Use this pocket guide to memorize and identify instruments at a glance! Written by well-known vet tech expert Teresa F. Sonsthagen, BS, LVT, Veterinary Instruments and Equipment, 2nd Edition shows hundreds of detailed, full-color photographs of instruments and describes how and when each is used. A flashcard-style design makes it easier to flip through the pages, so you'll quickly become familiar with all commonly used instruments. An Evolve website includes interactive exercises that let you practice creating setups for surgical procedures, and ask you to identify and compare veterinary instruments. With the information in this book and on Evolve, you'll become a valuable member of the clinical team, care for instruments so they last longer, and prevent injuries from improper use. It's great for exam review, and with its compact size and spiral binding, a great reference to use on the job!