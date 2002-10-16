Veterinary Epidemiology

Introduction



PART 1: Providing Optimal Patient Care and Client Education Using Data

1. Why "Evidence-Based Care?"

2. Sources of Epidemiologic Information

3. Searching and Retrieving Information

4. Initial Evaluation of Search Results

5. Making Decisions About Treatment and Prevention

6. Making Decisions About Diagnostic and Screening Tests

7. Making Decisions About Prognosis

8. Making Decisions About Causation and Etiology



PART 2: Zoonotic Disease Concerns and Considerations

9. Sources of Information on Zoonoses

10. North American Zoonoses by Species and Major Organ System Affected



PART 3: Diseases in Populations

11. Handling Outbreaks of Disease

12. Preventing Disease and Promoting Health in Veterinary Patient Populations

13. Companion Animal Population Health Programs



PART 4

14. Basic Statistical Concepts



Appendix 1: Qualitative Study Evaluation

Appendix 2: Comparing Two Diagnostic Tests

Appendix 3: Calculating Test Accuracy and Predictive Values, Another Look