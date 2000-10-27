Veterinary Anaesthesia - 10th Edition - ISBN: 9780702020353, 9780702037078

Veterinary Anaesthesia

10th Edition

Authors: Leslie Hall Kathy Clarke Cynthia Trim
eBook ISBN: 9780702037078
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702020353
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 27th October 2000
Page Count: 576
Description

This essential text covers the latest information on anesthesia and analgesia in large and small animal species. The new edition has been extensively revised and contains greatly expanded sections on anaesthesia of exotic species, anesthesia in obstetrics, accidents, and crisis, and also a new section on anaesthesia of wild animals and birds. Hundreds of illustrations and a glossary of USA and UK drug names enhance the comprehensive text, and make the new edition of Veterinary Anaesthesia an essential purchase for all vets!

Table of Contents

Section I Principles and Procedures

1 General Considerations
2 Patient Monitoring and Clinical Measurement
3 Introduction to General Anaesthesia: Pharmacodynamics & Pharmacokinetics
4 Principles of Sedation, Analgesia and Premedication
5 General Pharmacology of Injectable Agents used in Anaesthesia
6 General Pharmacology of the Inhalation Anaesthetics
7 Relaxation of the Skeletal Muscles
8 Pulmonary Gas Exchange: Artificial Ventilation of the Lungs
9 Apparatus for the Administration of Anaesthetics
10 General Principles of Local Analgesia


Section II Anaesthesia of the Species

11 Anaesthesia of the Horse
12 Anaesthesia of Cattle
13 Anaesthesia of Sheep, Goats and other ruminants
14 Anaesthesia of the Pig
15 Anaesthesia of the Dog
16 Anaesthesia of the Cat
17 Anaesthesia of Birds, Laboratory Animals and Wild Animals

Section III Special Anesthesia

18 Anaesthesia for Obstetrics
19 Anaesthesia for Intrathoracic Surgery
20 Presentation & Management of Anaesthetic Accidents and Crises

Appendices

I Glossary of abbreviations
II UK and US approved names of some drugs used in anaesthesia

Details

No. of pages:
576
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders Ltd. 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders Ltd.
eBook ISBN:
9780702037078
Hardcover ISBN:
9780702020353

About the Author

Leslie Hall

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Veterinary Medicine, Cambridge, UK

Kathy Clarke

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Large Animal Medicine and Surgery, Royal Veterinary College, UK

Cynthia Trim

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Large Animal Medicine, College of Veterinary Medicine, University of Georgia, Athens, GA, USA

