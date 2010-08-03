Veterinary Instruments and Equipment
2nd Edition
A Pocket Guide
Description
Use this pocket guide to memorize and identify instruments at a glance! Written by well-known vet tech expert Teresa F. Sonsthagen, BS, LVT, Veterinary Instruments and Equipment, 2nd Edition shows hundreds of detailed, full-color photographs of instruments and describes how and when each is used. A flashcard-style design makes it easier to flip through the pages, so you'll quickly become familiar with all commonly used instruments. An Evolve website includes interactive exercises that let you practice creating setups for surgical procedures, and ask you to identify and compare veterinary instruments. With the information in this book and on Evolve, you'll become a valuable member of the clinical team, care for instruments so they last longer, and prevent injuries from improper use. It's great for exam review, and with its compact size and spiral binding, a great reference to use on the job!
Key Features
- Comprehensive coverage addresses restraint, medical, and diagnostic instruments in the first section and surgical instruments in the second.
- 780 high-quality color photographs help you to quickly recognize and identify instruments.
- A flip-book, flash-card format makes it easier to memorize instruments and to quiz yourself or others.
- Instruments and equipment are shown for common procedures for small and large animals including bovine, equine, sheep, pigs, and goats, and including procedures such as dehorning, hoof care, castration, and teat and obstetrical procedures.
- Two pages are allotted to each instrument, with the top page including a photo and the bottom page including the instrument's name, functions, characteristics, a practice note, and sterilization note -- it's easy to quiz yourself by folding the book to show only the photo page, then identifying the instrument name and functions.
- A handy pocket size makes it easy to carry and use at any time.
Table of Contents
Part 1: General Medical Instruments and Restraint Equipment
1. Administration of Medication and Biopsy Instruments
2. Diagnostic Instruments
3. Small Animal Instruments
4. Identification Instruments
5. Bovine Instruments
6. Dehorning Instruments
7. Teat Instruments
8. Large Animal Castration Instruments
9. Large Animal Obstetrical Instruments
10. Hoof Care Instruments
11. Equine Instruments
12. Pig, Sheep, and Goat Instruments
13. Canine and Feline Restraint Instruments
Part 2: Surgical Instruments
14. Hemostats and Forceps
15. Surgical Pack Instruments
16. Needle Holders and Scissors
17. Miscellaneous Surgical Instruments and Equipment
18. Retractors
19. Orthopedic Instruments
20. Ophthalmic Instruments
21. Dental Instruments
22. Tubes, IV, and Urinary Catheters
23. Instrument Care
Appendix A Instrument and Equipment Companies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 768
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2011
- Published:
- 3rd August 2010
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323168762
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323072021
About the Author
Teresa Sonsthagen
Affiliations and Expertise
Instructor, Veterinary Technology Program, Department of Animal and Range of Sciences; North Dakota State University, Fargo, ND
