Wenner-Gren Center International Symposium Series, Volume 15: Vestibular Function on Earth and in Space provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of vestibular research. This book discusses the problems concerned with space, with emphasis on the importance of the vestibular apparatus in space flight. Organized into 32 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the mechanisms and processes for creating the chemical composition of endolymph. This text then examines the speculative comparisons between prolonged exposure in a manne weightless space station and in a rotating space station. Other chapters consider the relationships between vestibular nystagmus and degradation of visual acuity when the vestibular stimuli interfere with voluntary efforts to see specific visual detail. This book discusses as well the concepts concerning the distribution of function between semicircular canals and otolith organs. The final chapter deals with the method for selective marking of neurons after axonal transection. This book is a valuable resource for otologists and scientists.

Table of Contents



Participants in the Symposium

Preface

Opening Address

Experiments in Vestibular Physiology

Vestibular Problems in Prolonged Manned Space Flight

Vision during Angular Acceleration considered in Relation to Aerospace Operations

Electrophysiological Experiments on the Isolated Surviving Labyrinth of Elasmobranch Fish to Analyse the Responses to Linear Accelerations

Some Recent Studies on the Perception of Rotation

The Caloric Test in Parabolic Flight and during a Turn in the Horizontal Plane

Influence of the Force of Gravity on the Experimental Nystagmus

Findings, Tasks and Importance of Extraterrestrial Vestibular Research

Form and Organization of the Vestibular Sensory Cells

Evaluation of Otolith Organ Function by Means of Ocular Counter-Rolling Measurements

Counter-Rolling of the Eyes in some Unilateral Vestibular Disorders

Cooling in the Ultrasonic Treatment of Meniere's Disease

Experimental and Clinical Experiences of Ultrasonic Treatment of Ménière's Disease

The Clinical Effect of Labyrinthectomy and Ultrasonic Irradiation in Ménière's Disease

Sonography of Thin Laminae: Application of Reduced Deadtime Ultrasonic Probe to Study of the Otic Capsule and the Aortic Wall

Translabyrinthine Section of the Eighth Cranial Nerve

Laser Microsurgery upon the Inner Ear and Myelinated Nerves

Vestibular Habituation, its Clinical Significance and Relationship to Vestibular Neuronitis

"Ocular Fixation Index" in the Caloric Test. Contribution to the Nystagmographic Diagnosis of Central Diseases

The Diagnostic Importance of Nystagmography in the Galvanic Test

Progress and Future in Nystagmography

Optokinetic Nystagmus

Electronystagmographic Examination in Pendular Stimulation. Testing and Clinical Interpretation

Experimental Study on the Influence of Vascular Supply of the Vestibular Nuclei

Studies on the Ascending Vestibulo-Ocular Reflex Arc

Retention of Vestibular Habituation

Site of Action of Ototoxic Antibiotics after Local and General Administration

The Projection of Eye Muscle Afferents to the Cerebellum

Vestibular Efference in Rana

Vestibular Nerve Projection to Association Fields of the Cerebral Cortex in the Monkey

Transganglionic Degeneration in the Vestibular Nerve

Speech at the Conferring of the Barany Jubilee Medal on Professor Gosta Dohlman