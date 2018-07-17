From radiology and anesthesia to patient needs and client education, Veterinary Dentistry: A Team Approach, 3rd Edition covers everything you need to know about veterinary dentistry! This handy full-color guide is great for practitioners who are new to veterinary dentistry and for those who want to learn more about the underlying theories of the practice. The first section of the book presents dental procedures, with chapters on oral examinations, instruments, safety, and anesthesia, followed by coverage of more difficult areas such as endodontics, radiology and periodontics. The book concludes with a chapter on marketing veterinary dentistry and commonly asked client questions, replete with proper responses. New for this edition is expanded coverage of pocket pets and an added section on diagnostic radiology and interpretation. It also features an all-new Evolve companion website including client handouts, an instructor test bank, image collection, and PowerPoint slides. With its comprehensive coverage and team approach, this text is the ideal resource for both vet tech and vet students to quickly master the art of animal dentistry.