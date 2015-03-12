Color your way to a complete mastery of veterinary anatomy with Veterinary Anatomy Coloring Book, 2nd Edition. Approximately 400 easy-to-color illustrations and corresponding anatomical descriptions guide you through the head, neck, back, thorax, abdomen, extremities, reproductive organs, and many more body parts of dogs, cats, horses, pigs, cows, goats, and birds. Plus, a new section on exotics takes you through the anatomy of ferrets, rodents, rabbits, snakes, and lizards to ensure you are well versed in all potential household pets. With this vivid change-of-pace study tool, you have the freedom to master veterinary anatomy in a fun and memorable way.