophthalmic Instruments

21. Dental Instruments

22. Tubes, IV, and Urinary Catheters

23. Instrument Care

Appendix A  Instrument and Equipment Companies

Details

No. of pages:
768
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323168762
eBook ISBN:
9780323072021

About the Author

Teresa Sonsthagen

Affiliations and Expertise

Instructor, Veterinary Technology Program, Department of Animal and Range of Sciences; North Dakota State University, Fargo, ND

