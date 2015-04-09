Master veterinary anatomy anytime and anywhere with Veterinary Anatomy Flash Cards, 2nd Edition. This updated set of 400 flash cards features approximately 490 full-color illustrations depicting various anatomical drawings of dogs, cats, horses, pigs, cows, goats, birds, and now even exotics such as rodents, rabbits, ferrets, lizards, and more! The front of each card shows the anatomic image with numbered lead lines pointing to different anatomic structures, allowing you to quiz yourself on identification. The back of each card features a numeric answer key for an easy comprehension check. Used in conjunction with your veterinary anatomy text or as a stand alone review tool, these flashcards will give you the portable upper hand in mastering all aspects of veterinary anatomy.