Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging - The Horse
1st Edition
Description
Focusing on the horse, this practical text is the second in a series of three to focus on veterinary diagnostic imaging and the new technologies available to help diagnose and pinpoint disease. Like Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging: The Dog and Cat, Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging: The Horse is organized by region with specific structures addressed within each region. Coverage includes background information, normal anatomy, and positioning for specific structures, followed by imaging findings and specific problems such as trauma/fracture, infection and neoplasm. The main focus of this book is radiology, with supplementary information on ultrasound, CT, and MRI.
Key Features
- Includes Radiographic Diagnostic Indicators (RDIs), a versatile set of potential radiographic observations that, when used in combination, can often lead to a radiographic diagnosis.
- Features normal radiographs pictured near abnormal images for comparison.
- Provides telescopic images that provide both orientation and close-up views to help readers identify key points of the radiograph.
- Offers diagnosis at a glance with concise one or two word diagnoses in bold within each legend for quick reference.
- Features Emphasis Zones that electronically enhance regions of interest in more complex images.
Table of Contents
I. Principles of Diagnostic Imaging
II. The Throat
III. The Neck
IV. The Thorax
V. The Abdomen
VI. The Spine
VII. The Pelvis
VIII. The Limbs
VIX. Soft Tissue
Details
- No. of pages:
- 592
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2006
- Published:
- 26th August 2005
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323167611
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323058223
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323012065
About the Author
Charles Farrow
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Veterinary Medical Imaging, Western College of Veterinary Medicine, University of Saskatchewan, Saskatoon, Saskkatchewan, Canada