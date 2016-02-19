Verbal Conditioning and Behaviour
1st Edition
Description
Verbal Conditioning and Behavior clarifies certain major issues in the area of verbal behavior, with emphasis on the problems that are continuous and those that are discontinuous with animal learning research. This book provides information pertinent to certain areas of complex verbal behavior.
Organized into 10 chapters, this book begins with an overview of conditioning as an objective tool for the investigation of verbal behavior. This text then explains the relationship between the extent of verbal intervention and the degree of closeness of the conditioning task to a task of concept-learning. Other chapters consider the role of reinforcement in human learning needs. This book discusses as well how meaning is acquired and how it can be transferred once acquired. The final chapter deals with the individual differences in the development of a certain conditioned response.
This book is a valuable resource for psychologists, college students, teachers, and researcher workers.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1 Classical and Verbal Conditioning
The Pavlovian Heritage
Role of Speech
Nonverbal Classical and Verbal Conditioning
Chapter 2 Acquisition, Extinction, and Awareness
Relation between Acquisition and Reversal
Experimental Findings
Examples of Classical and Operant
Methods of Conditioning Verbal Behavior
Is Awareness Essential?
Chapter 3 Reinforcement and Performance
Ratio of Reinforcement
Verbal and Nonverbal Reinforcement
Social Reinforcement
Chapter 4 Probability Learning
Description and Systematic Interpretation
Some Variables in Probability Learning
Chapter 5 Meaning: Some Basic Characteristics
Analysis of Meaning
The Semantic Differential
Persistence of Affective Meaning
The Primacy Effect
Chapter 6 Meaning Mediation and Transfer
The Mechanism of Mediation
Transfer of Meaning
Chapter 7 Semantic Satiation
Selective Reviews
Experiments
Theoretical Considerations
Measurement of Semantic Satiation through Orienting Response
Chapter 8 Hypnosis as a Verbal Conditioned Reflex
Conditioning and Hypnosis
Theory and Experiments
Chapter 9 Neurodynamics of Behavior and Verbal Conditioning
Physiologizing
Supportive Neurophysiological Evidence for Pavlov's Concepts
Effects of Environmental Manipulation
Verbal Deficit and Brain Pathology
Chapter 10 The Future
The Principles of Conditioning
Meaning
Emerging Research Problems
The Place of Theory
Bibliography
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 172
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1969
- Published:
- 1st January 1969
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483156538