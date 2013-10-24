Veterinary Business and Enterprise - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702050121, 9780702058233

Veterinary Business and Enterprise

1st Edition

Theoretical Foundations and Practical Cases

Authors: Colette Henry
eBook ISBN: 9780702058233
eBook ISBN: 9780702058226
Paperback ISBN: 9780702050121
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 24th October 2013
Page Count: 190
Description

Contents

 

List of Figures

List of Tables

List of Contributors

Acknowledgements

Foreword

Chapter 1 Introduction

Colette Henry (Royal Veterinary College)

Part I: Theoretical Foundations

Chapter 2 The Need for Business Skills in Veterinary Education: Perceptions

versus evidence

Martin A. Cake, Susan M. Rhind & Sarah Baillie (Murdoch

University, University of Edinburgh & University of Bristol)

Chapter 3 Clinical Leadership and Professionalism in Veterinary Practice

Liz Mossop (University of Nottingham)

Chapter 4 Leadership and Management in Veterinary Practice

Brian Faulkner (Front Foot Veterinary Consultancy)

Chapter 5 Veterinary Business Management: An Ethical Approach to Managing

People and Practices

Lorna Treanor & Martin Whiting (University of Ulster & Royal

Veterinary College)

Chapter 6 Documenting and Investigating the Entrepreneurial Trade in Illegal

Veterinary Medicines in the United Kingdom and Ireland

Robert Smith & Martin Whiting (The Robert Gordon University &

Royal Veterinary College)

Chapter 7 Applying Marketing Theory to Veterinary Practice

Andrew Morton (The Marketing Institute)

Chapter 8 Brand Identity: Building a Veterinary Hospital Brand

Cathy R. Coates (University of Bristol)

Chapter 9 Veterinary Field Expertise and Knowledge Exchange

Jeremy Phillipson, Amy Proctor, Philip Lowe & Andrew Donaldson

(University of Newcastle)

 

Part II: Practical Cases

Chapter 10 Ellie Prior: Starting out in practice

Claire Denny, Sarah Baillie & James Gazzard (Royal Veterinary

College, University of Bristol & University of East Anglia)

Chapter 11 Church Hill Equine Clinic: Changing Large Animal Practice in Rural

Areas

Izzy Warren-Smith (Harper Adams University College)

Chapter 12 Cromlyn Vets: Where to now?

Colette Henry (Royal Veterinary College)

Chapter 13 De’Ath, Slaughter, Davis & Jones: Time for a Re-Brand?

Lynn Hill (University of Bristol)

Chapter 14 Cascade Veterinary Practice: Changing times

Adele Feakes & Diane Whatling (University of Adelaide)

Chapter 15 Northgate Veterinary Clinic: A new lease of life?

Adele Feakes & Diane Whalting (University of Adelaide)

Chapter 16 Parasol Kennels: Innovative Animal Housing

Christopher Brown & Jane Taylor (University of Hertfordshire)

 

Index

Key Features

Key features:

• Presents practical cases supported by underpinning theory

• Comes with online case-based resources

• Contains contributions from leading experts and experienced veterinary business educators

  • Compiled and edited by the UK’s first Professor of Veterinary Business and Enterprise

About the Author

Colette Henry

