Focusing on the horse, this practical text is the second in a series of three to focus on veterinary diagnostic imaging and the new technologies available to help diagnose and pinpoint disease. Like Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging: The Dog and Cat, Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging: The Horse is organized by region with specific structures addressed within each region. Coverage includes background information, normal anatomy, and positioning for specific structures, followed by imaging findings and specific problems such as trauma/fracture, infection and neoplasm. The main focus of this book is radiology, with supplementary information on ultrasound, CT, and MRI.