Veterinary Hematology - 1st Edition

Veterinary Hematology

1st Edition

A Diagnostic Guide and Color Atlas

Authors: John Harvey
eBook ISBN: 9781455757855
eBook ISBN: 9781437723601
eBook ISBN: 9781455754717
Paperback ISBN: 9781437701739
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 20th December 2011
Page Count: 368
Description

Combining essential hematology content with the diagnostic features of an atlas, Veterinary Hematology: A Diagnostic Guide and Color Atlas delivers all the information you need to accurately assess and diagnose the blood diseases of common domestic animals — including dogs, cats, horses, cattle, sheep, goats, pigs, and llamas. This all-in-one resource utilizes a clinically-oriented and user-friendly approach to guide you through the processes of selecting relevant diagnostic tests, collecting and preparing samples, interpreting sample results, and determining their clinical significance. High-resolution photomicrographs, full-color illustrations, and excellent schematic drawings, tables, and quick-reference algorithms help you clearly visualize these concepts and procedures.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction to Veterinary Hematology

2. Hematology Procedures

3. Hematopoiesis

4. Evaluation of Erythrocytes

5. Evaluation of Leukocytic Disorders

6. Immunohematology

7. Evaluation of Hemostasis: Coagulation and Platelet Disorders

8. Bone Marrow Examination

9. Disorders of Bone Marrow

Appendix I. Tables

Appendix II. Algorithms

Appendix III. Case Studies

Details

No. of pages:
368
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455757855
eBook ISBN:
9781437723601
eBook ISBN:
9781455754717
Paperback ISBN:
9781437701739

About the Author

John Harvey

Affiliations and Expertise

Executive Associate Dean, College of Veterinary Medicine, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL

Reviews

"The user-friendly layout of clear and colourful headings and subheadings makes information easy to locate, and it is presented in an engaging manner...A real assest of this book lies in the apprendices, where the reader will find extremely  useful algorithims that provide at a glance diagnoses for commonly occurring haematological problems, such as regenerative  anaemia and plateley/ coagulation deficiencies...Overall, its key features all combine into a book that would benefit both veterinary practitioners and students alike- providing a useful revision tool to both parties, as well as encouraging the advancement of knowledge across the haematological field."

Veterinary Record, April 2012

"This practical book combines clear explanations of the various sampling and coloration methods, physiology of the blood cells and an impressive collection of pictures.Where relevant, clear boxes summarize the key clinicak features and diagnostic hypotheses...This is a good tool to sit next to the microscope."

Tomorrow Vets, January 2013

"This book is designed as a ready reference for all with an interest in veterinary haematology, from the student of veterinary medicine through to t he specialist in clinical pathology. This is a new edition of a previously published book and I think it will be universally seen as an improvement on what was already an excellent resource. Without doubt, the feature of this book which distinguishes it as a must-have is the number and quality of illustrations, both photomicrographs and drawn figures...The style of this book is to present haematology from a physiological and pathophysiological perspective. Chapters are divided into sections on erythrocytes, leucocytes and coagulation, rather than being divided according to diagnosis: for example, infectious diseases, neoplastic diseases, intoxications. As a clinician I find the chosen approach more useful as it supports a problemoriented approach to the case management style of learning more than the scholarly approach to learning which starts with the diagnosis and works backwards.

JSAP, December 2013

