Veterinary Dentistry for the Nurse and Technician - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750652865

Veterinary Dentistry for the Nurse and Technician

1st Edition

Authors: Cecilia Gorrel Susan Derbyshire
Paperback ISBN: 9780750652865
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 26th January 2005
Page Count: 192
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This well-illustrated manual offers veterinary technicians and nurses practical advice on performing basic dental procedures. It covers all key day-to-day scenarios in a small animal practice, including equipment, preventive dentistry, and dental radiography. The authors — one a world authority on veterinary dentistry, the other a listed veterinary nurse — have worked together for more than a decade and have unparalleled experience in animal dentistry and oral surgery.

Key Features

  • Specifically written for veterinary nurses and technicians
  • Details equipment and instrument requirements and maintenance
  • Covers anesthesia for the dental/oral surgery patient
  • Provides clear instructions for performing common dental procedures
  • Includes practical advice on running a dental clinic
  • Offers tips of the trade from an experienced oral care team

Table of Contents

  1. The Role of the Veterinary Nurse and Technician
    2. Equipment and Instrumentation
    3. Anesthetic Monitoring and Immediate Postoperative Care
    4. Anatomy of the Teeth and Periodontium
    5. Occlusion and Malocclusion
    6. Oral Examination and Recording
    7. Dental Radiography
    8. Periodontal Disease
    9. Common Oral and Dental Conditions
    10. Preventive Dentistry
    11. Tooth Extraction
    12. Dental Diseases in Lagomorphs and Rodents
    Glossary

Details

No. of pages:
192
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Paperback ISBN:
9780750652865

About the Author

Cecilia Gorrel

Affiliations and Expertise

Veterinary Dentistry, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Referral, UK

Susan Derbyshire

Affiliations and Expertise

Veterinary Nurse, Personal Assistant, Practice Manager, Veterinary Dentistry & Oral Surgery Referrals, Veterinary Oral Health Consultancy

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.