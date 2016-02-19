Vectorial Transport of Proteins into and across Membranes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125641340, 9780080859323

Vectorial Transport of Proteins into and across Membranes, Volume 34

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Alan Tartakoff
Serial Editors: Leslie Wilson Paul Matsudaira
eBook ISBN: 9780080859323
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125641340
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 6th September 1991
Page Count: 426
Table of Contents

D. Vaux and S.D. Fuller, The Use of Antiidiotype Antibodies for the Characterization of Protein-Protein Interactions.

R.E. Dalbey, In Vivo Protein Translocation into or across the Bacterial Plasma Membrane.

C. Manoil, Analysis of Membrane Protein Topology Using Alkaline Phosphatase and b-Galactosidase Gene Fusions.

M. Hofnung, Expression of Foreign Polypeptides at the Escherichia coli Cell Surface.

S. Mizushima, H. Tokuda, and S.-I. Matsuyama, In Vitro Biochemical Studies on Translocation of Presecretory Proteins across the Cytoplasmic Membrane of Escherichia coli.

A.J.M. Driessen, L. Brundage, J.P. Hendrick, E. Schiebel, and W. Wickner, Preprotein Translocase of Escherichia coli: Solubilization, Purification, and Reconstitution of the Integral Membrane Subunits SecY/E.

P.C. Tai, G. Tian, H. Xu, J.P. Lian, and J.N. Yu, In Vitro Protein Translocation into Escherichia coli Inverted Membrane Vesicles.

K. Ito and Y. Akiyama, Membrane Components of the Protein Secretion Machinery.

R.C. Skvirsky, L. Gilson, and R. Kolter, Signal Sequence-Independent Protein Secretion in Gram-Negative Bacteria: Colicin V and Microcin B17.

R. Gilmore, P. Collins, J. Johnson, K. Kellaris, and P. Rapiejko, Transcription of Full-Length and Truncated mRNA Transcripts to Study Protein Translocation across the Endoplasmic Reticulum.

D. Görlich, T.V. Kurzchalia M. Wiedmann, and T.A. Rapoport, Probing the Molecular Environment of Translocating Polypeptide Chains by Crosslinking.

C. Nicchitta, G. Migliaccio, and G. Blobel, Reconstitution of Secretory Protein Translocation from Detergent-Solubilized Rough Microsomes.

H.P. Wessels, J.P. Beltzer, and M. Spiess, Analysis of Protein Topology in the Endoplasmic Reticulum.

P.B. Lazarow, R. Thieringer, G. Cohen, T. Imanaka, and G. Small, Protein Import into Peroxisomes In Vitro.

S.E. Perry, H.-M. Li, and K. Keegstra, In Vitro Reconstitution of Protein Transport into Chloroplasts.

T. Söllner, J. Rassow, and N. Pfanner, Analysis of Mitochondrial Protein Import Using Translocation Intermediates and Specific Antibodies.

T. Jascur, Import of Precursor Proteins into Yeast Submitochondrial Particles.

A. Brandt, Pulse Labeling of Yeast Cells as a Tool to Study Mitochondrial Protein Import.

V. Hines and K.P. Baker, The Protein Import Machinery of Yeast Mitochondria.

B.S. Glick, Protein Import into Isolated Yeast Mitochondria.

A. Schneider, Mitochondrial Inner Membrane Protease I of Saccharomyces cerevisiae.

U.C. Krieg and P.E. Scherer, Purified Precursor Proteins for Studying Protein Import into Yeast Mitochondria.

P.E. Scherer and U.C. Krieg, Cross-Linking Reagents as Tools for Identifying Components of the Yeast Mitochondrial Protein Import Machinery. Chapter References. Index. Contents of Recent Volumes.

Description

This is the third volume in this series covering protein translocation within and between cells. Volumes 31 and 32, Vesicular Transport, Parts A and B, treated techniques for eukaryotic cells available as of 1989.

Vectorial Transport of Proteins into and across Membranes, brings together new methods and new topics as of 1991. Highlights include use of anti-idiotype antibodies, gene fusions, transcription, crosslinking, pulse-labeling, and reconstitution.

Key Features

  • Describes contemporary approaches for studying protein transport, protein topology and organelle biogenesis
  • Covers methods from pre-eminent laboratories including: In vitro and in vivo investigations; Biochemical and immunological techniques; Prokaryote, chloroplast, mitochondria, peroxisome, and rough endoplasmic reticulum membranes

Readership

Researchers and students in cell biology, biochemistry, genetics and molecular biology, developmental biology, immunology, and neurobiology

About the Serial Volume Editors

Alan Tartakoff Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Cleveland, Ohio, U.S.A.

About the Serial Editors

Leslie Wilson Serial Editor

University of California, Santa Barbara, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Santa Barbara, USA

Paul Matsudaira Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, U.S.A.

