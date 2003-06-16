Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging - The Dog and Cat

This book is the first of three volumes in the Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging series, focusing on veterinary diagnostic imaging and the new technologies available to help diagnose and pinpoint disease in dogs and cats. More than a textbook, this resource is designed to be a valuable tool for self-directed learning. Its consistent organization and well-referenced, extremely thorough text takes the reader through normal anatomy and positioning, followed by imaging for specific structures. General observations and specific problems are discussed including trauma/fracture, infection, and neoplasm. In addition to its focus on radiology, discussions of supplementary imaging are presented where appropriate. Additional imaging includes ultrasound, CT, and MRI.