Vehicle Thermal Management Systems Conference Proceedings (VTMS11)

Engines

Chapter 1: Study of the vehicle thermal management focused on the engine lubricant oil

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Theoretical study

3 Experimental study

3.4 Sensitivity analysis of the oil temperature

4 Oil warm up behavior

5 Conclusions

Chapter 2: A numerical approach on the use of heat storage in order to achieve high EGR rates in cold-climate conditions

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Description of the Studied System

3 Numerical Model Presentation

4 Results of Simulations

5 Discussion

6 Conclusion

Chapter 3: The effectiveness of stop-start and thermal management measures to improve fuel economy

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Stop-Start Operation

3 Thermal Management Strategies

4 Nedc Simulations

5 Discussion

6 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

Chapter 4: Reducing thermal losses from automotive lubricant circuits during cold start by the application of polymer insulation

Abstract

2 Introduction

3 Oil Flow Test Rig

4 Finite Difference Model Structure

5 Correlation of the Computational Model With the Experimental Data

6 The Effect of Oilway Polymer Insulation on Rig Temperature Profiles

7 Discussion

8 Conclusion

9 Acknowledgements

Chapter 5: The thermal management and fuel consumption effect of future engine technology

Abstract

Notation

1 Introduction

2 Mahle Di3 Engine & Demonstrator Vehicle

3 Thermal Loading Of The Mahle Downsize Engine

4 Future Gasoline Technologies Applied to the DI3 Engine

5 The Effect of Future Technologies on Thermal Management

6 Conclusions

Chapter 6: Method for active EGR cooler refreshing during cold start

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Egr Fouling And Refreshing Theory

3 Description Of The Active Refreshing Method

4 Experimental Setup, Testing And Results

5 Discussion, Conclusion And Outlook

Chapter 7: Concepts for cost efficient turbo bearing cooling

1 Abstract

2 Introduction

3 Design Concepts

4 Testing

5 Summary And Outlook

Heat Exchangers

Chapter 8: Enhanced corrosion protection by microstructural control of aluminium brazing sheet

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Experimental Procedure

3 Results

4 Discussion

5 Conclusions

Chapter 9: Refrigerant maldistribution in an evaporator of automotive air conditioning system: investigation and a design improvement by numerical simulations

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Modelling Approach

3 Model Validation

4 Two-Phase Flow Distribution From the Header of Plate and Fin Evaporator

5 Conclusions

Waste Heat/Energy Recovery

Chapter 10: Heat exchanger design and analysis for an automotive thermoelectric generator

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Teg Heat Exchanger & Control System Design Requirements

3 Principles Of Energy Recovery And Teg Design

4 Teg Location and Package Volume

5 Fin Inclusions And Heat Exchanger Design

6 Numerical Simulations

7 Results and Comparisons

8 Conclusions and Future Work

Chapter 11: An investigation of bottoming cycle fluid selection on the potential efficiency improvements of a Euro 6 heavy duty diesel engine

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Baseline Hdde Vehicle Platform

3 Methodology And Modelling

4 Results And Discussion

5 Conclusion And Future Work

Chapter 12: Waste heat recovery utilising engine coolant on a hybrid bus

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Waste Heat Recovery

3 Objective And Methodology

4 Modelling

5 Modelling Of Waste Heat Recovery

6 Result Of Modelling

7 Summary

8 Conclusions

Chapter 13: Thermal systems evaluation in hybrid electric vehicle by simulation

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Vehicle Simulator

3 Teg

4 Rankine System

5 Heat Storage Tanks

6 Simulation Results

7 Conclusion

8 Acknowledgement

Simulation

Chapter 14: Cooling system simulation for an off-road machine under transient conditions

Abstract

1.0 Introduction

2.0 Model Description and Formulation

3.0 Transient Testing

4.0 Model Configuration and Component Level Validation

5.0 Transient System Level Simulation

6.0 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

Chapter 15: Mathematical modelling of a reciprocating piston expander

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Expander Modelling

3 Predicted Results

4 Discussion and Conclusions

Chapter 16: Thermal assessments of virtual product applications in the pre-development stage

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Overview Emission Regulation

3 Measurements On A Test Vehicle

4 Thermal Simulation Model

5 Virtual Product Application

6 Validation Of Virtual Product Application

7 Outlook

Underhood and Vehicle Simulation

Chapter 17: Flow and thermal performance prediction for automotive accessory units and their integration into underhood CFD flow analysis with multi thermal systems

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Underhood Simulation With Multi Thermal Systems

3 The Concept Of Virtual Bench Testing For Accessory Components

4 Test Bench For An Egr Cooler Module (A-Type)

5 Type B and Type C Virtual Testbecnhes

6 Conclusion

Chapter 18: Transient fan modelling and effects of blade deformation in a truck cooling fan installation

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Theory (Fan Affinity Laws)

3 Method

4 Results And Discussion

5 Conclusions

Chapter 19: Effect of sunâ€™s orientation on boot thermal load

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Test Setup

3 Numerical Simulaton

4 Results

5 Conclusions

6 Future Work

Alternative Powertrain/Heat and AC

Chapter 20: Thermodynamic model of electric vehicle A/C system with single evaporator

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Model Description

3 Model Parameterization And Validation

4 Model Utilization

5 Conclusion

Chapter 21: Use of palliative technologies in minimising HVAC loads and their impact on EV range

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Simulation Methodology

3 Results

4 Impact of Performance On Ev Range

5 Ev Range Study

6 Technology Selection Process

7 Discussion

8 Conclusion

Acknowledgements

Chapter 22: System thermal and water balance in an evaporatively cooled PEM fuel cell vehicle

Abstract

2 Introduction

3 Thermal and Water Balance

4 Fuel Cell System Model

5 Simulation Results

6 Conclusion

7 Acknowledgements

Chapter 23: The estimation of electric vehicle battery cell temperatures in driving cycles based on NEDC

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 The Model Definition

3 Experimental Measurements

4 Results And Discussion

5 Driving Cycles

6 Conclusion

Appendix 1: The Model Electrochemical Equations

For Publication Only

Chapter 24: CFD simulation and experimental investigation of pressure-drop through 90Â° and 30Â° angled compact heat-exchangers relative to the oncoming airflow

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Case Definition

3 Method

3 1 Experiments

4 Results And Discussions

5 Conclusions

6 Continuing Investigation

Chapter 25: The effects of thermal state changes on friction during the warm up of a spark ignition engine

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Engine, Test Facility and Instrumentation

3 Influences on Warm-Up Characteristics

4 Manipulating Temperature to Improve Fuel Economy During Warm Up

5 Discussion

6 Conclusions

Chapter 26: Long term transient cabin heating simulation with multiple fluid node approach

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Experiment Process

3 Simulation Methodology

4 Results and Discussion

5 Conclusions

6 Acknowledgment

Author Index