Veterinary Epidemiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750673112

Veterinary Epidemiology

1st Edition

Authors: Margaret Slater
Paperback ISBN: 9780750673112
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 16th October 2002
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Part of the Practical Veterinarian series, this concise handbook will be useful from the classroom into veterinary practice. A quick-reference guide, the material in this handbook is presented in an outline format ideal for use in solving clinical problems. The easy-to-understand evidence-based coverage includes epidemiologic principles and application, zoonoses, outbreaks, population-level approaches, and more!

Key Features

  • Pocket-sized for go-anywhere, easy access.
  • Information is at the reader's fingertips in an easy-to-use outline format.
  • Clinically relevant zoonoses are logically presented by species and organ system.
  • Following the clinical reasoning process, topics are organized by the types of decisions and questions that may arise in the clinical setting, helping users find appropriate answers quickly.
  • Succinctly summarizes the use of evidence-based care specific to veterinary medicine, including searches and data studies.
  • Offers easy-to-understand explanations of the mathematical and statistical concepts vital in practice.
  • Includes a number of tables that summarize information at a glance.
  • Serves as a take-along source to epidemiologic definitions and concepts on the national boards.

Table of Contents

Introduction

PART 1: Providing Optimal Patient Care and Client Education Using Data
1. Why "Evidence-Based Care?"
2. Sources of Epidemiologic Information
3. Searching and Retrieving Information
4. Initial Evaluation of Search Results
5. Making Decisions About Treatment and Prevention
6. Making Decisions About Diagnostic and Screening Tests
7. Making Decisions About Prognosis
8. Making Decisions About Causation and Etiology

PART 2: Zoonotic Disease Concerns and Considerations
9. Sources of Information on Zoonoses
10. North American Zoonoses by Species and Major Organ System Affected

PART 3: Diseases in Populations
11. Handling Outbreaks of Disease
12. Preventing Disease and Promoting Health in Veterinary Patient Populations
13. Companion Animal Population Health Programs

PART 4
14. Basic Statistical Concepts

Appendix 1: Qualitative Study Evaluation
Appendix 2: Comparing Two Diagnostic Tests
Appendix 3: Calculating Test Accuracy and Predictive Values, Another Look

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Paperback ISBN:
9780750673112

About the Author

Margaret Slater

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Epidemiology, Department of Veterinary Anatomy and Public Health, Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine, College Station, TX

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.