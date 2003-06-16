Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging - The Dog and Cat - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323012058

Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging - The Dog and Cat

1st Edition

Authors: Charles Farrow
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323012058
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 16th June 2003
Page Count: 800
Description

This book is the first of three volumes in the Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging series, focusing on veterinary diagnostic imaging and the new technologies available to help diagnose and pinpoint disease in dogs and cats. More than a textbook, this resource is designed to be a valuable tool for self-directed learning. Its consistent organization and well-referenced, extremely thorough text takes the reader through normal anatomy and positioning, followed by imaging for specific structures. General observations and specific problems are discussed including trauma/fracture, infection, and neoplasm. In addition to its focus on radiology, discussions of supplementary imaging are presented where appropriate. Additional imaging includes ultrasound, CT, and MRI.

Key Features

  • Radiographic Diagnostic Indicators (RDIs) - a set of small, versatile radiographic observations - combine with one another, often leading to a radiographic diagnosis.
  • Just-in-time normals" present normal radiographs alongside abnormal images rather than in separate chapters, for the greatest convenience and effective comparison.
  • References citing the names of the principal source authors are integrated into the text to present a clear picture of the origins of knowledge and facilitate reading without a break in concentration.
  • "Telescopic" illustrations show images in both orientation and close-up views in cases where full visualization is important, as well as ultra-close views when fine detail is essential.
  • At-a-glance diagnoses present a detailed description of each image as well as a concise, one- or two-word diagnosis in bold type.
  • Emphasis zones - regions of interest that have been electronically enhanced - highlight some of the more complex lesions and assist the reader with identifying and studying them.

Table of Contents

SECTION 1: TOOLS AND STRATEGIES OF THE MEDICAL IMAGIST

1. Veterinary Medical Imaging: An Overview

2. Principles of Radiographic Imaging

3. Principles of Computed Tomographic Imaging

4. Principles of Sonographic Imaging

5. Principles of Nuclear Imaging

6. Principles of Magnetic Resonance Imaging

7. Film Reading: Strategies, Misdiagnosis, Reporting & Consulting

8. Standard Radiographic Protocols, Patient-Tailored Examinations, & Special Radiography

9. Examination Protocols, Strategic Supplementary Projections, & Normal Radiographic & Cross-Sectional Anatomy


SECTION 2: THE EXTREMITIES

10. Extremital RDI’s

11. Extremital Injury

12. Osteoarthritis

13. Extremital Infection

14. Extremital Bone Tumors

15. Extremital Soft Tissue Tumors

16. Osteochondritis

17. Congenital & Developmental Bone Disease

18. Miscellaneous Extremital Disorders

19. Skeletal Deficiencies, Dysplasias & Deformities



SECTION 3: THE SKULL, BRAIN, EYE AND EAR

20. Skull RDI’s

21. Head Injury & Infection

22. Skull Tumors

23. Nasal Cavity Disease

24. Dental, Gum & Tongue Disease

25. Brain Disease & Injury (Intracranial Lesions)

26. The Ear

27. The Eye & Orbit

28. Miscellaneous Diseases



SECTION 4: THE SPINE

29. Spinal RDI’s

30. Congenital Spinal Malformations (Congenital Spinal Anomalies)

31. Developmental Spinal & Spinal Cord Disorders Causing Cord & Nerve Root Compression

32. Spinal & Related Spinal Cord Injury

33. Disc Disease (Intervertebral Disc Disease, Degenerative Disc Disease, Extradural Degenerative Disease)

34. Spondylosis, Facetal Arthritis & Dural Ossification Spondylosis

35. Spinal Infection (Vertebral Osteomyelitis, Vertebral Body Osteomyelitis)

36. Spinal Tumors (Vertebral Tumors) & Tumor-Like Lesions

37. Miscellaneous Spinal Disease & Diagnostic Procedures



SECTION 5: THE HIPS AND PELVIS

38. RDI’s: Pelvis & Hips

39. Pelvic Fractures

40. Pelvic Infection, Tumor & Miscellaneous Diseases

41. Fractures & Dislocation of the Hip Joint (Coxal Joint, Coxofemoral Joint)

42. Hip Dysplasia

43. Hip Infections



SECTION 6: THE THROAT, NECK AND THORAX

44. Throat & Neck

45. Thoracic RDI’s

46. Lung Patterns

47. Thoracic Trauma

48. Pneumonia

49. Pleuritis

50. Chylothorax

51. Lung Tumor

52. Lung Edema (Pulmonary Edema)

53. Miscellaneous Lung Diseases

54. Airway Disease

55. Mediastinal Disease

56. Disorders of the Thoracic Esophagus

57. Diaphragmatic Hernia



SECTION 7: THE HEART

58. Heart & Circulatory Variations & RDI’s

59. Cardiac Silhouette Analysis

60. Angiography & Angiocardiography

61. Cardiac Ultrasound (Echocardiography)

62. Congenital Heart Disease

63. Acquired Heart Disease

64. The Patterns of Heart Failure

65. Cardiac Tumors & Thrombi

66. Cardiac Trauma

67. Pulmonary Induced Heart Disease (Cor Pulmonale)

68. Radiographic Evaluation of Cardiac Pacemakers



SECTION 8: THE ABDOMEN

69. Abdominal RDI’s

70. Abdominal Wall Injury, Infection & Tumor

71. Peritonitis

72. Using Vascular Maps to Navigate the Abdomen

73. Liver Disease

74. Stomach Disorders

75. Small Intestinal Disease

76. Cecum, Colon & Rectum

77. Pancreatic Disease

78. Splenic Disease

79. Kidney, Ureteral, Bladder, Prostatic & Urethral Disease

80. Adrenal Gland Disorders

81. Normal & Abnormal Pregnancy

82. Uterine Disease

83. Ovarian Disorders

84. Urethral & Vaginal Disease

85. Penile & Scrotal Disease

86. Fluoroscopic, Ultrasonic & CT-Guided Biopsy & Fine-Needle Aspiration

No. of pages:
800
800
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323012058

About the Author

Charles Farrow

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Veterinary Medical Imaging, Western College of Veterinary Medicine, University of Saskatchewan, Saskatoon, Saskkatchewan, Canada

