Venous Ulcers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123735652, 9780080549033

Venous Ulcers

1st Edition

Editors: John Bergan Cynthia Shortell
eBook ISBN: 9780080549033
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123735652
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd August 2007
Page Count: 368
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
145.00
123.25
17500.00
14875.00
215.44
183.12
210.00
178.50
165.00
140.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
125.00
106.25
185.00
157.25
17500.00
14875.00
205.00
174.25
155.00
131.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

One of the only books discussing new advances in venous ulcer therapy, Venous Ulcers provides a comprehensive look at the molecular biology and pathophysiology of venous ulcers. It discusses the many new treatments currently being used that offer non-invasive treatment options to patients with venous ulcerations.

Key Features

  • Leg ulcers are defined as a discontinuity of the epithelial surface; a local defect or excavation of the surface of the skin
  • Venous ulceration tends to take a number of months to heal followed by frequent relapse to further episodes
  • This work discusses the newest tools of patient investigation that have emerged in recent years that help to shorten patient recovery times and provide less invasive treatments

Readership

Researchers & clinicians in dermatology and cosmetic surgery, students in dermatology and cosmetic surgery

Table of Contents

SECTION I.
ETIOLOGY AND INITIAL EVALUATION OF THE PATIENT WITH CHRONIC VENOUS INSUFFICIENCY Inflammation and the Pathophysiology of Chronic Venous Disease: Molecular Mechanisms Microcirculation in Chronic Venous Insufficiency Epidemiology of Venous Ulcers Lower Extremity Ultrasound Evaluation and Mapping for evaluation of chronic venous disease Hypercoagulable States Associated with Chronic Venous Insufficiency The Chronically Swollen Leg: Finding the Cause - Theory and Practice SECTION II. NON-OPERATIVE MANAGEMENT OF CHRONIC VENOUS INSUFFICIENCY Compression Therapy of Chronic Venous Insufficiency Wound Healing Adjuvant Therapy and Treatment Adherence Negative Pressure Dressings in Venous Ulcers Deep Venous Thrombosis and Prevention of the Post-Thrombotic Syndrome SECTION III. THERAPUTIC PROCEDURES FOR CHRONIC VENOUS INSUFFICIENCY Results Comparing Compression Alone vs. Compression and Surgery in Treating Venous Ulceration Superficial Surgery and Perforator Interruption in the Treatment of Venous Leg Ulcers Endovascular Techniques for Superficial Vein Ablation in Treatment of Venous Ulcers Treatment of Chronic Venous Insufficiency with Foam Sclerotherapy Foam Treatment of Venous Leg Ulcers, the Initial Experience Foam Treatment of Venous Leg Ulcers, a Continuing Experience Ultrasound Guidance for Endovenous Treatment Repair of Venous Valves in Severe Chronic Venous Insufficiency SECTION IV. SPECIAL TOPICS Treatment of venous and combined ulcers with free tissue transfer for limb salvage Diagnosis and Treatment of Major Venous Obstruction in Chronic Venous Insufficiency The Venous Ulcer and Arterial Insufficiency Topical negative pressure techniques in chronic leg ulcers A Treatment Algorithm for Venous Ulcer: Current Guidelines EPILOGUE

Details

No. of pages:
368
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080549033
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123735652

About the Editor

John Bergan

Affiliations and Expertise

Vein Institute of La Jolla, CA, U.S.A.

Cynthia Shortell

Affiliations and Expertise

Duke University School of Medicine, Durham, NC, U.S.A.

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.