Venoms of the Hymenoptera: Biochemical, Pharmacological, and Behavioral Aspects contains papers that deals with the study of the venoms and toxins produced by insects belonging to the order of the Hymenoptera. The book provides a considerable amount of information in the study of the venoms of the Hymenoptera. There are chapters that focus on the history of the research made on the order of the Hymenoptera; the stinging apparatus; venom collection; physiological effects of venoms produced by particular insects belonging to the order; and the pharmacological uses of the venoms and toxins. Entomologists, physiologists, pharmacologists, biochemists, and researchers developing drugs and pesticides will find this text extremely useful.

Contributors

Preface

1 Historical Introduction

Text

References

2 Morphology of the Venom Apparatus

I. Morphology of the Cuticular Parts

II. Morphology of the Glandular Parts

III. Structure and Histochemistry of Venom Glands

References

3 Methods for the Collection of Venom

I. Introduction

II. Brief Descriptions of the Methods of Venom Collection

III. Conclusions

References

4 Stinging Behaviour of Solitary Wasps

I. Introduction

II. Observations on Stinging in Selected Groups of Wasps

III. Analysis of Stinging Characteristics, Effects and Contexts: Proximate Factors

IV. Diversity of Wasp-prey Systems, Selection Pressures: Ultimate Factors

V. Conclusion

References

5 Chemistry and Pharmacology of Solitary Wasp Venoms

I. Introduction

II. Diversity of Solitary Wasp Venoms

III. Pharmacology of Solitary Wasp Venoms

IV. Conclusion

References

6 Pharmacological Biochemistry of Vespid Venoms

I. Introduction

II. Active Amines in Vespid Venoms

III. Pain-producing Peptides (Wasp Kinins)

IV. Histamine-releasing Peptides (Mastoparans)

V. Vespid Chemotactic Peptides

VI. Allergens

VII. Neurotoxins

VIII. Conclusion

References

7 Chemistry and Pharmacology of Honey-bee Venom

I. Introduction

II. Sources of Venom and Methods of Collection

III. Isolation of Individual Components

IV. Enzymes

V. Peptide Components

VI. Nonpeptide Components of Low Molecular Mass

VII. Conclusion

References

8 Venoms of Bumble-bees and Carpenter-bees

I. Introduction

II. Bumble-bee Venoms

III. Carpenter-bee Venom

References

9 Chemistry, Pharmacology, and Chemical Ecology of Ant Venoms

I. The Chemical and Toxinological World of Ants

II. Taxonomy

III. Biological Roles of Ant Venoms

IV. Ant Venom Collection and Purity

V. Venom Biochemistry and Chemistry

VI. Physiological and Pharmacological Activities of Ant Venoms

VII. Potential Pharmacological and Physiological Uses of Venoms

VIII. A Caveat: Ant Venoms and People

IX. Ants: Venom Chemists and Toxinologists par Excellence

References

10 Allergy to Hymenoptera Venoms

I. Humans and Hymenoptera Venoms

II. Stings and Statistics

III. Psychological Aspects

IV. Historical Perspectives

V. Biochemistry of Venom Allergens

VI. Cross-reactivity between Taxa

VII. Reactions to Hymenoptera Stings and Clinical Symptoms of Venom Hypersensitivity

VIII. Treatment of Hypersensitivity Problems

IX. References

Index