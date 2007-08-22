Venous Ulcers
1st Edition
Editors: John Bergan Cynthia Shortell
eBook ISBN: 9780080549033
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123735652
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd August 2007
Page Count: 368
Description
One of the only books discussing new advances in venous ulcer therapy, Venous Ulcers provides a comprehensive look at the molecular biology and pathophysiology of venous ulcers. It discusses the many new treatments currently being used that offer non-invasive treatment options to patients with venous ulcerations.
Key Features
- Leg ulcers are defined as a discontinuity of the epithelial surface; a local defect or excavation of the surface of the skin
- Venous ulceration tends to take a number of months to heal followed by frequent relapse to further episodes
- This work discusses the newest tools of patient investigation that have emerged in recent years that help to shorten patient recovery times and provide less invasive treatments
Readership
Researchers & clinicians in dermatology and cosmetic surgery, students in dermatology and cosmetic surgery
Table of Contents
SECTION I.
ETIOLOGY AND INITIAL EVALUATION OF THE PATIENT WITH CHRONIC VENOUS INSUFFICIENCY Inflammation and the Pathophysiology of Chronic Venous Disease: Molecular Mechanisms Microcirculation in Chronic Venous Insufficiency Epidemiology of Venous Ulcers Lower Extremity Ultrasound Evaluation and Mapping for evaluation of chronic venous disease Hypercoagulable States Associated with Chronic Venous Insufficiency The Chronically Swollen Leg: Finding the Cause - Theory and Practice SECTION II. NON-OPERATIVE MANAGEMENT OF CHRONIC VENOUS INSUFFICIENCY Compression Therapy of Chronic Venous Insufficiency Wound Healing Adjuvant Therapy and Treatment Adherence Negative Pressure Dressings in Venous Ulcers Deep Venous Thrombosis and Prevention of the Post-Thrombotic Syndrome SECTION III. THERAPUTIC PROCEDURES FOR CHRONIC VENOUS INSUFFICIENCY Results Comparing Compression Alone vs. Compression and Surgery in Treating Venous Ulceration Superficial Surgery and Perforator Interruption in the Treatment of Venous Leg Ulcers Endovascular Techniques for Superficial Vein Ablation in Treatment of Venous Ulcers Treatment of Chronic Venous Insufficiency with Foam Sclerotherapy Foam Treatment of Venous Leg Ulcers, the Initial Experience Foam Treatment of Venous Leg Ulcers, a Continuing Experience Ultrasound Guidance for Endovenous Treatment Repair of Venous Valves in Severe Chronic Venous Insufficiency SECTION IV. SPECIAL TOPICS Treatment of venous and combined ulcers with free tissue transfer for limb salvage Diagnosis and Treatment of Major Venous Obstruction in Chronic Venous Insufficiency The Venous Ulcer and Arterial Insufficiency Topical negative pressure techniques in chronic leg ulcers A Treatment Algorithm for Venous Ulcer: Current Guidelines EPILOGUE
About the Editor
John Bergan
Affiliations and Expertise
Vein Institute of La Jolla, CA, U.S.A.
Cynthia Shortell
Affiliations and Expertise
Duke University School of Medicine, Durham, NC, U.S.A.
