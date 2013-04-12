Veterinary Dentistry for the General Practitioner

"The author's stated goal for this book was to provide to general practitioners all the information required to be able to practise good dentistry. She has accomplished her goal exceptionally well. The book covers many topics of great value to a general practice veterinarian without any attempt to teach advanced procedures that could quickly get a non-specialist into trouble. It is a relatively easy read. The layout is logical, the illustrations are of very good quality, and the text is enhanced by over 100 excellent quality color photos and radiographs. Overall, the information presented is very accurate and current. This book is highly recommended (and at US $67.95, is a good value) for general practitioners seeking to improve their knowledge of veterinary dentistry and it has several topics of interest even for some readers that are more advanced in their training."



Journal of Veterinary Dentistry

"If you had the first edition of this very practical dentistry guide, no doubt you will welcome the new one. Packed with pictures, drawings, practical advice, step by step procedures and references, this book provides all that the general practitioner needs to know to deal confidently with most dental procedures....The numerous illustrations will also be very useful in explaining your work to the owner."

Royal Canin - Vets Today, December 2013

"While veterinary dentistry is not a rapidly changing field, there are several major updates to be found in this edition. The advent of digital radiography has brought about a completely revised and updated chapter with clear instructions for even the most novice dental radiographer... There are beautiful photographs of hand pieces and dental burrs, and these would have been enhanced by the identification of each and an explanation of which burr to use for which indication... On the whole, this little book provides an up-to-date complete reference guide for vets in general practice and should be part of every practice's library."

Veterinary Record, January 2014