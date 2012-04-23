Vestibular Schwannoma: Evidence-based Treatment, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, Volume 45-2
1st Edition
Description
Clinical information for Otolaryngologists is provided in topics that include: Natural History (including histology, epidemiology, etc.); Clinical and Diagnostic Evaluation (including cost effectiveness of imaging vs audiometry); Neurophysiological Correlates: Preoperative, Intraoperative and Postoperative – Facial nerve; Neurofibromatosis Type 2 and Genetics; The Art of Management Decision Making: From Intuition to Evidence Based Medicine (including analysis of various decision making strategies); Radiation Therapy and Radiosurgery: Indications, Techniques and Results (CK, GK, LINAC,etc...); Management of Radiation/Radiosurgical complications and failures; Retrosigmoid Approach: Indications, Techniques and Results; Translabyrinthine Approach: Indications, Techniques and Results; Middle Fossa Approach: Indications, Techniques and Results; Endoscopic Approach: Indications, Techniques and Results; Management of Surgical Complications and Failures; Chemotherapy: Present and Future (new trials of Avastin and similar drugs); Habilitation of Auditory and Vestibular Dysfunction (Baha, vestibular rehab, etc); Habilitation of Facial Nerve Dysfunction (neural grafts, muscle transfers, etc...); Support Groups and Patient Resources.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 23rd April 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455744237
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455711154
About the Authors
Fred Telischi Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Chairman of Otolaryngology and Professor Neurological Surgery and Biomedical Engineering Department of Otolaryngology University of Miami Miller School of Medicine Miami, Florida
Jacques Morcos Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Clinical Neurosurgery and Otolaryngology Department of Neurological Surgery Lois Pope Life Center Miami, Florida