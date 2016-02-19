Vector-Valued Optimization Problems in Control Theory - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126167504, 9780080956565

Vector-Valued Optimization Problems in Control Theory, Volume 148

1st Edition

Editors: Casti
eBook ISBN: 9780080956565
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1979
Page Count: 218
Details

No. of pages:
218
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080956565

