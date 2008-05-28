Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging
1st Edition
Birds, Exotic Pets and Wildlife
Description
With a focus on birds, reptiles, and mammals, Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging: Avian and Exotic Pets discusses veterinary diagnostic imaging and new technologies for multiple modalities to help you accurately diagnose and pinpoint common injuries and disease. Divided into three sections — Birds, Mammals, and Reptiles — each section includes valuable information on positioning for specific structures, imaging findings, and more for each species with a wealth of photographs to provide real-life examples.
Key Features
- Atlas-sized radiographs allow you to easily visualize the injury or indication of disease.
- Comparison radiographs display a normal image with an abnormal image to highlight differences and help you identify abnormalities in practice.
- “Telescopic” images provide close-up views of larger radiographs to help you identify salient points visible in the radiograph.
- Content tailored to each species highlights the common injuries and diseases for each avian and exotic species.
- Discussions of multiple modalities including ultrasound, MRI, and CT provide all the information you need for diagnostic imaging in one resource.
Table of Contents
Section I: Birds
1. Avian Radiography and Radiographic Diagnosis
2. Wild Birds
3. Cage Birds
4. The Wing: Particulars of Flight
5. The Wing: Normal Gross Anatomy
6. The Wing: Radiography and Normal Radiographic Anatomy
7. The Wing: Normal Computed Tomographic Anatomy
8. The Wing: An Overview of Wing Injuries
9. The Wing: Fracture Types and Tendencies
10. The Wing: Fracture Healing and Non-Healing
11. The Wing: Soft Tissue Injuries
12. The Wing: Dislocation, Fracture-Dislocation, Traumatic Amputation and Avulsion
13. The Wing: Gunshots
14. The Wing: Infections
15. The Wing: Post-Traumatic Osteoarthritis
16. Spine, Pelvis and Hips
17. The Leg
18. The Head
19. The Throat and Neck
20. The Torso
Section II: The Mammals
21. Guinea Pigs
22. Hamsters
23. Rats
24. Chinchillas, Dagus and Gophers
25. Hedgehogs
26. Rabbits
27. Ferrets
28. Skunks, Squirrels, Raccoons and Armadillos
29. Monkeys and Other Non-Human Primates
30. Acreage Pets: Alpacas, Llamas, Miniature Horses, Miniature Goats and Pot-Bellied Pigs
31. Performance and Demonstration Pets: Bear and Bison
Section III: The Reptiles
32. Snakes
33. Lizards
34. Turtles
35. Caiman
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2009
- Published:
- 28th May 2008
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323167680
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323065573
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323025270
About the Author
Charles Farrow
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Veterinary Medical Imaging, Western College of Veterinary Medicine, University of Saskatchewan, Saskatoon, Saskkatchewan, Canada