Ventricular Arrhythmias in Apparently Normal Hearts, An Issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics, Volume 8-3
1st Edition
Authors: Frank Bogun Thomas Crawford Rakesh Latchamsetty
eBook ISBN: 9780323462730
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323462525
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 18th August 2016
Description
This issue of the Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics entitled “Ventricular Arrhythmias in Apparently Normal Hearts” is being edited by Drs. Frank M. Bogun, Thomas Crawford, and Rakesh Latchamsetty. The issue will cover topics including, the mechanisms of ventricular arrhythmias, the role of genetic testing, papillary muscle arrhythmias, fascicular arrhythmias, exercised induced VT, VF, and SCD in the normal heart, and various management techniques.
About the Authors
Frank Bogun Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Michigan
Thomas Crawford Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Michigan
Rakesh Latchamsetty Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Michigan
