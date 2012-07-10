Vegetable Oil-Based Polymers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780857097101, 9780857097149

Vegetable Oil-Based Polymers

1st Edition

Properties, Processing and Applications

Authors: Niranjan Karak
eBook ISBN: 9780857097149
Hardcover ISBN: 9780857097101
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 10th July 2012
Page Count: 336
Description

The growing need to find a sustainable, environmentally-friendly replacement for petroleum-based materials is fuelling the development of bio-based polymers from renewable resources. Amongst the most promising of these are vegetable oil-based polymeric materials. Vegetable oil-based polymers provides a comprehensive review of the research in this important field.

After an introduction to classification and polymerization, Vegetable oil-based polymers goes on to review the factors involved in polymer biodegradation. The extraction, purification and application of vegetable oils are then explored, along with vegetable oil-based polyesters and poly(ester amide)s, polyurethanes and epoxies. The book then reviews polyamides, polyolefins and vegetable oil-based hyperbranched polymers. It concludes with an analysis of vegetable oil-based polymer composites and polymer nanocomposites.

Vegetable oil-based polymers is an indispensable guide for all those involved in the research and development of biopolymers as well as the wide range of industries looking for more sustainable polymer materials.

Key Features

  • Provides a comprehensive review of recent research in the area of vegetable oil-based polymeric materials
  • Discusses vegetable oils and their derivatives, biodegradable polymers and the fundamentals of polymers
  • Explores the extraction, purification and application of vegetable oils, along with vegetable oil-based polyesters and poly(ester amide)s, polyurethanes and epoxies

Readership

Scientists and designers in industry; R&D professionals; Students and academics in the fields such as chemical sciences, materials science, environmental science

Table of Contents

Author contact details

List of abbreviations and symbols

Dedication

Preface

Acknowlegement

Chapter 1: Fundamentals of polymers

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Classification

1.3 Raw materials for polymers

1.4 Polymerisation process

1.5 Polymerisation techniques

1.6 Modifications

1.7 Characterisation

1.8 Structure and properties

1.9 Additives and processing

1.10 Applications

1.11 Future Challenges for polymers

1.12 Revision questions

Chapter 2: Biodegradable polymers

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Definition of biodegradable polymers

2.3 Background

2.4 Classification

2.5 Factors affecting biodegradation

2.6 Approaches to biodegradable polymers

2.7 Biopolymers

2.8 Mechanisms of biodegradation

2.9 Biodegradation testing methods

2.10 Applications

2.11 Current status and future trends

2.12 Revision questions

Chapter 3: Vegetable oils and their derivatives

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Classification

3.3 Extraction

3.4 Purification

3.5 Storage

3.6 Characterisation

3.7 Structure and properties

3.8 Vegetable oils used in industry and research and development

3.9 Industrial oleochemicals

3.10 Applications

3.11 Revision questions

Chapter 4: Vegetable oil-based polyesters

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Classification

4.3 Raw materials

4.4 Preparation or resinification

4.5 Modification

4.6 Characterisation

4.7 Structure and properties

4.8 Applications

4.9 Revision questions

Chapter 5: Vegetable oil-based poly(ester amide)s

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Materials and methods

5.3 Preparation or resinification

5.4 Modification

5.5 Curing

5.6 Characterisation

5.7 Structure and properties

5.8 Applications

5.9 Revision questions

Chapter 6: Vegetable oil-based polyurethanes

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Classification

6.3 Materials and methods

6.4 Preparation techniques

6.5 Modification

6.6 Characterisation

6.7 Structure and properties

6.8 Applications

6.9 Revision questions

Chapter 7: Vegetable oil-based epoxies

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Classification

7.3 Materials and methods

7.4 Modifications

7.5 Curing

7.6 Characterisation

7.7 Structure and properties

7.8 Applications

7.9 Revision questions

Chapter 8: Polyamides, polyolefins and other vegetable oil-based polymers

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Materials and methods

8.3 Engineering polymers

8.4 Addition polymers

8.5 Structure and properties

8.6 Applications

8.7 Revision questions

Chapter 9: Vegetable oil-based hyperbranched polymers

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Comparison with conventional polymers

9.3 Preparative methodology

9.4 Modification

9.5 Characterisation

9.6 Structure and properties

9.7 Applications

9.8 Future trends and challenges

9.9 Revision questions

Chapter 10: Vegetable oil-based polymer composites

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Classification

10.3 Materials and methods

10.4 Testing and analysis

10.5 Performance of composites

10.6 Varieties of vegetable oil-based polymer composites

10.7 Applications

10.8 Concluding remarks

10.9 Revision questions

Chapter 11: Vegetable oil-based polymer nanocomposites

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Significance

11.3 Classification

11.4 Comparison with conventional polymer composites

11.5 Nanomaterials

11.6 Preparative methodologies

11.7 Characterisation

11.8 Properties

11.9 Varieties of vegetable oil-based polymer nanocomposites

11.10 Applications

11.11 Concluding remarks

11.12 Revision questions

Index

About the Author

Niranjan Karak

Niranjan Karak is Professor of Polymer Science and Technology and Head of the Chemical Sciences Department at Tezpur University, India. He has published over 87 research papers, two books and two chapters in two edited books, and also regularly acts as a reviewer for many international polymer journals.

Affiliations and Expertise

Tezpur University, India

