Veterinary Anatomy Coloring Book
2nd Edition
Description
Color your way to a complete mastery of veterinary anatomy with Veterinary Anatomy Coloring Book, 2nd Edition. Approximately 400 easy-to-color illustrations and corresponding anatomical descriptions guide you through the head, neck, back, thorax, abdomen, extremities, reproductive organs, and many more body parts of dogs, cats, horses, pigs, cows, goats, and birds. Plus, a new section on exotics takes you through the anatomy of ferrets, rodents, rabbits, snakes, and lizards to ensure you are well versed in all potential household pets. With this vivid change-of-pace study tool, you have the freedom to master veterinary anatomy in a fun and memorable way.
Key Features
- Over 400 easy-to-color illustrations created by expert medical illustrators shows anatomy in detail and makes it easy to identify specific structures for an entertaining way to learn veterinary anatomy.
- Regional section organization (the head and ventral neck; neck, back, and vertebral column; thorax; abdomen; pelvis and reproductive organs; forelimb; and hindlimb) allows students to easily compare the anatomy of multiple species.
- Numbered lead lines clearly identify structures to be colored and correspond to a numbered list beneath the illustration.
Table of Contents
Section 1: The Head and Ventral Neck
Canine
Feline
Equine
Bovine
Porcine
Avian
Multiple Species
Section 2: The Neck, Back, and Vertebral Column
Canine
Equine
Bovine
Avian
Multiple Species
Section 3: The Thorax
Canine
Feline
Equine
Bovine
Porcine
Avian
Section 4:The Abdomen
Canine
Bovine
Porcine
Avian
Multiple Species
Section 5: The Pelvis and Reproductive Organs
Canine
Feline
Equine
Bovine
Porcine
Section 6: The Pelvis and Reproductive Organs
Canine
Equine
Bovine
Porcine
Avian
Multiple Species
Section 7: The Hindlimb
Canine
Equine
Bovine
Porcine
Multiple Species
Section 8: Exotics
The skeletal anatomy of a ferret
Ventral view of the viscera of a ferret, in situ
Cross-section of a rabbit skull showing dentition of mandible and maxilla and of an individual tooth
Rabbit vagina
Ventral view of the gross anatomy of a snake
Ventral view of the viscera of a Savannah Monitor Lizard, in situ
General circulation in the non-crocodilian reptile
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2016
- Published:
- 12th March 2015
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781455776849
About the Author
Baljit Singh
Affiliations and Expertise
Dean and Professor, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine at University of Calgary