Vesuvius, Campi Flegrei, and Campanian Volcanism
1st Edition
Description
Vesuvius, Campi Flegrei, and Campanian Volcanism communicates the state-of-the-art scientific knowledge on past and active volcanism in an area characterized by elevated risk due to high-density population. Eruptions, lahars and poisonous gas clouds have killed many thousands of people over recorded history, but volcanoes have given people some of the most fertile soil known in agriculture. The research presented in this book is useful for policymakers and researchers from these and other countries who are looking for risk assessment and volcanic evolution models they can apply to similar situations around the world.
Naples and its surrounding area, in particular, the area situated between Vesuvius and the Campi Flegrei volcanic area has a population in excess of 4 million people. The volcanic areas that have similarly large populations in proximity to dormant, but hazardous volcanoes, i.e., Indonesia and Central America can also benefit from this work.
Key Features
- Covers the fundamental science of volcanoes, including new developments in the last decade relating to the use of crystals and melt inclusions to model the nature and evolution of volatiles
- Includes the latest research on volcanism in Southern Italy that is presented as a case study for active and inactive volcanoes across the globe
- Presents research that is applicable around the world, for people, scientists and policymakers living on, or near, active volcanoes
Readership
Volcanologists, geologists, geochemists, geophysicists, and seismologists
Table of Contents
- The volcanological history of Campania volcanism
Benedetto De Vivo
2. The contributions and influence of two Americans, H.S. Washington and F.A. Perret, to the study of Italian volcanism with emphasis on Neapolitan volcanoes
Harvey E. Belkin and Tom Gidwitz
3. Kinematic framework of the Tyrrhenian-Apennine system and consequences for Camapian magmatism
Eugenio Turco
4. Lithosphere structural model of the Campania
Concettina Nunziata
5. Campanian volcanoes: petrology, geochemistry and geodynamic implications
Angelo Peccerillo
6. Tracing magma evolution at Vesuvius volcano using melt inclusions: a review
Claudia Cannatelli
7. Magmatism of the Phlegrean Volcanic Fields as revealed by melt inclusions
Rosario Esposito
8. The 39 ka Campanian Ignimbrite eruption: new data on volcanic source area in the Campanian Plain
Giuseppe Rolandi
9. Effects of the paleomorphology on facies distribution of the Campanian Ignimbrite in the northern Campanian Plain
Daniela Ruberti
10. Petrogenesis of the Campanian Ignimbrites: a review
Sarah Jane Fowler
11. The 15 ka Neapolitan Yellow Tuff eruption: an analysis of the caldera-forming phase and the post-caldera volcanic activity
Giuseppe Rolandi
12. Pre-volcanic, syn-volcanic and post-volcanic extensional faulting in the Campania margin
Alfonsa Milia
13. Petrologic experimental data on Vesuvius and Campi Flegrei: a review
Michael Robert Carroll
14. Hydrothermal vs Magmatic: Geochemical clues into the unrest dilemma at Campi Flegrei
Roberto Moretti
15. Bradyseism at Campi Flegrei: a review
Claudia Cannatelli and Benedetto De Vivo
16. The Holocene marine record of unrest, volcanism and hydrothermal activity of Campi Flegrei and Vesuvius
Marco Sacchi
17. Volcanological risk associated with Vesuvius and Campi Flegrei
Giuseppe Rolandi and Benedetto De Vivo
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128164549
About the Editor
Benedetto De Vivo
Benedetto De Vivo studied at the Univ. of Napoli Federico II and graduated (Laurea). From 1976 to 1987, he was a Researcher at CNR, Rome; from 1987 to 2000, he was Associate Professor in Applied Geochem. at Univ. of Napoli Federico II; from 2000 to present he has been a Full Professor in Geochemistry at the same University. He has been Chairman of the Working Group “Inclusions in Minerals” of the Intern. Miner. Assoc., has been a member of the Editorial Board of Geochemistry - Exploration, Environment, Analysis (2004-2007), Assoc. Edit. of Amer. Mineral. (2012-13) and of Mineralogy & Petrology (1996-2016). Chief Editor of J. Geoch. Explor. (Elsevier) from 2007 to 2016; and Co-EiC of Geochemistry: Exploration, Environment, Analysis, from 2017. He has published more than 250 papers (most of them on top internationally refereed journals); 30 educational publications; 30 Monographs; and has edited 36 special volumes of J. Volcanol. Geotherm. Res., Eur. J. Miner., Inst. Mining and Metallurgy, Mineral and Petrol; J. Geochem Explor., and others; 7 text books (in Italian) in geochemical prospecting and environmental geochemistry. In 2001, he became a Fellow of the Mineral. Soc. America; in 2006, he served as Adjunct Professor of the Dept of Geosciences at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, VA, USA. In 2016, he was Adjunct Professor at Nanjing University, China.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Geochemistry, University of Naples Federico II, Italy
Harvey Belkin
Harvey E. Belkin is currently a Research Geologist Emeritus for the U.S. Geological Survey, Reston, Virginia, USA. After a career of more than 45 years, the position of Emeritus allows continued research. After majoring in geology and geochemistry at Franklin and Marshall College and George Washington University, he joined the Branch of Experimental Mineralogy and Geochemistry, USGS. During the early part of his career, he applied the study of aqueous and silicate-melt inclusions to address problems in a wide variety of earth environments, such as ore deposits, radioactive waste disposal, and volcanology. The latter part of this career involved human health issues related to domestic use of coal and other earth materials as well as continued research in different aspects of mineralogy, petrology, geochemistry, and volcanology. The author or co-author of more than 150 peer-reviewed papers, more than 200 presentations, and editor or co-editor more than 20 books and abstract volumes, Harvey Belkin continues research in a wide variety of geologic problems, especially the petrology, mineralogy, and geochemistry of Italian volcanism.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Geologist Emeritus, U.S. Geological Survey, USA
Giuseppe Rolandi
Giuseppe Rolandi studied at the Univ. of Napoli Federico II and graduated (Laurea) in 1971. From 1972 to 1976 he was a Researcher Assistant; from 1976 to 1980 he was Associate Professor in Petrography; from 1980-1996 he was Associate Professor in Mineralogy; from 1996 to 2003 he was Associate Professor in Volcanology; from 2007 to 2012 he was Full Professor in Volcanology at the same University of Napoli Federico II. In 1981 he was at University of Cambridge, U.K, Department of Earth Science; from 1989 to 1990 he served as a Lecturer of Volcanology, Petrography, Geochemistry for geosciences at University of Addis Ababa (Ethiopia). He has published more than 80 papers on Campi Flegrei and Somma-Vesuvius active volcanoes (most of them in top internationally refereed journals); as well as 10 educational publications and monographs.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Volcanology, University of Naples Federico II, Italy