Verification, Validation and Uncertainty Quantification of Multi-physics Modeling of Nuclear Reactors

Verification, Validation and Uncertainty Quantification in Multi-physics Modeling of Nuclear Reactors is a key reference for those tasked with ensuring the credibility and reliability of engineering models and simulations for the nuclear industry and nuclear energy research. Sections discuss simulation challenges and revise key definitions, concepts and terminology. Chapters cover solution verification, the frontier discipline of multi-physics coupling verification, model validation and its applications to single and multi-scale models, and uncertainty quantification. This essential guide will greatly assist engineers, scientists, regulators and students in applying rigorous verification, validation and uncertainty quantification methodologies to the M&S tools used in the industry.

The book contains a strong focus on the verification and validation procedures required for the emerging multi-physics M&S tools that have great potential for use in the licensing of new reactors, as well as for power uprating and life extensions of operating reactors.