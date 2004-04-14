Veterinary Dental Techniques for the Small Animal Practitioner 3rd Edition



Steven E. Holmstrom, Patricia Frost, & Edward E. Eisner

_____________________________________________________

Published by Elsevier- Saunders (http://intl.elsevierhealth.com/vet)

689 pages, Hardback, ISBN 0-7216-9383-0,

€ ??? £51,99





There is no doubt that Dentistry is becoming a more and more important part of Small Animal Veterinary Services. It is also clear that it one of the greatest potential areas for development. Not every veterinarian must specialise in dentistry, however every small animal practice should be able to solve basic oral problems.



While dentistry, as a surgical discipline, requires lots of practical education, supervised training and manual experience, its students will always need to find support in professional publications on the subject. For this reason, this book can prove to be an indispensable source of information.



The new edition of “Veterinary Dental Techniques for the Small Animal Practitioner” provides a great range of step by step instructions supported by numerous illustrations of various dental procedures. In 10 chapters one can read about dental and oral problems, treatment planning, instrumentation, materials, advantages and disadvantages of most of the presented techniques. The reader will find out how to solve periodontal orthodontic or endodontic problems, how to properly extract teeth, how home care and prophylaxis should follow treatment, and how to manage oro-facial fractures. Reliable advice is also given on the prevention of back-pain syndrome in operators.



The authors are some of the most important people in the field of small animal dentistry. They have published papers and spoken at most congresses and have taken part in the development of dentistry for years. This book will allow you to experience the process of sharing knowledge and competence.



Illustrations are a very strong side of this book. Those who need simple and accurate advice in surgery are fortunate to find in “Veterinary Dental Techniques…” clear and easily interpreted sketches instead of attractive but not always helpful photographs. The American way of presenting the clinical problems, using algorithms and step-by step instructions extensively, should be very helpful to most veterinarians whether or not they wish to be the specialists in dentistry.



The new edition of “Veterinary Dental Techniques…” differs from the previous one in its additional 160 pages. The authors have deleted some of the less useful elements and added lots of fresh and impressive material. New illustrations, real x-rays and lots of up-to date information, comments and recommendations make this book very useful to general practitioners and dental specialists, both of whom will find it an inspiring source of information.



Reviewed by Jerzy Gawor DVM (PL) for EJCAP