Veterinary Dentistry for the General Practitioner - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702027475, 9780702037184

Veterinary Dentistry for the General Practitioner

1st Edition

Authors: Cecilia Gorrel
eBook ISBN: 9780702037184
Paperback ISBN: 9780702027475
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 10th February 2004
Page Count: 224
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This practical clinical manual provides everything the veterinary practitioner needs to know about small animal dental disease commonly seen in practice. Coverage includes diagnostic techniques, step-by-step procedure guidelines, and practical tips.

Key Features

  • Concentrates on the most commonly encountered dental problems in small animal practice
  • The author is a world authority on small animal dentistry and provides practical tips and unique insights on best practice
  • Color photographs and high-quality illustrations make this an essential consulting room companion
  • Highlights risks associated with various procedures
  • Includes details of how to manage complications
  • Includes the common diseases in the dog and cat, but also deals with dental disorders in lagomorphs and rodents, as these are becoming increasingly popular as pets

Table of Contents

  1. Equipment and instrumentation
    2. Anaesthesia and analgesia
    3. Antibiotics and antiseptics
    4. Anatomy of the teeth and periodontium
    5. Occlusion and malocclusion
    6. Oral examination and recording
    7. Dental radiography
    8. Common oral conditions
    9. Periodontal disease
    10. Preventive Dentistry
    11. Odontoclastic resorptive lesions
    12. Emergencies
    13. Tooth extraction
    14. Dental diseases in lagomorphs and rodents
    Glossary/Appendix

Details

No. of pages:
224
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders Ltd. 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders Ltd.
eBook ISBN:
9780702037184
Paperback ISBN:
9780702027475

About the Author

Cecilia Gorrel

Affiliations and Expertise

Veterinary Dentistry, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Referral, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.