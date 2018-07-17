Veterinary Dentistry: A Team Approach
3rd Edition
Description
From radiology and anesthesia to patient needs and client education, Veterinary Dentistry: A Team Approach, 3rd Edition covers everything you need to know about veterinary dentistry! This handy full-color guide is great for practitioners who are new to veterinary dentistry and for those who want to learn more about the underlying theories of the practice. The first section of the book presents dental procedures, with chapters on oral examinations, instruments, safety, and anesthesia, followed by coverage of more difficult areas such as endodontics, radiology and periodontics. The book concludes with a chapter on marketing veterinary dentistry and commonly asked client questions, replete with proper responses. New for this edition is expanded coverage of pocket pets and an added section on diagnostic radiology and interpretation. It also features an all-new Evolve companion website including client handouts, an instructor test bank, image collection, and PowerPoint slides. With its comprehensive coverage and team approach, this text is the ideal resource for both vet tech and vet students to quickly master the art of animal dentistry.
Key Features
- Clear, heavily illustrated procedures provide a more detailed look at the skills you need to master.
- Vet Tech Threads include a variety of pedagogical features including learning objective, key terms, chapter outlines, Technician Notes, and more to help you navigate through chapters and focus your learning.
- Inclusion of digital dental radiography develops your understanding of direct radiology versus computerized radiology and the economic considerations of both.
- Dental terminology is incorporated to help you master the proper language and improve office communication.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Veterinary Dentistry
2. The Oral Examination and Disease Recognition
3. Dental Instruments and Equipment
4. Personal Safety and Ergonomics
5. Local Anesthesia
6. Pathogenesis of Periodontal Disease
7. The Complete Prophy
8. Home-Care Instruction and Products
9. Periodontal Therapy
10. Feline Dentistry
11. Intraoral Imaging
12. Exodontics (Extractions)
13. Advanced Veterinary Dental Procedures: Periodontal Surgery, Endodontics, Restorations, and Orthodontics
14. Rodent, Lagomorph, and Ferret Dentistry
15. Marketing Veterinary Dentistry
Appendixes
A. Dental Equipment
B. AVDC Abbreviations
C. AVDC Nomenclature
D. AVDC Statement on Dental Health Care Providers
Bibliography
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2019
- Published:
- 17th July 2018
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323533423
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323533393
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323485272
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323533416
About the Author
Steven Holmstrom
Affiliations and Expertise
Diplomate, AVDC, American Veterinary Dental College, San Carlos, CA