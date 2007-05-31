Vehicle thermal Management Systems (VTMS8) - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843343486

Vehicle thermal Management Systems (VTMS8)

1st Edition

Paperback ISBN: 9781843343486
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 31st May 2007
Page Count: 756
Description

Major topics addressed include: Engine and engine compartment heat transfer; engine thermal loading; coolants and cooling systems heating, air conditioning and climate control and passenger comfort; heat exchanger developments; air flow management; vehicle thermal system modelling, control and integration; thermal system component; manufacturing and manufacturing processes; fabrication, test and materials development; thermal management implications of: minimising exhaust emissions; reducing power consumption and improving fuel economy; utilising fuel cells, hybrid and alternative power train.

Table of Contents

Papers cover the following areas: Heat and A/C; Heat Exchanger/Manufacture; Engines; Emissions/Fuel Economy; Alternative Powertrain; External & Internal Component Flows; Heat & A/C Vehicle Comfort; Under hood.

Details

No. of pages:
756
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
Paperback ISBN:
9781843343486

