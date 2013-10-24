Veterinary Business and Enterprise
1st Edition
Theoretical Foundations and Practical Cases
Chapter 1 Introduction
Colette Henry (Royal Veterinary College)
Part I: Theoretical Foundations
Chapter 2 The Need for Business Skills in Veterinary Education: Perceptions
versus evidence
Martin A. Cake, Susan M. Rhind & Sarah Baillie (Murdoch
University, University of Edinburgh & University of Bristol)
Chapter 3 Clinical Leadership and Professionalism in Veterinary Practice
Liz Mossop (University of Nottingham)
Chapter 4 Leadership and Management in Veterinary Practice
Brian Faulkner (Front Foot Veterinary Consultancy)
Chapter 5 Veterinary Business Management: An Ethical Approach to Managing
People and Practices
Lorna Treanor & Martin Whiting (University of Ulster & Royal
Veterinary College)
Chapter 6 Documenting and Investigating the Entrepreneurial Trade in Illegal
Veterinary Medicines in the United Kingdom and Ireland
Robert Smith & Martin Whiting (The Robert Gordon University &
Royal Veterinary College)
Chapter 7 Applying Marketing Theory to Veterinary Practice
Andrew Morton (The Marketing Institute)
Chapter 8 Brand Identity: Building a Veterinary Hospital Brand
Cathy R. Coates (University of Bristol)
Chapter 9 Veterinary Field Expertise and Knowledge Exchange
Jeremy Phillipson, Amy Proctor, Philip Lowe & Andrew Donaldson
(University of Newcastle)
Part II: Practical Cases
Chapter 10 Ellie Prior: Starting out in practice
Claire Denny, Sarah Baillie & James Gazzard (Royal Veterinary
College, University of Bristol & University of East Anglia)
Chapter 11 Church Hill Equine Clinic: Changing Large Animal Practice in Rural
Areas
Izzy Warren-Smith (Harper Adams University College)
Chapter 12 Cromlyn Vets: Where to now?
Colette Henry (Royal Veterinary College)
Chapter 13 De’Ath, Slaughter, Davis & Jones: Time for a Re-Brand?
Lynn Hill (University of Bristol)
Chapter 14 Cascade Veterinary Practice: Changing times
Adele Feakes & Diane Whatling (University of Adelaide)
Chapter 15 Northgate Veterinary Clinic: A new lease of life?
Adele Feakes & Diane Whalting (University of Adelaide)
Chapter 16 Parasol Kennels: Innovative Animal Housing
Christopher Brown & Jane Taylor (University of Hertfordshire)
• Presents practical cases supported by underpinning theory
• Comes with online case-based resources
• Contains contributions from leading experts and experienced veterinary business educators
- Compiled and edited by the UK’s first Professor of Veterinary Business and Enterprise
