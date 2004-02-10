Veterinary Dentistry for the General Practitioner
1st Edition
Authors: Cecilia Gorrel
eBook ISBN: 9780702037184
Paperback ISBN: 9780702027475
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 10th February 2004
Page Count: 224
Description
This practical clinical manual provides everything the veterinary practitioner needs to know about small animal dental disease commonly seen in practice. Coverage includes diagnostic techniques, step-by-step procedure guidelines, and practical tips.
Key Features
- Concentrates on the most commonly encountered dental problems in small animal practice
- The author is a world authority on small animal dentistry and provides practical tips and unique insights on best practice
- Color photographs and high-quality illustrations make this an essential consulting room companion
- Highlights risks associated with various procedures
- Includes details of how to manage complications
- Includes the common diseases in the dog and cat, but also deals with dental disorders in lagomorphs and rodents, as these are becoming increasingly popular as pets
Table of Contents
- Equipment and instrumentation
2. Anaesthesia and analgesia
3. Antibiotics and antiseptics
4. Anatomy of the teeth and periodontium
5. Occlusion and malocclusion
6. Oral examination and recording
7. Dental radiography
8. Common oral conditions
9. Periodontal disease
10. Preventive Dentistry
11. Odontoclastic resorptive lesions
12. Emergencies
13. Tooth extraction
14. Dental diseases in lagomorphs and rodents
Glossary/Appendix
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders Ltd. 2004
- Published:
- 10th February 2004
- Imprint:
- Saunders Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702037184
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702027475
About the Author
Cecilia Gorrel
Affiliations and Expertise
Veterinary Dentistry, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Referral, UK
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.