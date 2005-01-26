Veterinary Dentistry for the Nurse and Technician
1st Edition
Authors: Cecilia Gorrel Susan Derbyshire
Paperback ISBN: 9780750652865
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 26th January 2005
Page Count: 192
Description
This well-illustrated manual offers veterinary technicians and nurses practical advice on performing basic dental procedures. It covers all key day-to-day scenarios in a small animal practice, including equipment, preventive dentistry, and dental radiography. The authors — one a world authority on veterinary dentistry, the other a listed veterinary nurse — have worked together for more than a decade and have unparalleled experience in animal dentistry and oral surgery.
Key Features
- Specifically written for veterinary nurses and technicians
- Details equipment and instrument requirements and maintenance
- Covers anesthesia for the dental/oral surgery patient
- Provides clear instructions for performing common dental procedures
- Includes practical advice on running a dental clinic
- Offers tips of the trade from an experienced oral care team
Table of Contents
- The Role of the Veterinary Nurse and Technician
2. Equipment and Instrumentation
3. Anesthetic Monitoring and Immediate Postoperative Care
4. Anatomy of the Teeth and Periodontium
5. Occlusion and Malocclusion
6. Oral Examination and Recording
7. Dental Radiography
8. Periodontal Disease
9. Common Oral and Dental Conditions
10. Preventive Dentistry
11. Tooth Extraction
12. Dental Diseases in Lagomorphs and Rodents
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2005
- Published:
- 26th January 2005
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750652865
About the Author
Cecilia Gorrel
Affiliations and Expertise
Veterinary Dentistry, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Referral, UK
Susan Derbyshire
Affiliations and Expertise
Veterinary Nurse, Personal Assistant, Practice Manager, Veterinary Dentistry & Oral Surgery Referrals, Veterinary Oral Health Consultancy
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.