Vertebrate Endocrinology - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780128200933

Vertebrate Endocrinology

6th Edition

Authors: David Norris James Carr
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128200933
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st September 2020
Page Count: 641
Description

Vertebrate Endocrinology, Sixth Edition provides a comprehensive, up-to-date treatment of the endocrine system for college and university students as well as researchers. This book is logically arranged, easily comprehended, and well-illustrated.  It covers traditional hormone-based systems and introduces all forms of chemical communication, their implications for the health of humans, domesticated, and wild vertebrates.

Written by two experts who have completed extensive research in comparative vertebrate endocrinology with an emphasis on natural and anthropogenic environmental factors influencing endocrine systems.  Collectively, the authors have taught courses in endocrinology at the undergraduate and graduate level for more than 60 years.

After first publishing in 1985, Vertebrate Endocrinology, Sixth Edition continues to serve as an important resource for graduate students and advanced undergraduates in the biological sciences, animal sciences, and veterinary sciences. Endocrine researchers will also benefit from the book’s relevance in the areas of comparative, veterinary, and mammalian endocrinology.

Key Features

  • Addresses the endocrinology of all vertebrate and non-vertebrate chordates
  • The only endocrinology textbook that deals with evolutionary aspects of endocrine systems
  • Includes biochemical, cellular, tissue, organismic, behavioral, and environmental aspects of chemical communication

Readership

Graduate students and advanced undergraduates in the biological sciences, animal sciences, veterinary sciences

Table of Contents

1. An Overview of Chemical Bioregulation in Vertebrates
2. Methods to Study Bioregulation
3. Synthesis, Metabolism, and Actions of Bioregulators
4. Organization of the Mammalian Hypothalamus-Pituitary Axes
5. The Hypothalamus Pituitary System in Non-Mammalian Vertebrates
6. The Hypothalamus Pituitary Thyroid, (HPT) Axis of Mammals
7. The Hypothalamus Pituitary Thyroid (HPT) Axis of Non-Mammalian Vertebrates
8. The Mammalian Adrenal Glands: Cortical and Chromaffin Cells
9. Comparative Aspects of Vertebrate Adrenals
10. The Endocrinology of Mammalian Reproduction
11. Comparative Aspects of Vertebrate Reproduction
12. Chemical Regulation of Feeding, Digestion and Metabolism
13. Comparative Aspects of Feeding, Digestion, and Metabolism
14. Regulation of Calcium and Phosphate Homeostasis in Vertebrates
15. Environmental Endocrinology of Vertebrates

Appendix
A. Abbreviations
B. Vertebrate Phylogeny and Evolution
C. Amino Acid Abbreviations
D. Units for Measuring Hormones in Tissues
E. Vertebrate Tissue Types
F. Metabolic Pathways

About the Author

David Norris

Dr. David Norris has done research in environmental endocrinology and neuroendocrinology for more than 50 years. Dr. Norris is a Professor Emeritus in the Department of Integrative Physiology at the University of Colorado. He received his bachelor’s degree from Baldwin-Wallace College and his Ph.D. in 1966 from the University of Washington. Dr. Norris has worked in the area of forensic botany with Dr. Jane H. Bock, since 1982, primarily on developing the use of plant cells in the gastrointestinal tract to aid in homicide investigations. Dr. Norris and Dr. Bock have been involved in investigations in numerous states as well as throughout the State of Colorado. Dr. Norris has been certified as an expert witness in this area for the State of Colorado. With Dr. Bock, Dr. Norris also has consulted on other botanical evidence for criminal investigations. He was elected a Fellow of the American Academy of Forensic Sciences in 2014.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Integrative Physiology, University of Colorado, Boulder, CO, USA

James Carr

Dr. James A. Carr is a Professor of Biology in the Department of Biological Sciences at Texas Tech University. His research has focused on various aspects of environmental endocrinology and neuroendocrinology for 25 years including the effects of opioid peptides on brainstem, cardiovascular areas and pituitary hormone secretion, the impact of environmental pollutants on the thyroid and reproductive axes in fishes and amphibians, and the impact of stress hormones on subcortical visual pathways involved in feeding.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Faculty Director, Joint Admission Medical Program, Department of Biological Sciences Texas Tech University, Lubbock, TX, USA

Ratings and Reviews

