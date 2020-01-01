Verification, Validation and Uncertainty Quantification of Multi-physics Modeling of Nuclear Reactors - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128149546

Verification, Validation and Uncertainty Quantification of Multi-physics Modeling of Nuclear Reactors

1st Edition

Authors: Maria Avramova Kostadin Ivanov
Paperback ISBN: 9780128149546
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 2020
Page Count: 300
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
160.00
140.00
123.00
171.77
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
    2. Transport phenomena in nuclear reactors
    3. Neutron transport: cell and assembly calculations
    4. Neutron transport: core calculations
    5. One-/two-phase flow transport and heat transfer
    6. Neutronic/thermal-hydraulic coupling
    7. Conclusion

Description

Verification, Validation and Uncertainty Quantification in Multi-physics Modeling of Nuclear Reactors is a key reference for those tasked with ensuring the credibility and reliability of engineering models and simulations for the nuclear industry and nuclear energy research. Sections discuss simulation challenges and revise key definitions, concepts and terminology. Chapters cover solution verification, the frontier discipline of multi-physics coupling verification, model validation and its applications to single and multi-scale models, and uncertainty quantification. This essential guide will greatly assist engineers, scientists, regulators and students in applying rigorous verification, validation and uncertainty quantification methodologies to the M&S tools used in the industry.

The book contains a strong focus on the verification and validation procedures required for the emerging multi-physics M&S tools that have great potential for use in the licensing of new reactors, as well as for power uprating and life extensions of operating reactors.

Key Features

  • Uniquely and crucially for nuclear engineers demonstrates the application of verification, validation and uncertainty methodologies to the modeling and simulation (M&S) of nuclear reactors
  • Equips the reader to develop a rigorously defensible validation process irrespective of the particular M&S tool used
  • Brings the audience up-to-speed on validation methods for traditional M&S tools
  • Extends the discussion to the emerging area of validation of multi-physics and multi-scale nuclear reactor simulations

Readership

M.Sc. and Ph.D. students in nuclear engineering or computational science and faculty in these areas. Engineers and scientists from the nuclear industry, national labs and other research institutes, government agencies and regulatory bodies interested in nuclear reactor-specific multi-physics simulations

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
Paperback ISBN:
9780128149546

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Maria Avramova Author

Dr Avramova is a member of the US national validation canter (NEKVaC) and NEA/OECD Expert Group on Multi-Physics Validation (EGMPEBV), and the coordinator of the OECD/NEA LWR Uncertainty Analysis and Modelling (UAM) benchmark. In addition, she is coordinator and leader of three international NEA/OECD benchmark activities – the US NRC/OECD BFBT benchmark, NRC/OECD PSBT benchmark, and OECD/NEA benchmark on reactivity compensation with diluted boron by stepwise insertion of control rod cluster into the VVER-1000 core. She has more than 15 years’ expertise and experience in verification, validation and uncertainty quantification of multi-physics modeling of nuclear reactors and has published more than 40 peer-reviewed papers in this area in journals and proceedings of international conferences. She is one of the developers and instructors of a residential and distance education graduate level course entitled “Verification, Validation and Uncertainty Quantification in Multi-Physics Nuclear Reactor Analysis” at PSU and NCSU, which is also taught internationally as a one-week short course.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor and Director, Reactor Dynamics and Fuel Modeling Group, North Carolina State University, USA

Kostadin Ivanov Author

Dr Ivanov is a member of the US DOE national validation canter (NEKVaC) and the NEA/OECD Expert Group on Multi-Physics Validation (EGMPEBV), and coordinator of the IAEA Coordinated Research Program on HTGR Uncertainty Analysis in Modelling (UAM). In addition, he is coordinator and leader of six international NEA/OECD benchmark activities – US NRC/OECD PWR MSLB benchmark, US NRC/OECD BWR TT benchmark, DOE/CEA/OECD VVER CT benchmark, OECD/NEA VVER-1000 Kalinin-3 benchmark, OECD/NEA PBMR-400 benchmark, and NRC/OECD BWR Oskarshamn-2 Stability benchmark. He has more than 25 years’ expertise and experience in verification, validation and uncertainty quantification of multi-physics modeling of nuclear reactors, with more than 60 peer-reviewed papers in this area in journals and proceedings of international conferences. He is one of the developers and instructors of a residential and distance education graduate level course entitled “Verification, Validation and Uncertainty Quantification in Multi-Physics Nuclear Reactor Analysis” at PSU and NCSU, which is also taught internationally as a one-week short course

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Nuclear Engineering, Head of Department of Nuclear Engineering, North Carolina State University, NC, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.