Ventricular Arrhythmias in Apparently Normal Hearts, An Issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics, Volume 8-3

This issue of the Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics entitled “Ventricular Arrhythmias in Apparently Normal Hearts” is being edited by Drs. Frank M. Bogun, Thomas Crawford, and Rakesh Latchamsetty. The issue will cover topics including, the mechanisms of ventricular arrhythmias, the role of genetic testing, papillary muscle arrhythmias, fascicular arrhythmias, exercised induced VT, VF, and SCD in the normal heart, and various management techniques.