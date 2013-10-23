Venice Shall Rise Again
1st Edition
Engineered Uplift of Venice Through Seawater Injection
The city of Venice, Italy, has been subjected to periodic flooding, or acqua alta, for centuries. Venice Shall Rise Again presents a unique proposition to halt this flooding. Based on years of work and experiment, experts Gambolati and Teatini describe an innovative yet technologically simple, economically inexpensive, and environmentally friendly project to raise Venice by 25-30 cm over ten years by injecting seawater into 650-1000 m deep geological formations. This project would be conducted under conditions of absolute safety, stability and integrity conserving the unique artistic and architectural patrimony of this deeply beloved city. Beginning with a brief history of the Venetian Republic, Venice Shall Rise Again addresses the actions undertaken by Venice to protect the city and the lagoon from the sea and land attack for more than a millennium, including the MoSE project, a system of mobile barriers presently under construction. Detailed in its engineering details and ideas, but with enough background information and context to help the interested reader understand the concepts, this book will be of interest to all readers concerned about the fate of Venice.
Key Features
- Provides a history of the technical measures taken by the Venetian Republic to preserve the lagoon and the city or Venice
- Details technical specifications of a new method to secure Venice against periodic flooding
Table of Contents
Acknowledgments
Foreword
Preface
Venice, Water, Mud
List of Figures
Chapter 1. Introduction
Chapter 2. A Brief History of Venice
2.1 Origins
2.2 Growth
2.3 The Glory
2.4 Decline
2.5 The Fall
Chapter 3. The Venetian Lagoon
Chapter 4. Survival of the City
4.1 Measures Taken by the Serenissima
4.2 Land Subsidence, Rise in Sea Level and Acqua Alta
4.3 MoSE: Protection from Acqua Alta
Chapter 5. Anthropogenic Uplift of Venice by Using Seawater
5.1 The Idea’s Origin
5.2 The Complete Project and Pilot Projects for Venice’s Uplift
5.3 Safety and Stability of Venice’s Uplift
5.4 Can Venice Be Raised Economically, in an Environmentally Friendly Way?
Conclusion
References
- No. of pages:
- 100
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 23rd October 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124201484
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124201446
About the Author
Giuseppe Gambolati
Department of Civil, Environmental and Architectural Engineering, University of Padova, Padova, Italy
Pietro Teatini
Department of Civil, Environmental and Architectural Engineering, University of Padova, Padova, Italy