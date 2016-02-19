Venoms of the Hymenoptera
1st Edition
Biochemical, Pharmacological and Behavioural Aspects
Venoms of the Hymenoptera: Biochemical, Pharmacological, and Behavioral Aspects contains papers that deals with the study of the venoms and toxins produced by insects belonging to the order of the Hymenoptera. The book provides a considerable amount of information in the study of the venoms of the Hymenoptera. There are chapters that focus on the history of the research made on the order of the Hymenoptera; the stinging apparatus; venom collection; physiological effects of venoms produced by particular insects belonging to the order; and the pharmacological uses of the venoms and toxins. Entomologists, physiologists, pharmacologists, biochemists, and researchers developing drugs and pesticides will find this text extremely useful.
Table of Contents
1 Historical Introduction
2 Morphology of the Venom Apparatus
I. Morphology of the Cuticular Parts
II. Morphology of the Glandular Parts
III. Structure and Histochemistry of Venom Glands
3 Methods for the Collection of Venom
I. Introduction
II. Brief Descriptions of the Methods of Venom Collection
III. Conclusions
4 Stinging Behaviour of Solitary Wasps
I. Introduction
II. Observations on Stinging in Selected Groups of Wasps
III. Analysis of Stinging Characteristics, Effects and Contexts: Proximate Factors
IV. Diversity of Wasp-prey Systems, Selection Pressures: Ultimate Factors
V. Conclusion
5 Chemistry and Pharmacology of Solitary Wasp Venoms
I. Introduction
II. Diversity of Solitary Wasp Venoms
III. Pharmacology of Solitary Wasp Venoms
IV. Conclusion
6 Pharmacological Biochemistry of Vespid Venoms
I. Introduction
II. Active Amines in Vespid Venoms
III. Pain-producing Peptides (Wasp Kinins)
IV. Histamine-releasing Peptides (Mastoparans)
V. Vespid Chemotactic Peptides
VI. Allergens
VII. Neurotoxins
VIII. Conclusion
7 Chemistry and Pharmacology of Honey-bee Venom
I. Introduction
II. Sources of Venom and Methods of Collection
III. Isolation of Individual Components
IV. Enzymes
V. Peptide Components
VI. Nonpeptide Components of Low Molecular Mass
VII. Conclusion
8 Venoms of Bumble-bees and Carpenter-bees
I. Introduction
II. Bumble-bee Venoms
III. Carpenter-bee Venom
9 Chemistry, Pharmacology, and Chemical Ecology of Ant Venoms
I. The Chemical and Toxinological World of Ants
II. Taxonomy
III. Biological Roles of Ant Venoms
IV. Ant Venom Collection and Purity
V. Venom Biochemistry and Chemistry
VI. Physiological and Pharmacological Activities of Ant Venoms
VII. Potential Pharmacological and Physiological Uses of Venoms
VIII. A Caveat: Ant Venoms and People
IX. Ants: Venom Chemists and Toxinologists par Excellence
10 Allergy to Hymenoptera Venoms
I. Humans and Hymenoptera Venoms
II. Stings and Statistics
III. Psychological Aspects
IV. Historical Perspectives
V. Biochemistry of Venom Allergens
VI. Cross-reactivity between Taxa
VII. Reactions to Hymenoptera Stings and Clinical Symptoms of Venom Hypersensitivity
VIII. Treatment of Hypersensitivity Problems
Index
