Vectors and Matrices provides a progressive approach to vectors and matrices.

The first half of this book is devoted to geometry, introducing matrices through its association with geometry mappings, while the rest of the chapters focus on the importance of matrices in non-geometric situations, such as the theory of linear equations and eigenvector theory. The power of eigenvector theory and its application to some problems in biology, probability, and genetics are also reviewed.

Other topics include the product of scalar and vector, vector equation of a line, linear dependence, three-dimensional mappings, and orthogonal matrices. The transpose of a matrix and vector, rectangular matrices, inverse of a square matrix, and eigenvectors of a matrix are likewise emphasized in this text.

This publication is beneficial to students and researchers conducting work on vectors and matrices.