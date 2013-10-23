Venice Shall Rise Again - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124201446, 9780124201484

Venice Shall Rise Again

1st Edition

Engineered Uplift of Venice Through Seawater Injection

Authors: Giuseppe Gambolati Pietro Teatini
eBook ISBN: 9780124201484
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124201446
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 23rd October 2013
Page Count: 100
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
65.99
56.09
94.95
80.71
71.95
61.16
101.77
86.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
94.95
80.71
57.99
49.29
71.95
61.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Online Companion Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The city of Venice, Italy, has been subjected to periodic flooding, or acqua alta, for centuries. Venice Shall Rise Again presents a unique proposition to halt this flooding. Based on years of work and experiment, experts Gambolati and Teatini describe an innovative yet technologically simple, economically inexpensive, and environmentally friendly project to raise Venice by 25-30 cm over ten years by injecting seawater into 650-1000 m deep geological formations. This project would be conducted under conditions of absolute safety, stability and integrity conserving the unique artistic and architectural patrimony of this deeply beloved city. Beginning with a brief history of the Venetian Republic, Venice Shall Rise Again addresses the actions undertaken by Venice to protect the city and the lagoon from the sea and land attack for more than a millennium, including the MoSE project, a system of mobile barriers presently under construction. Detailed in its engineering details and ideas, but with enough background information and context to help the interested reader understand the concepts, this book will be of interest to all readers concerned about the fate of Venice.

Key Features

  • Provides a history of the technical measures taken by the Venetian Republic to preserve the lagoon and the city or Venice
  • Details technical specifications of a new method to secure Venice against periodic flooding

Table of Contents

Acknowledgments

Foreword

Preface

Venice, Water, Mud

List of Figures

Chapter 1. Introduction

Chapter 2. A Brief History of Venice

2.1 Origins

2.2 Growth

2.3 The Glory

2.4 Decline

2.5 The Fall

Chapter 3. The Venetian Lagoon

Chapter 4. Survival of the City

4.1 Measures Taken by the Serenissima

4.2 Land Subsidence, Rise in Sea Level and Acqua Alta

4.3 MoSE: Protection from Acqua Alta

Chapter 5. Anthropogenic Uplift of Venice by Using Seawater

5.1 The Idea’s Origin

5.2 The Complete Project and Pilot Projects for Venice’s Uplift

5.3 Safety and Stability of Venice’s Uplift

5.4 Can Venice Be Raised Economically, in an Environmentally Friendly Way?

Conclusion

References

Details

No. of pages:
100
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780124201484
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124201446

About the Author

Giuseppe Gambolati

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Civil, Environmental and Architectural Engineering, University of Padova, Padova, Italy

Pietro Teatini

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Civil, Environmental and Architectural Engineering, University of Padova, Padova, Italy

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.