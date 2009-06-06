Vehicle Handling Dynamics
1st Edition
Theory and Application
Description
This is the first book to combine classical vehicle dynamics with electronic control. The equation-based presentation of the theory behind vehicle dynamics enables readers to develop a thorough understanding of the key attribute to both a vehicle's driveability and its active safety. Supported by MATLAB tools, the key areas that affect vehicle dynamics are explored including tire mechanics, the steering system, vehicle roll, traction and braking, 4WS and vehicle dynamics, vehicle dynamics by vehicle and human control, and controllabiliy.
As a professional reference volume, this book is an essential addition to the resources available to anyone working in vehicle design and development. Written by a leading authority in the field (who himself has considerable practical experience), the book has a unique blend of theory and practice that will be of immense value in this applications based field.
Key Features
- Get a thorough understand of why vehicles respond they way they do with a complete treatment of vehicle dynamics from theory to application
- Full of case studies and worked examples using MATLAB/Simulink
- Covers all variables of vehicle dynamics including tire and vehicle motion, control aspects, human control and external disturbances
Readership
Automotive Design Engineers involved in vehicle design, chassis design and control systems. Specifically Vehicle Dynamicists - either in R&D department within large corporations or independent consultants. Postgraduate/MSc/Phd students taking Vehicle Dynamics or Vehicle Control.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: VEHICLE DYNAMICS AND ITS CONTROL 1.1 Definition of Vehicle 1.2 Virtual 4-Wheel Vehicle Model 1.3 Control of Motion
Chapter2: TIRE MECHANICS 2.1 Preface 2.2 Tire Which Produces Lateral Force 2.3 Tire Cornering Characteristics 2.4 Traction, Braking and Cornering 2.5 Dynamic Characteristics
Chapter3: FUNDAMENTALS OF VEHICLE DYNAMICS 3.1 Preface 3.2 Vehicle Equations of Motion 3.3 Vehicle Steady State Cornering 3.4 Vehicle Dynamic Characteristics
Chapter 4: VEHICLE MOTION BY DISTURBANCES 4.1 Preface 4.2 Motion by Lateral Force Exerted on the Center of Gravity 4.4 Conclusion of Vehicle Motion by Disturbances
Chapter 5: STEERING SYSTEM AND VEHICLE DYNAMICS 5.1 Preface 5.2 Steering System Model and Equations of Motion 5.3 Effects of Steering System Characteristics on Vehicle Motion
Chapter 6: VEHICLE¡¦S ROLL AND VEHICLE DYNAMICS 6.1 Preface 6.2 Roll Geometry 6.3 Body Roll and Vehicle Dynamics 6.4 Equations of Motion Inclusive of Roll 6.5 Effect of Body Roll on Vehicle Dynamics
Chapter 7: VEHICLE MOTION WITH TRACTION AND BRAKING 7.1 Preface 7.2 Equations of Motion Inclusive of Longitudinal Motion 7.3 Vehicle Quasi-Steady State Cornering 7.4 Vehicle Transient Steer Response
Chapter 8: VEHICLE DYNAMICS WITH ACTIVE MOTION CONTROL 8.1 Preface 8.2 Vehicle Motion With Additional Rear Wheel Steer 8.3 Rear Wheel Steering Control for Zero Side-Slip Angle 8.4 Yaw Rate Model Following Rear Wheel Steer 8.5 Front and Rear Wheel Active Steer Control 8.6 Vehicle Motion With Direct Yaw-moment Control (DYC)
Chapter 9: VEHICLE DYNAMICS BY HUMAN CONTROL 9.1 Preface 9.2 Human Control Action 9.3 Vehicle Motion Under Human Control 9.4 Human Adaptations to Vehicle Characteristics 9.5 Lane Change Behavior of Driver-Vehicle-System 9.6 Further Improved Human Driver¡¦s Model
Chapter 10: EASE OF VEHICLE CONTROL 10.1 Preface 10.2 Ease of Vehicle Control 10.3 Vehicle Motion Characteristics and Ease of Control
Details
- No. of pages:
- 296
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2009
- Published:
- 6th June 2009
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080961811
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781856177498
About the Author
Masato Abe
Masato Abe is Professor Emeritus at Kanagawa Institute of Technology. He has authored over 100 papers and served as co-editor of the journal Vehicle Systems and Dynamics. Abe is a leading researcher in vehicle dynamics and control, driver-vehicle-system analysis and application, electric vehicle with four-wheel independent driving and steering systems, and networked multiple driving simulators for accident analysis and vehicle traffic safety.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Kanagawa Institute of Technology, Atsugi, Japan
