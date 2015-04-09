Veterinary Anatomy Flash Cards - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781455776832, 9780323357999

Veterinary Anatomy Flash Cards

2nd Edition

Authors: Baljit Singh
ISBN: 9781455776832
eBook ISBN: 9780323357999
eBook ISBN: 9780323358002
eBook ISBN: 9780323357982
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 9th April 2015
Page Count: 461
Description

Master veterinary anatomy anytime and anywhere with Veterinary Anatomy Flash Cards, 2nd Edition. This updated set of 400 flash cards features approximately 490 full-color illustrations depicting various anatomical drawings of dogs, cats, horses, pigs, cows, goats, birds, and now even exotics such as rodents, rabbits, ferrets, lizards, and more! The front of each card shows the anatomic image with numbered lead lines pointing to different anatomic structures, allowing you to quiz yourself on identification. The back of each card features a numeric answer key for an easy comprehension check. Used in conjunction with your veterinary anatomy text or as a stand alone review tool, these flashcards will give you the portable upper hand in mastering all aspects of veterinary anatomy.

Key Features

  • 490 full-color illustrations created by expert medical illustrators bring accurate anatomic structures to life.
  • Organization by regional sections categorizes the cards by the head and ventral neck; neck, back, and vertebral column; thorax; abdomen; pelvis and reproductive organs; forelimb; and hindlimb allowing you to easily compare the anatomy of multiple species.
  • Portable format makes these cards the perfect tool for studying on the go.

Table of Contents

Section 1: The Head and Ventral Neck
Section 2: The Neck, Back, and Vertebral Column 
Section 3: The Thorax
Section 4: The Abdomen
Section 5: The Pelvis and Reproductive Organs
Section 6: The Forelimb
Section 7: The Hindlimb
Section 8: Exotics

Details

About the Author

Baljit Singh

Affiliations and Expertise

Dean and Professor, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine at University of Calgary

