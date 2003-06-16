Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging - The Dog and Cat
1st Edition
This book is the first of three volumes in the Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging series, focusing on veterinary diagnostic imaging and the new technologies available to help diagnose and pinpoint disease in dogs and cats. More than a textbook, this resource is designed to be a valuable tool for self-directed learning. Its consistent organization and well-referenced, extremely thorough text takes the reader through normal anatomy and positioning, followed by imaging for specific structures. General observations and specific problems are discussed including trauma/fracture, infection, and neoplasm. In addition to its focus on radiology, discussions of supplementary imaging are presented where appropriate. Additional imaging includes ultrasound, CT, and MRI.
- Radiographic Diagnostic Indicators (RDIs) - a set of small, versatile radiographic observations - combine with one another, often leading to a radiographic diagnosis.
- Just-in-time normals" present normal radiographs alongside abnormal images rather than in separate chapters, for the greatest convenience and effective comparison.
- References citing the names of the principal source authors are integrated into the text to present a clear picture of the origins of knowledge and facilitate reading without a break in concentration.
- "Telescopic" illustrations show images in both orientation and close-up views in cases where full visualization is important, as well as ultra-close views when fine detail is essential.
- At-a-glance diagnoses present a detailed description of each image as well as a concise, one- or two-word diagnosis in bold type.
- Emphasis zones - regions of interest that have been electronically enhanced - highlight some of the more complex lesions and assist the reader with identifying and studying them.
SECTION 1: TOOLS AND STRATEGIES OF THE MEDICAL IMAGIST
1. Veterinary Medical Imaging: An Overview
2. Principles of Radiographic Imaging
3. Principles of Computed Tomographic Imaging
4. Principles of Sonographic Imaging
5. Principles of Nuclear Imaging
6. Principles of Magnetic Resonance Imaging
7. Film Reading: Strategies, Misdiagnosis, Reporting & Consulting
8. Standard Radiographic Protocols, Patient-Tailored Examinations, & Special Radiography
9. Examination Protocols, Strategic Supplementary Projections, & Normal Radiographic & Cross-Sectional Anatomy
SECTION 2: THE EXTREMITIES
10. Extremital RDI’s
11. Extremital Injury
12. Osteoarthritis
13. Extremital Infection
14. Extremital Bone Tumors
15. Extremital Soft Tissue Tumors
16. Osteochondritis
17. Congenital & Developmental Bone Disease
18. Miscellaneous Extremital Disorders
19. Skeletal Deficiencies, Dysplasias & Deformities
SECTION 3: THE SKULL, BRAIN, EYE AND EAR
20. Skull RDI’s
21. Head Injury & Infection
22. Skull Tumors
23. Nasal Cavity Disease
24. Dental, Gum & Tongue Disease
25. Brain Disease & Injury (Intracranial Lesions)
26. The Ear
27. The Eye & Orbit
28. Miscellaneous Diseases
SECTION 4: THE SPINE
29. Spinal RDI’s
30. Congenital Spinal Malformations (Congenital Spinal Anomalies)
31. Developmental Spinal & Spinal Cord Disorders Causing Cord & Nerve Root Compression
32. Spinal & Related Spinal Cord Injury
33. Disc Disease (Intervertebral Disc Disease, Degenerative Disc Disease, Extradural Degenerative Disease)
34. Spondylosis, Facetal Arthritis & Dural Ossification Spondylosis
35. Spinal Infection (Vertebral Osteomyelitis, Vertebral Body Osteomyelitis)
36. Spinal Tumors (Vertebral Tumors) & Tumor-Like Lesions
37. Miscellaneous Spinal Disease & Diagnostic Procedures
SECTION 5: THE HIPS AND PELVIS
38. RDI’s: Pelvis & Hips
39. Pelvic Fractures
40. Pelvic Infection, Tumor & Miscellaneous Diseases
41. Fractures & Dislocation of the Hip Joint (Coxal Joint, Coxofemoral Joint)
42. Hip Dysplasia
43. Hip Infections
SECTION 6: THE THROAT, NECK AND THORAX
44. Throat & Neck
45. Thoracic RDI’s
46. Lung Patterns
47. Thoracic Trauma
48. Pneumonia
49. Pleuritis
50. Chylothorax
51. Lung Tumor
52. Lung Edema (Pulmonary Edema)
53. Miscellaneous Lung Diseases
54. Airway Disease
55. Mediastinal Disease
56. Disorders of the Thoracic Esophagus
57. Diaphragmatic Hernia
SECTION 7: THE HEART
58. Heart & Circulatory Variations & RDI’s
59. Cardiac Silhouette Analysis
60. Angiography & Angiocardiography
61. Cardiac Ultrasound (Echocardiography)
62. Congenital Heart Disease
63. Acquired Heart Disease
64. The Patterns of Heart Failure
65. Cardiac Tumors & Thrombi
66. Cardiac Trauma
67. Pulmonary Induced Heart Disease (Cor Pulmonale)
68. Radiographic Evaluation of Cardiac Pacemakers
SECTION 8: THE ABDOMEN
69. Abdominal RDI’s
70. Abdominal Wall Injury, Infection & Tumor
71. Peritonitis
72. Using Vascular Maps to Navigate the Abdomen
73. Liver Disease
74. Stomach Disorders
75. Small Intestinal Disease
76. Cecum, Colon & Rectum
77. Pancreatic Disease
78. Splenic Disease
79. Kidney, Ureteral, Bladder, Prostatic & Urethral Disease
80. Adrenal Gland Disorders
81. Normal & Abnormal Pregnancy
82. Uterine Disease
83. Ovarian Disorders
84. Urethral & Vaginal Disease
85. Penile & Scrotal Disease
86. Fluoroscopic, Ultrasonic & CT-Guided Biopsy & Fine-Needle Aspiration
Charles Farrow
Professor of Veterinary Medical Imaging, Western College of Veterinary Medicine, University of Saskatchewan, Saskatoon, Saskkatchewan, Canada