Vegetable Oil-Based Polymers
1st Edition
Properties, Processing and Applications
Description
The growing need to find a sustainable, environmentally-friendly replacement for petroleum-based materials is fuelling the development of bio-based polymers from renewable resources. Amongst the most promising of these are vegetable oil-based polymeric materials. Vegetable oil-based polymers provides a comprehensive review of the research in this important field.
After an introduction to classification and polymerization, Vegetable oil-based polymers goes on to review the factors involved in polymer biodegradation. The extraction, purification and application of vegetable oils are then explored, along with vegetable oil-based polyesters and poly(ester amide)s, polyurethanes and epoxies. The book then reviews polyamides, polyolefins and vegetable oil-based hyperbranched polymers. It concludes with an analysis of vegetable oil-based polymer composites and polymer nanocomposites.
Vegetable oil-based polymers is an indispensable guide for all those involved in the research and development of biopolymers as well as the wide range of industries looking for more sustainable polymer materials.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive review of recent research in the area of vegetable oil-based polymeric materials
- Discusses vegetable oils and their derivatives, biodegradable polymers and the fundamentals of polymers
- Explores the extraction, purification and application of vegetable oils, along with vegetable oil-based polyesters and poly(ester amide)s, polyurethanes and epoxies
Readership
Scientists and designers in industry; R&D professionals; Students and academics in the fields such as chemical sciences, materials science, environmental science
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Fundamentals of polymers
Chapter 2: Biodegradable polymers
Chapter 3: Vegetable oils and their derivatives
Chapter 4: Vegetable oil-based polyesters
Chapter 5: Vegetable oil-based poly(ester amide)s
Chapter 6: Vegetable oil-based polyurethanes
Chapter 7: Vegetable oil-based epoxies
Chapter 8: Polyamides, polyolefins and other vegetable oil-based polymers
Chapter 9: Vegetable oil-based hyperbranched polymers
Chapter 10: Vegetable oil-based polymer composites
Chapter 11: Vegetable oil-based polymer nanocomposites
About the Author
Niranjan Karak
Niranjan Karak is Professor of Polymer Science and Technology and Head of the Chemical Sciences Department at Tezpur University, India. He has published over 87 research papers, two books and two chapters in two edited books, and also regularly acts as a reviewer for many international polymer journals.
Tezpur University, India