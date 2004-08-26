Vehicle Refinement - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750661294, 9780080474755

Vehicle Refinement

1st Edition

Controlling Noise and Vibration in Road Vehicles

Authors: Matthew Harrison
eBook ISBN: 9780080474755
Paperback ISBN: 9780750661294
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 26th August 2004
Page Count: 360
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
62.99
53.54
7300.00
6205.00
92.73
78.82
90.95
77.31
64.95
55.21
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
86.95
73.91
61.95
52.66
79.95
67.96
52.99
45.04
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

High standards of NVH (Noise, Vibration and Harshness) performance are expected by consumers of all modern cars. Refinement is one of the main engineering and design attributes to be addressed in the course of developing new vehicle models and vehicle components. Written for students and engineering practitioners, this is the first book to address automotive NVH. It will help readers to understand and develop quieter, more comfortable cars. With chapters on the fundamentals of acoustics and detailed coverage of practical engineering solutions for noise control issues it is suitable for students of automotive engineering and engineers who haven’t been trained in acoustics, and will be an important reference for practicing engineers in the motor industry.

Key Features

· The first book devoted to the refinement of noise and vibration in automobiles · Combines a detailed explanation of the fundamentals of acoustics and the science behind vehicle noise and vibration with practical tips and know-how for noise and vibration control. · Based on real world experience with a variety of automotive companies including Ford, BMW and Nissan

Readership

Senior undergraduate and postgraduate students of automotive engineering. Practicing automotive engineers, vehicle designers, and NVH (noise vibration and harshness) engineers in the automotive and transportation industry. Mechanical engineers. Sound and vibration engineers and practitioners.

Table of Contents

Vehicle refinement: purpose and targets; The measurement and behaviour of sound; Exterior noise: assessment and control; Interior noise: assessment and control; The measurement and behaviour of vibration; Sources of vibration and their control

Details

No. of pages:
360
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080474755
Paperback ISBN:
9780750661294

About the Author

Matthew Harrison

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, School of Mechanical Engineering, Cranfield University, UK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.