Veterinary Dentistry for the General Practitioner
2nd Edition
Description
The new edition of Veterinary Dentistry for the General Practitioner has been thoroughly revised and updated to ensure it continues to meet the needs of today’s veterinarians and veterinary students. The book offers all the theoretical knowledge and practical help any general practitioner needs in order to practise good dentistry, providing comprehensive and detailed knowledge of how to diagnose, prevent and treat common oral conditions in the dog and cat. It also presents information as to diagnosis and initial management of less common diseases, where the ultimate treatment will generally be performed by a specialist but the general practitioner needs to be able to identify a problem and have a basic understanding of the pathophysiology of the tissues involved. Dental conditions of lagomorphs and rodents are also covered.
In its new second edition Veterinary Dentistry for the General Practitioner remains the complete resource for the general veterinarian and unique in its detailed focus on common dental conditions.
Key Features
- Concentrates on the most commonly encountered dental problems in small animal practice
- The author is a world authority on small animal dentistry and provides practical tips and unique insights on best practice
- Color photographs and high-quality illustrations make this an essential consulting room companion
- Highlights risks associated with various procedures
- Includes details of how to manage complications
- Includes the common diseases in the dog and cat, but also deals with dental disorders in lagomorphs and rodents, as these are becoming increasingly popular as pets
Table of Contents
- Equipment and instrumentation
2. Anaesthesia and analgesia
3. Antibiotics and antiseptics
4. Anatomy of the teeth and periodontium
5. Occlusion and malocclusion
6. Oral examination and recording
7. Dental radiography
8. Common oral conditions
9. Periodontal disease
10. Preventive Dentistry
11. Odontoclastic resorptive lesions
12. Emergencies
13. Tooth extraction
14. Dental diseases in lagomorphs and rodents
Glossary/Appendix
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders Ltd. 2013
- Published:
- 12th April 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders Ltd.
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702049439
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702049446
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702058936
About the Author
Cecilia Gorrel
Affiliations and Expertise
Veterinary Dentistry, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Referral, UK
Reviews
"The author's stated goal for this book was to provide to general practitioners all the information required to be able to practise good dentistry. She has accomplished her goal exceptionally well. The book covers many topics of great value to a general practice veterinarian without any attempt to teach advanced procedures that could quickly get a non-specialist into trouble. It is a relatively easy read. The layout is logical, the illustrations are of very good quality, and the text is enhanced by over 100 excellent quality color photos and radiographs. Overall, the information presented is very accurate and current. This book is highly recommended (and at US $67.95, is a good value) for general practitioners seeking to improve their knowledge of veterinary dentistry and it has several topics of interest even for some readers that are more advanced in their training."
Journal of Veterinary Dentistry
"If you had the first edition of this very practical dentistry guide, no doubt you will welcome the new one. Packed with pictures, drawings, practical advice, step by step procedures and references, this book provides all that the general practitioner needs to know to deal confidently with most dental procedures....The numerous illustrations will also be very useful in explaining your work to the owner."
Royal Canin - Vets Today, December 2013
"While veterinary dentistry is not a rapidly changing field, there are several major updates to be found in this edition. The advent of digital radiography has brought about a completely revised and updated chapter with clear instructions for even the most novice dental radiographer... There are beautiful photographs of hand pieces and dental burrs, and these would have been enhanced by the identification of each and an explanation of which burr to use for which indication... On the whole, this little book provides an up-to-date complete reference guide for vets in general practice and should be part of every practice's library."
Veterinary Record, January 2014