Vertebrate Endocrinology
5th Edition
Description
Vertebrate Endocrinology represents more than just a treatment of the endocrine system-it integrates hormones with other chemical bioregulatory agents not classically included with the endocrine system. It provides a complete overview of the endocrine system of vertebrates by first emphasizing the mammalian system as the basis of most terminology and understanding of endocrine mechanisms and then applies that to non-mammals. The serious reader will gain both an understanding of the intricate relationships among all of the body systems and their regulation by hormones and other bioregulators, but also a sense of their development through evolutionary time as well as the roles of hormones at different stages of an animal's life cycle.
Key Features
- Includes new full color format includes over 450 full color, completely redrawn image
- Features a companion web site hosting all images from the book as PPT slides and .jpeg files
- Presents completedly updated and revitalized content with new chapters, such as Endocrine Disrupters and Behavioral Endocrinology
- Offers new clinical correlation vignettes throughout
Readership
Graduate students and advanced undergraduates in the biological sciences, animal sciences, & veterinary sciences; endocrine researchers in comparative, veterinary, and mammalian endocrinology
Table of Contents
1. An Overview of Chemical Bioregulation in Vertebrates
I. The Comparative Vertebrate Approach
II. The Origins of Bioregulation
III. Categories of Bioregulators
IV. General Organization of Bioregulatory Systems
V. Cell and Tissue Organization of Bioregulatory Systems
VI. Homeostasis
VII. Organization and Goals for This Textbook
Study Questions
Suggested Reading
2. Methods to Study Bioregulation
I. The Scientific Method
II. Methods of Endocrine Analysis
III. Molecular Biology and Bioregulation
IV. Animal Models
Study Questions
Suggested Reading
3. Synthesis, Metabolism, and Actions of Bioregulators
I. Amino Acids, Amines, Peptides, and Proteins
II. Steroid Bioregulators
III. Thyroid Hormones
IV. Eicosanoids
V. Summary
Study Questions
Suggested Reading
4. Organization of the Mammalian Hypothalamus—Pituitary Axes
I. The Mammalian Pituitary
II. The Mammalian Hypothalamus
III. Tropic Hormones of the Adenohypophysis
IV. Regulation of Tropic Hormone Secretion in Mammals
V. The Nonapeptide Hormones
VI. The Pineal Gland
VII. Clinical Aspects of the NeuroendocrineSystem
VIII. Summary
Study Questions
Suggested Readings
5. The Hypothalamuse Pituitary System in Non-Mammalian Vertebrates
I. The Pituitary Gland of Fishes: Anatomical Considerations
II. The Pituitary of Tetrapod Vertebrates: Anatomical Considerations
III. The Hypothalamus of Non-Mammalian Vertebrates
IV. Tropic Hormones of Non-Mammalian Vertebrates
V. Comparative Aspects of Hypothalamic Control of Pituitary Function in Non-Mammals
VI. Nonapeptide Neurohormones of the Non-Mammalian Pars Nervosa
VII. The Epiphysial Complex of Non-Mammals
VIII. Summary
Study Questions
Suggested Reading
6. The Hypothalamus—Pituitary—Thyroid (HPT) Axis of Mammals
I. Some Historical Aspects of Thyroid Physiology
II. Development and Organization of the Mammalian Thyroid Gland
III. Synthesis, Secretion, Action, and Metabolism of Thyroid Hormones
IV. Factors That Influence Thyroid Function in Mammals
V. Biological Actions of Thyroid Hormones in Mammals
VI. Clinical Aspects of Thyroid Function
VII. Summary
Study Questions
Suggested Reading
7. The Hypothalamuse—Pituitary—Thyroid (HPT) Axis of Non-Mammalian Vertebrates
I. Evolution of the Thyroid Gland and Its Functions
II. Comparative Thyroid Physiology
III. Summary
Study Questions
Selected Reading
8. The Mammalian Adrenal Glands: Cortical and Chromaffin Cells
I. The Mammalian Adrenal Cortex
II. Biosynthesis and Transport of Corticosteroids
III. Secretion and Actions of Glucocorticoids
IV. Allostasis and Allostatic Load
V. Aldosterone: The Principal Mammalian ""Mineralocorticoid""
VI. Endocrine Disruption of Adrenal Cortex Function
VII. Clinical Aspects of the Adrenal Axis
VIII. The Mammalian Adrenal Medulla
IX. Summary
Study Questions
Suggested Reading
9. Comparative Aspects of Vertebrate Adrenals
I. Comparative Aspects of Adrenocortical Tissue
II. Physiological Roles for Corticosteroids in Non-Mammalian Vertebrates
III. RenineAngiotensin System in Non-Mammals
IV. Natriuretic Peptides (NPs) in Non-Mammalian Vertebrates
V. Evolution of Chromaffin Tissue and Adrenal Medullary Hormones
VI. Endocrine Disruption of Corticosteroid Functions in Non-Mammalian Vertebrates
VII. Summary
Study Questions
Suggested Reading
10. The Endocrinology of Mammalian Reproduction
I. General Features of Mammalian Reproduction
II. Reproduction in Monotremes and Marsupials
III. Reproduction in Eutherian Mammals
IV. Endocrine Regulation in Eutherian Males
V. Endocrine Regulation in Eutherian Females
VI. Reproductive Cycles in Selected Eutherian Females
VII. Endocrine Disruptors and Mammalian Reproduction
VIII. Major Human Endocrine Disorders Related to Reproduction
IX. Summary
Study Questions
Suggested Reading
11. Comparative Aspects of Vertebrate Reproduction
I. Some General Features of Vertebrate Reproduction
II. Reproduction in Agnathan Fishes: Cyclostomes
III. Reproduction in Chondrichthyean Fishes
IV. Reproduction in Bony Fishes
V. Reproduction in Amphibians
VI. Reproduction in Reptiles
VII. Reproduction in Birds
VIII. Endocrine Disruption of Reproduction in Non-Mammalian Vertebrates
IX. Summary
Study Questions
Suggested Reading
12. Chemical Regulation of Feeding, Digestion and Metabolism
I. Regulation of Feeding
II. Regulation of Digestion
III. The Mammalian Pancreas
IV. Hormones Regulating Mammalian Metabolism
V. Clinical Aspects of Pancreatic Function
VI. Summary
Study Questions
Suggested Reading
13. Comparative Aspects of Feeding, Digestion, and Metabolism
I. Hormones and Feeding in Non-Mammals
II. Hormones and Digestion in Non-Mammals
III. Comparative Aspects of the Endocrine Pancreas
IV. Summary
Study Questions
Suggested Reading
14. Regulation of Calcium and Phosphate Homeostasis
I. Importance of Calcium and Phosphate
II. Bone Formation and Resorption in Mammals
III. Endocrine Regulation of Calcium and Phosphate Homeostasis in Mammals
IV. Major Clinical Disorders Associated with Calcium Metabolism
V. Calcium and Phosphate Homeostasis in Non-Mammalian Vertebrates
VI. Summary
Study Questions
Suggested Reading
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 580
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 20th June 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123964656
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123948151
About the Author
David Norris
Dr. David Norris has done research in environmental endocrinology and neuroendocrinology for more than 50 years. Dr. Norris is a Professor Emeritus in the Department of Integrative Physiology at the University of Colorado. He received his bachelor’s degree from Baldwin-Wallace College and his Ph.D. in 1966 from the University of Washington. Dr. Norris has worked in the area of forensic botany with Dr. Jane H. Bock, since 1982, primarily on developing the use of plant cells in the gastrointestinal tract to aid in homicide investigations. Dr. Norris and Dr. Bock have been involved in investigations in numerous states as well as throughout the State of Colorado. Dr. Norris has been certified as an expert witness in this area for the State of Colorado. With Dr. Bock, Dr. Norris also has consulted on other botanical evidence for criminal investigations. He was elected a Fellow of the American Academy of Forensic Sciences in 2014.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Integrative Physiology, University of Colorado, Boulder, CO, USA
James Carr
Dr. James A. Carr is a Professor of Biology in the Department of Biological Sciences at Texas Tech University. His research has focused on various aspects of environmental endocrinology and neuroendocrinology for 25 years including the effects of opioid peptides on brainstem, cardiovascular areas and pituitary hormone secretion, the impact of environmental pollutants on the thyroid and reproductive axes in fishes and amphibians, and the impact of stress hormones on subcortical visual pathways involved in feeding.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Faculty Director, Joint Admission Medical Program, Department of Biological Sciences Texas Tech University, Lubbock, TX, USA
Reviews
"…what makes this book particularly useful for many aspects of the study of life science lies in its synthesis, its making of links between different aspects of biology."--The Biologist,Vol 61, No 6
"This book will be useful for graduate students interested in comparative endocrinology…As an instructor of veterinary endocrinology, I found this book to be a good source for both illustrations and basic information, and a complement for clinical and animal management discussions in endocrinology."--Journal of American Veterinary Medicine Association, December 15, 2013
"…constitutes a major and unique contribution to this area…contains a wealth of factual information…[and] admirably succeeds in stimulating the scientific curiosity of readers and in conveying a sense of fascination for the intricate mechanisms and importance of endocrinology."--General and Comparative Endocrinology
"…a good text for comparative endocrinology classes or classes composed of students from a wide variety of disciplines…this book is well written and organized. Concepts are explained in a manner that should be easily understandable to beginning endocrinology students."--Trends in Endocrinology and Metabolism