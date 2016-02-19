Vestibular Function on Earth and in Space
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Bárány Society Vestibular Symposium Held in Uppsala, May 1968 under the Presidency of Professor Arne Sjöberg
Wenner-Gren Center International Symposium Series, Volume 15: Vestibular Function on Earth and in Space provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of vestibular research. This book discusses the problems concerned with space, with emphasis on the importance of the vestibular apparatus in space flight. Organized into 32 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the mechanisms and processes for creating the chemical composition of endolymph. This text then examines the speculative comparisons between prolonged exposure in a manne weightless space station and in a rotating space station. Other chapters consider the relationships between vestibular nystagmus and degradation of visual acuity when the vestibular stimuli interfere with voluntary efforts to see specific visual detail. This book discusses as well the concepts concerning the distribution of function between semicircular canals and otolith organs. The final chapter deals with the method for selective marking of neurons after axonal transection. This book is a valuable resource for otologists and scientists.
Participants in the Symposium
Experiments in Vestibular Physiology
Vestibular Problems in Prolonged Manned Space Flight
Vision during Angular Acceleration considered in Relation to Aerospace Operations
Electrophysiological Experiments on the Isolated Surviving Labyrinth of Elasmobranch Fish to Analyse the Responses to Linear Accelerations
Some Recent Studies on the Perception of Rotation
The Caloric Test in Parabolic Flight and during a Turn in the Horizontal Plane
Influence of the Force of Gravity on the Experimental Nystagmus
Findings, Tasks and Importance of Extraterrestrial Vestibular Research
Form and Organization of the Vestibular Sensory Cells
Evaluation of Otolith Organ Function by Means of Ocular Counter-Rolling Measurements
Counter-Rolling of the Eyes in some Unilateral Vestibular Disorders
Cooling in the Ultrasonic Treatment of Meniere's Disease
Experimental and Clinical Experiences of Ultrasonic Treatment of Ménière's Disease
The Clinical Effect of Labyrinthectomy and Ultrasonic Irradiation in Ménière's Disease
Sonography of Thin Laminae: Application of Reduced Deadtime Ultrasonic Probe to Study of the Otic Capsule and the Aortic Wall
Translabyrinthine Section of the Eighth Cranial Nerve
Laser Microsurgery upon the Inner Ear and Myelinated Nerves
Vestibular Habituation, its Clinical Significance and Relationship to Vestibular Neuronitis
"Ocular Fixation Index" in the Caloric Test. Contribution to the Nystagmographic Diagnosis of Central Diseases
The Diagnostic Importance of Nystagmography in the Galvanic Test
Progress and Future in Nystagmography
Optokinetic Nystagmus
Electronystagmographic Examination in Pendular Stimulation. Testing and Clinical Interpretation
Experimental Study on the Influence of Vascular Supply of the Vestibular Nuclei
Studies on the Ascending Vestibulo-Ocular Reflex Arc
Retention of Vestibular Habituation
Site of Action of Ototoxic Antibiotics after Local and General Administration
The Projection of Eye Muscle Afferents to the Cerebellum
Vestibular Efference in Rana
Vestibular Nerve Projection to Association Fields of the Cerebral Cortex in the Monkey
Transganglionic Degeneration in the Vestibular Nerve
Speech at the Conferring of the Barany Jubilee Medal on Professor Gosta Dohlman
