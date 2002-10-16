Veterinary Epidemiology
1st Edition
Description
Part of the Practical Veterinarian series, this concise handbook will be useful from the classroom into veterinary practice. A quick-reference guide, the material in this handbook is presented in an outline format ideal for use in solving clinical problems. The easy-to-understand evidence-based coverage includes epidemiologic principles and application, zoonoses, outbreaks, population-level approaches, and more!
Key Features
- Pocket-sized for go-anywhere, easy access.
- Information is at the reader's fingertips in an easy-to-use outline format.
- Clinically relevant zoonoses are logically presented by species and organ system.
- Following the clinical reasoning process, topics are organized by the types of decisions and questions that may arise in the clinical setting, helping users find appropriate answers quickly.
- Succinctly summarizes the use of evidence-based care specific to veterinary medicine, including searches and data studies.
- Offers easy-to-understand explanations of the mathematical and statistical concepts vital in practice.
- Includes a number of tables that summarize information at a glance.
- Serves as a take-along source to epidemiologic definitions and concepts on the national boards.
Table of Contents
Introduction
PART 1: Providing Optimal Patient Care and Client Education Using Data
1. Why "Evidence-Based Care?"
2. Sources of Epidemiologic Information
3. Searching and Retrieving Information
4. Initial Evaluation of Search Results
5. Making Decisions About Treatment and Prevention
6. Making Decisions About Diagnostic and Screening Tests
7. Making Decisions About Prognosis
8. Making Decisions About Causation and Etiology
PART 2: Zoonotic Disease Concerns and Considerations
9. Sources of Information on Zoonoses
10. North American Zoonoses by Species and Major Organ System Affected
PART 3: Diseases in Populations
11. Handling Outbreaks of Disease
12. Preventing Disease and Promoting Health in Veterinary Patient Populations
13. Companion Animal Population Health Programs
PART 4
14. Basic Statistical Concepts
Appendix 1: Qualitative Study Evaluation
Appendix 2: Comparing Two Diagnostic Tests
Appendix 3: Calculating Test Accuracy and Predictive Values, Another Look
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2003
- Published:
- 16th October 2002
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750673112
About the Author
Margaret Slater
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Epidemiology, Department of Veterinary Anatomy and Public Health, Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine, College Station, TX