Vehicle Handling Dynamics

Chapter 1: VEHICLE DYNAMICS AND ITS CONTROL 1.1 Definition of Vehicle 1.2 Virtual 4-Wheel Vehicle Model 1.3 Control of Motion

Chapter2: TIRE MECHANICS 2.1 Preface 2.2 Tire Which Produces Lateral Force 2.3 Tire Cornering Characteristics 2.4 Traction, Braking and Cornering 2.5 Dynamic Characteristics

Chapter3: FUNDAMENTALS OF VEHICLE DYNAMICS 3.1 Preface 3.2 Vehicle Equations of Motion 3.3 Vehicle Steady State Cornering 3.4 Vehicle Dynamic Characteristics

Chapter 4: VEHICLE MOTION BY DISTURBANCES 4.1 Preface 4.2 Motion by Lateral Force Exerted on the Center of Gravity 4.4 Conclusion of Vehicle Motion by Disturbances

Chapter 5: STEERING SYSTEM AND VEHICLE DYNAMICS 5.1 Preface 5.2 Steering System Model and Equations of Motion 5.3 Effects of Steering System Characteristics on Vehicle Motion

Chapter 6: VEHICLE¡¦S ROLL AND VEHICLE DYNAMICS 6.1 Preface 6.2 Roll Geometry 6.3 Body Roll and Vehicle Dynamics 6.4 Equations of Motion Inclusive of Roll 6.5 Effect of Body Roll on Vehicle Dynamics

Chapter 7: VEHICLE MOTION WITH TRACTION AND BRAKING 7.1 Preface 7.2 Equations of Motion Inclusive of Longitudinal Motion 7.3 Vehicle Quasi-Steady State Cornering 7.4 Vehicle Transient Steer Response

Chapter 8: VEHICLE DYNAMICS WITH ACTIVE MOTION CONTROL 8.1 Preface 8.2 Vehicle Motion With Additional Rear Wheel Steer 8.3 Rear Wheel Steering Control for Zero Side-Slip Angle 8.4 Yaw Rate Model Following Rear Wheel Steer 8.5 Front and Rear Wheel Active Steer Control 8.6 Vehicle Motion With Direct Yaw-moment Control (DYC)

Chapter 9: VEHICLE DYNAMICS BY HUMAN CONTROL 9.1 Preface 9.2 Human Control Action 9.3 Vehicle Motion Under Human Control 9.4 Human Adaptations to Vehicle Characteristics 9.5 Lane Change Behavior of Driver-Vehicle-System 9.6 Further Improved Human Driver¡¦s Model

Chapter 10: EASE OF VEHICLE CONTROL 10.1 Preface 10.2 Ease of Vehicle Control 10.3 Vehicle Motion Characteristics and Ease of Control