Venture Capital and Private Equity Contracting

Douglas Cumming, J.D., Ph.D., CFA, is a Professor of Finance and Entrepreneurship and the Ontario Research Chair at the Schulich School of Business, York University. His research interests include venture capital, private equity, hedge funds, entrepreneurship, and law and finance. He is a Co-Editor of Entrepreneurship Theory and Practice, and has been a guest editor for 12 special issues of top journals. He has published over 90 articles in leading refereed academic journals in finance, management, and law and economics, such as the Journal of Financial Economics, Review of Financial Studies, Journal of International Business Studies, and the Journal of Empirical Legal Studies. His work has been reviewed in numerous media outlets, including The Economist, Canadian Business, the National Post, and The New Yorker. He is a research associate with the Bocconi University Paolo Baffi Center for Central Banking and Financial Regulation (Milan), Groupe d'Economie Mondiale at Sciences Po (Paris), Capital Markets CRC (Sydney), Venture Capital Experts (New York), Cambridge University ESRC Center for Business Research (Cambridge UK), Center for Financial Studies (Frankfurt), Amsterdam Center for Research in International Finance, and the University of Calgary Van Horne Institute. He has also consulted for a variety of governmental and private organizations in Australasia, Europe and North America. Much of Douglas Cumming’s work is online at SSRN: http://ssrn.com/author=75390