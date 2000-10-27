Veterinary Anaesthesia
10th Edition
This essential text covers the latest information on anesthesia and analgesia in large and small animal species. The new edition has been extensively revised and contains greatly expanded sections on anaesthesia of exotic species, anesthesia in obstetrics, accidents, and crisis, and also a new section on anaesthesia of wild animals and birds. Hundreds of illustrations and a glossary of USA and UK drug names enhance the comprehensive text, and make the new edition of Veterinary Anaesthesia an essential purchase for all vets!
Section I Principles and Procedures
1 General Considerations
2 Patient Monitoring and Clinical Measurement
3 Introduction to General Anaesthesia: Pharmacodynamics & Pharmacokinetics
4 Principles of Sedation, Analgesia and Premedication
5 General Pharmacology of Injectable Agents used in Anaesthesia
6 General Pharmacology of the Inhalation Anaesthetics
7 Relaxation of the Skeletal Muscles
8 Pulmonary Gas Exchange: Artificial Ventilation of the Lungs
9 Apparatus for the Administration of Anaesthetics
10 General Principles of Local Analgesia
Section II Anaesthesia of the Species
11 Anaesthesia of the Horse
12 Anaesthesia of Cattle
13 Anaesthesia of Sheep, Goats and other ruminants
14 Anaesthesia of the Pig
15 Anaesthesia of the Dog
16 Anaesthesia of the Cat
17 Anaesthesia of Birds, Laboratory Animals and Wild Animals
Section III Special Anesthesia
18 Anaesthesia for Obstetrics
19 Anaesthesia for Intrathoracic Surgery
20 Presentation & Management of Anaesthetic Accidents and Crises
Appendices
I Glossary of abbreviations
II UK and US approved names of some drugs used in anaesthesia
- No. of pages:
- 576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders Ltd. 2001
- Published:
- 27th October 2000
- Imprint:
- Saunders Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702037078
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702020353
About the Author
Leslie Hall
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Veterinary Medicine, Cambridge, UK
Kathy Clarke
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Large Animal Medicine and Surgery, Royal Veterinary College, UK
Cynthia Trim
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Large Animal Medicine, College of Veterinary Medicine, University of Georgia, Athens, GA, USA