Vehicle Refinement
1st Edition
Controlling Noise and Vibration in Road Vehicles
Description
High standards of NVH (Noise, Vibration and Harshness) performance are expected by consumers of all modern cars. Refinement is one of the main engineering and design attributes to be addressed in the course of developing new vehicle models and vehicle components. Written for students and engineering practitioners, this is the first book to address automotive NVH. It will help readers to understand and develop quieter, more comfortable cars. With chapters on the fundamentals of acoustics and detailed coverage of practical engineering solutions for noise control issues it is suitable for students of automotive engineering and engineers who haven’t been trained in acoustics, and will be an important reference for practicing engineers in the motor industry.
Key Features
· The first book devoted to the refinement of noise and vibration in automobiles · Combines a detailed explanation of the fundamentals of acoustics and the science behind vehicle noise and vibration with practical tips and know-how for noise and vibration control. · Based on real world experience with a variety of automotive companies including Ford, BMW and Nissan
Readership
Senior undergraduate and postgraduate students of automotive engineering. Practicing automotive engineers, vehicle designers, and NVH (noise vibration and harshness) engineers in the automotive and transportation industry. Mechanical engineers. Sound and vibration engineers and practitioners.
Table of Contents
Vehicle refinement: purpose and targets; The measurement and behaviour of sound; Exterior noise: assessment and control; Interior noise: assessment and control; The measurement and behaviour of vibration; Sources of vibration and their control
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2004
- Published:
- 26th August 2004
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080474755
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750661294
About the Author
Matthew Harrison
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, School of Mechanical Engineering, Cranfield University, UK