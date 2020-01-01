Verification, Validation and Uncertainty Quantification of Multi-physics Modeling of Nuclear Reactors
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Transport phenomena in nuclear reactors
3. Neutron transport: cell and assembly calculations
4. Neutron transport: core calculations
5. One-/two-phase flow transport and heat transfer
6. Neutronic/thermal-hydraulic coupling
7. Conclusion
Description
Verification, Validation and Uncertainty Quantification in Multi-physics Modeling of Nuclear Reactors is a key reference for those tasked with ensuring the credibility and reliability of engineering models and simulations for the nuclear industry and nuclear energy research. Sections discuss simulation challenges and revise key definitions, concepts and terminology. Chapters cover solution verification, the frontier discipline of multi-physics coupling verification, model validation and its applications to single and multi-scale models, and uncertainty quantification. This essential guide will greatly assist engineers, scientists, regulators and students in applying rigorous verification, validation and uncertainty quantification methodologies to the M&S tools used in the industry.
The book contains a strong focus on the verification and validation procedures required for the emerging multi-physics M&S tools that have great potential for use in the licensing of new reactors, as well as for power uprating and life extensions of operating reactors.
Key Features
- Uniquely and crucially for nuclear engineers demonstrates the application of verification, validation and uncertainty methodologies to the modeling and simulation (M&S) of nuclear reactors
- Equips the reader to develop a rigorously defensible validation process irrespective of the particular M&S tool used
- Brings the audience up-to-speed on validation methods for traditional M&S tools
- Extends the discussion to the emerging area of validation of multi-physics and multi-scale nuclear reactor simulations
Readership
M.Sc. and Ph.D. students in nuclear engineering or computational science and faculty in these areas. Engineers and scientists from the nuclear industry, national labs and other research institutes, government agencies and regulatory bodies interested in nuclear reactor-specific multi-physics simulations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2020
- Published:
- 1st January 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128149546
About the Authors
Maria Avramova Author
Dr Avramova is a member of the US national validation canter (NEKVaC) and NEA/OECD Expert Group on Multi-Physics Validation (EGMPEBV), and the coordinator of the OECD/NEA LWR Uncertainty Analysis and Modelling (UAM) benchmark. In addition, she is coordinator and leader of three international NEA/OECD benchmark activities – the US NRC/OECD BFBT benchmark, NRC/OECD PSBT benchmark, and OECD/NEA benchmark on reactivity compensation with diluted boron by stepwise insertion of control rod cluster into the VVER-1000 core. She has more than 15 years’ expertise and experience in verification, validation and uncertainty quantification of multi-physics modeling of nuclear reactors and has published more than 40 peer-reviewed papers in this area in journals and proceedings of international conferences. She is one of the developers and instructors of a residential and distance education graduate level course entitled “Verification, Validation and Uncertainty Quantification in Multi-Physics Nuclear Reactor Analysis” at PSU and NCSU, which is also taught internationally as a one-week short course.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor and Director, Reactor Dynamics and Fuel Modeling Group, North Carolina State University, USA
Kostadin Ivanov Author
Dr Ivanov is a member of the US DOE national validation canter (NEKVaC) and the NEA/OECD Expert Group on Multi-Physics Validation (EGMPEBV), and coordinator of the IAEA Coordinated Research Program on HTGR Uncertainty Analysis in Modelling (UAM). In addition, he is coordinator and leader of six international NEA/OECD benchmark activities – US NRC/OECD PWR MSLB benchmark, US NRC/OECD BWR TT benchmark, DOE/CEA/OECD VVER CT benchmark, OECD/NEA VVER-1000 Kalinin-3 benchmark, OECD/NEA PBMR-400 benchmark, and NRC/OECD BWR Oskarshamn-2 Stability benchmark. He has more than 25 years’ expertise and experience in verification, validation and uncertainty quantification of multi-physics modeling of nuclear reactors, with more than 60 peer-reviewed papers in this area in journals and proceedings of international conferences. He is one of the developers and instructors of a residential and distance education graduate level course entitled “Verification, Validation and Uncertainty Quantification in Multi-Physics Nuclear Reactor Analysis” at PSU and NCSU, which is also taught internationally as a one-week short course
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Nuclear Engineering, Head of Department of Nuclear Engineering, North Carolina State University, NC, USA