Vestibular Schwannoma: Evidence-based Treatment, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, Volume 45-2

Clinical information for Otolaryngologists is provided in topics that include: Natural History (including histology, epidemiology, etc.); Clinical and Diagnostic Evaluation (including cost effectiveness of imaging vs audiometry); Neurophysiological Correlates: Preoperative, Intraoperative and Postoperative – Facial nerve; Neurofibromatosis Type 2 and Genetics; The Art of Management Decision Making: From Intuition to Evidence Based Medicine (including analysis of various decision making strategies); Radiation Therapy and Radiosurgery: Indications, Techniques and Results (CK, GK, LINAC,etc...); Management of Radiation/Radiosurgical complications and failures; Retrosigmoid Approach: Indications, Techniques and Results; Translabyrinthine Approach: Indications, Techniques and Results; Middle Fossa Approach: Indications, Techniques and Results; Endoscopic Approach: Indications, Techniques and Results; Management of Surgical Complications and Failures; Chemotherapy: Present and Future (new trials of Avastin and similar drugs); Habilitation of Auditory and Vestibular Dysfunction (Baha, vestibular rehab, etc); Habilitation of Facial Nerve Dysfunction (neural grafts, muscle transfers, etc...); Support Groups and Patient Resources.