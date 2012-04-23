Vestibular Schwannoma: Evidence-based Treatment, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455711154, 9781455744237

Vestibular Schwannoma: Evidence-based Treatment, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, Volume 45-2

1st Edition

Authors: Fred Telischi Jacques Morcos
eBook ISBN: 9781455744237
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455711154
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 23rd April 2012
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Clinical information for Otolaryngologists is provided in topics that include: Natural History (including histology, epidemiology, etc.); Clinical and Diagnostic Evaluation (including cost effectiveness of imaging vs audiometry); Neurophysiological Correlates: Preoperative, Intraoperative and Postoperative – Facial nerve; Neurofibromatosis Type 2 and Genetics; The Art of Management Decision Making: From Intuition to Evidence Based Medicine (including analysis of various decision making strategies); Radiation Therapy and Radiosurgery: Indications, Techniques and Results (CK, GK, LINAC,etc...); Management of Radiation/Radiosurgical complications and failures; Retrosigmoid Approach: Indications, Techniques and Results; Translabyrinthine Approach: Indications, Techniques and Results; Middle Fossa Approach: Indications, Techniques and Results; Endoscopic Approach: Indications, Techniques and Results; Management of Surgical Complications and Failures; Chemotherapy: Present and Future (new trials of Avastin and similar drugs); Habilitation of Auditory and Vestibular Dysfunction (Baha, vestibular rehab, etc); Habilitation of Facial Nerve Dysfunction (neural grafts, muscle transfers, etc...); Support Groups and Patient Resources.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455744237
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455711154

About the Authors

Fred Telischi Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Chairman of Otolaryngology and Professor Neurological Surgery and Biomedical Engineering Department of Otolaryngology University of Miami Miller School of Medicine Miami, Florida

Jacques Morcos Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Clinical Neurosurgery and Otolaryngology Department of Neurological Surgery Lois Pope Life Center Miami, Florida

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.