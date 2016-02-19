Venomous Animals and Their Venoms
Venomous Animals and Their Venoms, Volume II: Venomous Vertebrates is a collection of papers that describes the chemistry and biochemistry of snake, batrachian, and fish venoms. These papers discuss their pharmacological actions, their antigenic properties, and their medical aspects such as symptomatology and therapy. Papers describe the pharmacology and toxicology of the venoms of Asiatic, Australian, and Melanesian snakes including the cobra, the common Krait, the saw-scaled viper. One paper presents the pathology, symptomatology, treatment of snake bites in Australia, and the use of an antivenin schedule when the type of snake is not known. Some papers tackle the distribution of snakes in North America, and compare the biochemistry of Miliarius barbouri and Sistrurus catenatus which are subspecies of rattlesnakes. Other papers describe the biology and venom of the Arizona Gila monster and of the Mexican Gila monster. The basic substances in toad venom are from bases present in the glands, their secretions or on their skin. In treating stings from venomous fishes, one paper recommends the use of suction to remove the venom or soaking the injured part in hot water. This collection can be helpful for physicians, veterinarians, toxicologists, pharmacologists, chemists, and researchers in animal bites and injuries.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
Introduction
Venomous Snakes
Chapter 21. Pharmacology and Toxicology of the Venoms of Asiatic Snakes
I. Introduction
II. Determination of the Lethal Dose of Venoms
III. Effect of Venom on Various Tissues of the Animal
IV. Effect of Venom on Red Blood Cells
V. Effect of the Different Active Principles of Snake Venom on Various Organs of the Animal
References
Chapter 22. The Story of Some Indian Poisonous Snakes
I. Cobra (Naja Naja)
II. The Common Krait (Bungarus caeruleus Boulenger)
III. The Saw-Scaled Viper (Echis Carinatus Ingoldby)
References
Chapter 23. The Venomous Snakes of Australia and Melanesia
I. Introduction
II. The Classification, Origins, and Relationships of the Venomous Land Snakes of Australia and Melanesia
III. The Venomous Land Snakes of Australia
IV. The Venomous Land Snakes of New Guinea
V. The Venomous Land Snakes of the Solomon Islands
VI. The Venomous Land Snakes of the Fiji Islands
VII. The Dangerous Land Snakes of Australia and Melanesia
References
Addendum
Chapter 24. The Pharmacology and Toxicology of the Venoms of the Snakes of Australia and Oceania
I. General Introduction
II. Pharmacological Effects of Snake Venoms
III. Specific Toxic Effects of Venom
IV. Specific Australian Venoms
V. Sea Snakes of Oceania
VI. Snakes of New Guinea
VII. Snakes of the Philippines
VIII. Snakes of Hawaii and Other Pacific Islands
Appendix : Dangerous Venomous Animals of Australia Other than Venomous Snakes
References
Chapter 25. The Pathology, Symptomatology, and Treatment of Snake Bite in Australia
I. Introduction
II. Pathology
III. Symptoms
IV. Signs
V. Diagnosis
VI. Antivenin Schedule where the Type of Snake Is Not Known
VII. The Treatment of Shock
References
Chapter 26. Classification, Distribution, and Biology of the Venomous Snakes of Northern Mexico, the United States, and Canada: Crotalus and Sistrurus
I. Introduction
II. Checklist of the Rattlesnakes
III. Keys to the Rattlesnakes
IV. Morphology
V. Habits and Ecology
VI. Avoidance of Rattlesnake Bite
VII. Legend and Folklore
Bibliography
Chapter 27. The Coral Snakes, Genera Micrurus and Micruroides, of the United States and Northern Mexico
I. Introduction
II. A Checklist of the Coral Snakes of the United States and Northern Mexico
III. Western Coral Snake (Micruroides euryxanthus)
IV. Eastern Coral Snake (Micrurus fulvius)
References
The Chemistry, Toxicity, Biochemistry, and Pharmacology of North American Snake Venoms
Chapter 28. The Chemistry, Toxicity, Biochemistry, and Pharmacology of North American Snake Venoms
I. Occurrence and Distribution of Snakes in North America
II. Toxicity of Venoms
III. Biochemistry of North American Snake Venoms
IV. Enzymes in Venoms Capable of Releasing Bradykinin from Plasma Globulin and Destroying It
V. Pharmacology of North American Snake Venoms
VI. Summary and Conclusion
References
Chapter 29. Comparative Biochemistry of Sistrurus Miliarius Barbouri and Sistrurus Catenatus Tergeminus Venoms
I. Introduction
II. Materials and Methods
III. Results and Discussion
References
Chapter 30. Neotropical Pit Vipers, Sea Snakes, and Coral Snakes
I. Classification
Chapter 31. Lethal Doses of Some Snake Venoms
I. Introduction
II. Theoretical Bases of the Dosage
References
Chemistry and Pharmacology of the Venoms of Bothrops and Lachesis
Chapter 32. Chemistry and Pharmacology of the Venoms of Bothrops and Lachesis
I. Quantities of Venoms and Toxicity
II. Symptomatology
III. Pharmacological Effects
IV. Enzymatic Activities
V. Fractionation of Venoms
References
Chapter 33. Intermediate Nephron Nephrosis in Human and Experimental Crotalic Poisoning
I. Introduction
II. Renal Lesions in Human Crotalic Poisoning
III. Renal Lesions in Experimental Crotalic Poisoning
IV. Discussion and General Considerations
V. Summary
References
Chapter 34. Symptomatology, Pathology, and Treatment of Snake Bites in South America
I. Introduction
II. Pathogenesis
III. Pathology
IV. Symptomatology
V. Evaluation of Envenomation Severity and Prognosis
VI. Treatment
VII. Sequelae
VIII. Prophylaxis
IX. Erroneous Conceptions
X. Snake Bite in Domestic Animals
References
Venomous Saurians and Batrachians
Chapter 35. The Biology of the Gila Monster
I. Introduction
II. Arizona Gila Monster [Heloderma suspectum suspectum (Cope)]
III. The Mexican Gila Monster
IV. Summary
References
Chapter 36. The Venom of the Gila Monster
I. Introduction
II. Anatomy of the Venom Sacs
References
Chapter 37. Venomous Toads and Frogs
I. The Anurans or Salientians
II. The Bufonidae or True Toads
III. Other Anurans with Poisonous Secretions
References
Chapter 38. The Basic Constituents of Toad Venoms
I. Introduction
II. History
III. The Phenylethylamine Bases
IV. The Tryptamine Bases and Derivatives
V. Analytical Methods
References
Chapter 39. Chemistry and Pharmacology of Frog Venoms
I. Introduction
II. General Classes of Pharmacologically Active Substances from Amphibians
III. Steroidal Alkaloids from the Colombian Poison Arrow Frog (Phyllobates aurotaenia)
IV. Alkaloids from Other Dendrobatid Frogs
V. Summary
References
Chapter 40. Collection of Toad Venoms and Chemistry of the Toad Venom Steroids
I. Introduction
II. Procedure for Obtaining the Toad Poisons
III. Isolation of the Bufogenins
IV. Paper Chromatography of the Bufogenins
V. Thin Layer and Gas Chromatography of the Bufogenins
VI. Color Reactions of the Bufogenins
VII. The Chemistry of the Bufogenins
VIII. The Bufogenins with Known Structure
IX. The Bufotoxins
X. Miscellaneous
XI. The Biogenesis of the Toad Poisons
XII. The Synthesis of Bufadienolides
References
Chapter 41. Distribution, Biology, and Classification of Salamanders
Text
References
Chapter 42. Toxicology, Pharmacology, Chemistry, and Biochemistry of Salamander Venom
I. Introduction
II. Toxicology and Pharmacology of Salamander Venom
III. Chemistry of Salamander Venom
IV. Neutral Substances in the Skin Gland Secretion
V. Biosynthesis of Salamander Alkaloids
References
Venomous Snakes
Chapter 43. Venomous Fishes
I. Classification of Venomous Fishes
II. Venomous Elasmobranchs
III. Venomous Chimaeras
IV. Venomous Catfishes
V. Venomous Weeverfishes
VI. Stargazers
VII. Venomous Scorpionfishes
VIII. Venomous Toadfishes
IX. Treatment of Stings from Venomous Fishes
References
Author Index
Subject Index
